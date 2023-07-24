Counter-Protesters Disrupt Just Stop Oil Banquet With Rape Alarms

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 78.86 +1.79 +2.32%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 82.73 +1.66 +2.05%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 84.30 +1.30 +1.57%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.692 -0.021 -0.77%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.893 +0.091 +3.26%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 79.56 +1.31 +1.67%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 79.56 +1.31 +1.67%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 81.87 +1.16 +1.44%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 81.99 +0.71 +0.87%
Chart Mars US 3 days 77.92 +1.47 +1.92%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.893 +0.091 +3.26%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 80.77 +0.43 +0.54%
Graph up Murban 4 days 82.31 +1.04 +1.28%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 80.35 +1.03 +1.30%
Graph down Basra Light 602 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 80.49 +1.36 +1.72%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 81.87 +1.16 +1.44%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 81.87 +1.16 +1.44%
Chart Girassol 4 days 82.73 +1.15 +1.41%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 81.99 +0.71 +0.87%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 55 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 12 hours 55.82 +1.42 +2.61%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 79.22 +1.42 +1.83%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 77.47 +1.42 +1.87%
Graph up Sweet Crude 12 hours 74.62 +1.42 +1.94%
Graph up Peace Sour 12 hours 71.32 +1.42 +2.03%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 71.32 +1.42 +2.03%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 72.62 +1.42 +1.99%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 81.57 +1.42 +1.77%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 70.92 +1.42 +2.04%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 79.56 +1.31 +1.67%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 73.55 +1.44 +2.00%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 67.30 +1.44 +2.19%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 82.27 +0.78 +0.96%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 71.75 +1.44 +2.05%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 73.55 +1.44 +2.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 73.55 +1.44 +2.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 73.50 +1.25 +1.73%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 67.25 +1.25 +1.89%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 79.83 +0.53 +0.67%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days Wind energy costs are rising
  • 4 days Investment in renewables tanking
  • 6 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 4 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

Canada To Cut Some Oil & Gas Subsidies

Who Holds The Keys To Russia’s ‘Empire’?

Who Holds The Keys To Russia’s ‘Empire’?

While the threat of a…

NASA's Solid-State Battery Breakthrough Could Transform Air Travel

NASA's Solid-State Battery Breakthrough Could Transform Air Travel

NASA's Solid-state Architecture Batteries for…

European Natural Gas Prices Rise Amid Lower Wind Power Output

European Natural Gas Prices Rise Amid Lower Wind Power Output

European natural gas prices rose…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Counter-Protesters Disrupt Just Stop Oil Banquet With Rape Alarms

By Charles Kennedy - Jul 24, 2023, 11:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community
JSO

Counter-protesters in London disrupted Just Stop Oil’s “Beyond F***** Banquet” on Sunday night by setting off rape alarms hidden inside balloons as climate activists were gathered in a church to “step back, grieve for what will die and disappear but also to celebrate what we have achieved”.

The counter-protesters, billing themselves as “Just Stop Pissing Everyone Off”--a small group of UK YouTubers–crashed the banquet, claiming to have an undercover mole in the group. YouTubers Josh Pieters and Archie Manners say they are protesting Just Stop Oil because of the public rage the group is engendering.

In an interview with the MailOnline on Sunday, Manners reportedly said: “Climate Change is the greatest crisis facing our generation - but if we're going to solve it we need to work together. JSO's tactics over the last 18 months haven't worked; indeed people across the country are put off this vital cause as a result of their protesting.”

“The people at JSO are well-intended; but they're going about it the wrong way. Stopping mothers getting to hospital, or ruining people's day out at the snooker isn't doing anything to tackle climate change,” he continued. “Props to @j_s_p_p_o for their impeccable action design”, Just Stop Oil’s responded to the disruption.

The banquet disruption comes just over a week after Just Stop Oil activists disrupted the British Open Championship by running onto the 17th hole at Royal Liverpool, spreading orange powder and setting off a smoke flare. The protesters were escorted off the course by police. 

Other recent antics include a sit-in protest at Fortnum & Mason in London, spray-painting the Energy Department building, and disrupting Premier League soccer matches and other sporting events. 

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Is Germany’s Energy Transition Threatening Its Industrial Future?
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Russia Is Losing The Energy Battle

Russia Is Losing The Energy Battle
The SPR Could Stay Half Empty Forever

The SPR Could Stay Half Empty Forever
NASA's Solid-State Battery Breakthrough Could Transform Air Travel

NASA's Solid-State Battery Breakthrough Could Transform Air Travel
Europe Backs Kazakhstan's Efforts To Sidestep Russian Influence

Europe Backs Kazakhstan's Efforts To Sidestep Russian Influence
Could Renewable Energy Inverters Become A Threat To U.S. Grid Security?

Could Renewable Energy Inverters Become A Threat To U.S. Grid Security?

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com