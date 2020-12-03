Decarbonizing U.S. Utilities: The Money Talks

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 56 mins 45.64 +0.36 +0.80%
Graph up Brent Crude 12 mins 48.77 +0.52 +1.08%
Graph down Natural Gas 56 mins 2.507 -0.273 -9.82%
Graph up Mars US 23 hours 45.83 +0.83 +1.84%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 46.67 -0.05 -0.11%
Graph up Urals 16 days 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 46.98 +0.84 +1.82%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 46.98 +0.84 +1.82%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 48.48 +1.01 +2.13%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 43.49 +0.57 +1.33%
Chart Natural Gas 56 mins 2.507 -0.273 -9.82%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 46.91 -0.49 -1.03%
Graph down Murban 2 days 47.37 -0.71 -1.48%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 45.87 +0.62 +1.37%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 50.05 +0.42 +0.85%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 48.19 +0.80 +1.69%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 48.48 +1.01 +2.13%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 48.48 +1.01 +2.13%
Chart Girassol 2 days 49.67 +0.70 +1.43%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 46.67 -0.05 -0.11%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 11 days 32.60 +0.41 +1.27%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 33.38 +0.73 +2.24%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 44.28 +0.73 +1.68%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 45.68 +0.73 +1.62%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 39.73 +0.73 +1.87%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 38.03 +0.73 +1.96%
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 38.03 +0.73 +1.96%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 39.78 +0.73 +1.87%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 41.03 +0.73 +1.81%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 38.78 +0.73 +1.92%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 46.98 +0.84 +1.82%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 41.00 -0.75 -1.80%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 34.75 -0.75 -2.11%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 46.56 -0.75 -1.59%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 38.50 -0.79 -2.01%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 42.45 -0.79 -1.83%
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 42.45 -0.79 -1.83%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 41.00 -0.75 -1.80%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 35.50 +0.75 +2.16%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 49.02 +0.73 +1.51%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes War for Taiwan?
  • 7 minutes How China Is Racing To Expand Its Global Energy Influence
  • 10 minutes Is it time to talk about Hydrogen?
  • 2 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 11 hours Tesla Semi
  • 1 day “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 3 hours CV19 VACCINE : Medical Ethics , "Do no harm"
  • 9 hours “Consumers Will Pay For Carbon Pricing Costs” by Irina Slav
  • 3 days Mail IN Ballot Fraud

Breaking News:

Iran's Foreign Minister: "No Renegotiations On Nuclear Deal With Biden Period"

Oil Prices Will Average Below $50 In 2021

Oil Prices Will Average Below $50 In 2021

A recent Reuters poll of…

Venezuela’s Oil Crisis Is An Environmental Time Bomb

Venezuela’s Oil Crisis Is An Environmental Time Bomb

As sanctions continue to weigh…

How 3D Printing Will Reshape The Oil And Gas Industry

How 3D Printing Will Reshape The Oil And Gas Industry

The oil and gas industry…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Leonard Hyman & William Tilles

Leonard Hyman & William Tilles

Leonard S. Hyman is an economist and financial analyst specializing in the energy sector. He headed utility equity research at a major brokerage house and…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Decarbonizing U.S. Utilities: The Money Talks

By Leonard Hyman & William Tilles - Dec 03, 2020, 4:00 PM CST
Join Our Community

If policy makers in Washington wanted to hasten the demise of coal fired electric generating stations, they could not have done a better job. What interests us here is that policy makers intended precisely the opposite. However simply abandoning regulatory scrutiny at federal agencies like the EPA may reduce corporate expenses but it is no substitute for revenues. Electricity, where sold in a market, is a commodity. and this means that the lowest cost producer drives all others out of business.

At this moment (from a simple production standpoint) coal fired electricity looks like the most expensive form of electricity except for nuclear. That is why coal plants are shutting down. There is only one question. Will politicians take credit for what markets are already accomplishing? The good news for us as a society is that closing coal stations could reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the country by 15%.

Just in case you wonder about our concentration on electric power generation, consider two points.

As part of what we will call the electrify everything movement, policy makers want to convert fossil fuel users to electricity. Powering automobiles by batteries as opposed to internal combustion engines is one example. But that will only reduce greenhouse gas emissions if the electric power source energizing the battery did not produce emissions.  

Not to pick on coal generation again, but due to its concentration it is an easy target for regulators. Simply stated there are not many generating stations, they are all regulated one way or another and are owned by a small number of corporations. The 40 largest coal generating stations account for 40% of US coal fired capacity. The 20 largest gas fired stations account for 10% of gas fired capacity. Electric power generators are an easy target for additional regulation. Related: OPEC+ Finally Reaches Deal On 2021 Oil Output Cuts

The fall back position of the US utility industry is to replace coal with natural gas as a boiler fuel in large power plants. One large generating station replacing another albeit with an improved emissions profile. Whether this “good enough” approach satisfies the environmental movement remains to be seen . We have our doubts.

One of the intangibles in policy debates is who has legitimacy. Interestingly, legitimacy is often only recognized by its absence or loss. A crusading politician caught taking bribes often loses legitimacy for example. The reason we bring this up here is that we believe we are about to enter a crisis of legitimacy in the utility industry. We could see the public asking industry executives, “Why should we listen to you since we now know you’ve lied to us about climate change?” Rifts of this nature can be healed. But they also set the stage for competition, making it easier to challenge electric industry incumbents.

The utility industry response to rapid decarbonization is threefold: 1) too many renewable resources in the generating mix destabilizes the grid; 2) transition from coal to gas fired base load generation (business as usual) is an economic way to maintain grid reliability; 3) rapidly decarbonizing the grid will lead to asset impairments, financially painful both to utilities and their customers.

Are you confused? Good, so were we until we stumbled onto a few numbers. They have nothing to do with operating costs and system operations, or even good economics, so please do not send us estimates that show that renewables are really economical.

Start with this number. Investor-owned utilities in the US have about $55 billion still invested in coal-fired stations. Public power agencies might have another $15 billion. Unregulated power generators have additional capacity but no claim to restitution if a plant is closed prematurely. However regardless of status, none of these coal plant owners want to lose the flow of earnings from those assets. We expect they will fight to keep those plants open as long as possible unless compensated through the regulatory process. (If you have any doubts about the ability of utilities to throttle decarbonization, look at how they tied up Obama’s clean air initiative in the courts and consider that the courts now appear more pro business than ever.) Related: The Oilfield Service Industry Will Never Truly Recover

The regulated power generators will, we expect, recover the value of coal assets via securitization bonds agreed to by regulators. Next they will attempt to replace coal plants with natural gas. After all, they have the sites and transmission lines, so why not?

The alternative would be to replace natural gas with renewables. But utility monopolies may not have as good a chance of keeping renewables in house. Another firm might build and operate these new assets, selling green electricity to the utility. There is less money in delivering another firm’s product especially.

Now back to numbers. We estimate new gas fired power generation to replace existing coal could add $100-150 billion to US utility rate base. Utilities earn return on rate base, and currently that return is above cost of capital. That provides another reason to build and operate those power plants. Will gas-fired electricity cost more or less than renewables? We don’t know. But one thing is clear. If a new fleet of gas fired generation is built, the industry will attempt to run them (with all the greenhouse gas emissions that implies) for the next 20 to 30 years.

But one not so subtle change has occurred. The legitimacy or the degree to which we trust our energy monopolies to make good decisions in our interests has been shaken. Both the oil industry and the US utility industry wholeheartedly embraced climate change denial. However the electric industry now appears to be in a position to take over part of the oil market, especially transportation. For US electric utilities, the price for attempting to deceive the public on this scale may simply be lower equity returns and a lot more competition, but in a growing market. The oil companies might not be as lucky.

By Leonard Hyman and William Tilles for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Saudi Wealth Fund Looks For $7 Billion Loan For ‘’Opportunistic Investments’'
Leonard Hyman & William Tilles

Leonard Hyman & William Tilles

Leonard S. Hyman is an economist and financial analyst specializing in the energy sector. He headed utility equity research at a major brokerage house and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Why Gold Prices Could Be Set For Another Rally

Why Gold Prices Could Be Set For Another Rally
Gold Crashes Below $1,800

Gold Crashes Below $1,800
The Real Reason Why Tesla Is Heading Towards A Trillion-Dollar Valuation

The Real Reason Why Tesla Is Heading Towards A Trillion-Dollar Valuation
The World’s Largest Trade Pact Could Crush U.S. Gas Exports

The World’s Largest Trade Pact Could Crush U.S. Gas Exports
Five Energy Stocks To Buy Before Christmas

Five Energy Stocks To Buy Before Christmas



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com