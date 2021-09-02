Could The Emissions Market Outgrow The Oil Market?

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 51 mins 69.99 +1.40 +2.04%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 72.88 +1.29 +1.80%
Graph up Natural Gas 51 mins 4.641 +0.026 +0.56%
Graph up Heating Oil 51 mins 2.168 +0.039 +1.82%
Graph up Gasoline 51 mins 2.164 +0.053 +2.49%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 70.53 +0.24 +0.34%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 70.53 +0.24 +0.34%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 69.44 -1.19 -1.68%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 71.27 -0.21 -0.29%
Chart Mars US 10 mins 69.29 +1.85 +2.74%
Chart Gasoline 51 mins 2.164 +0.053 +2.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 70.26 -0.35 -0.50%
Graph down Murban 2 days 70.93 -0.65 -0.91%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 65.90 -1.11 -1.66%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 72.08 -0.67 -0.92%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 70.44 -0.88 -1.23%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 69.44 -1.19 -1.68%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 69.44 -1.19 -1.68%
Chart Girassol 2 days 69.92 -1.12 -1.58%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 71.27 -0.21 -0.29%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 3 days 56.23 -0.47 -0.83%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 8 hours 56.59 +0.54 +0.96%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 67.59 +0.09 +0.13%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 68.99 +0.09 +0.13%
Graph up Sweet Crude 8 hours 64.69 +0.19 +0.29%
Graph up Peace Sour 8 hours 62.09 +0.09 +0.15%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 62.09 +0.09 +0.15%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 64.89 +0.09 +0.14%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 67.34 +0.04 +0.06%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 62.84 +0.09 +0.14%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 70.53 +0.24 +0.34%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 65.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 58.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 71.46 -0.59 -0.82%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 62.54 +0.09 +0.14%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 66.49 +0.09 +0.14%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 66.49 +0.09 +0.14%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 65.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 58.75 -0.25 -0.42%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 74.78 +0.65 +0.88%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Will Iron-Air batteries REALLY change things?
  • 7 minutes Natural gas mobility for heavy duty trucks
  • 11 minutes NordStream2
  • 13 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 51 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 7 hours Los Angeles to Open Five New Natural Gas Plants to Avoid More Outages.
  • 16 hours https://www.latimes.com/business/story/2021-08-16/clean-air-gas-trucks-la-long-beach-ports
  • 11 hours The Truth about Chinese and Indian Engineering
  • 3 days So Did Eni and Shell Pay a $1.3-billion bribe for Nigeria oil?

Breaking News:

Russia’s Oil Production To Drop By Just 1% This Year

The Battery Metal Supply Squeeze Is Far From Over

The Battery Metal Supply Squeeze Is Far From Over

The dramatic rise of electric…

Extreme Weather Events Are Hurting Hydropower

Extreme Weather Events Are Hurting Hydropower

Hydropower is a major source…

It’s Only A Matter Of Time Before China Makes A Move On Afghanistan

It’s Only A Matter Of Time Before China Makes A Move On Afghanistan

Afghanistan’s untapped mineral wealth has…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Could The Emissions Market Outgrow The Oil Market?

By Irina Slav - Sep 02, 2021, 5:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

In July this year, a group of asset managers with $6 trillion in assets under management called for a global price on carbon emissions. Even earlier, last December, another asset manager group launched the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative, committing to achieving net-zero status. To date, signatories to the initiative control some $43 trillion in assets. And now commodity traders are turning to carbon trading.

With so much focus being put on reducing carbon emissions by governments, regulators, activist investors, and environmentalist groups with growing clout, it was only a matter of time before emissions became business. The European Union Emissions Trading System, ETS, came first. Now, China also has its own carbon emissions market. Other countries, such as Australia, are employing different approaches to trading carbon emissions that basically turn carbon dioxide into a commodity.

The opportunities for profit are considerable. According to the OECD, carbon emissions, currently trading at around $60 per ton on the ETS, which is already a record high, need to rise to $147 per ton to make net-zero targets achievable. It would have been odd if commodity traders did not get in on the carbon game.

The Wall Street Journal reported this week that Shell and BP—which besides being oil supermajors, are also among the largest energy commodity traders in the world—had already built sizeable carbon-trading business divisions. Their business is currently focused on the EU, because of its well-developed carbon emissions market.

The European emissions market, along with smaller, regional markets for emissions in California and New Zealand, had a size of over $280 billion last year, according to data from Refinitiv cited by the WSJ. That was a 23-percent increase on the previous year, and the outlook is bright. Wood Mackenzie analysts have calculated that the global carbon emissions market could reach $22 trillion by 2050.

And that's not all. According to one former oil trader who now leads Trafigura's carbon trading desk, the carbon market could exceed the oil market in size by 2030 and even by 2025 if regulations come fast enough and are tough enough. The European Union is already in the process of expanding the ETS to cover more industries, making more companies buy emission permits and trade them.

Meanwhile, the price of carbon is likely to rise further, especially this winter, when short supplies of natural gas may make Europe more reliant on coal-fired power generation, meaning the companies operating the coal power plants would need to buy more emission permits.

Over the longer term, however, the soaring price of permits to release carbon dioxide should help companies invest more in low-carbon technologies to reduce their footprint. And this is how net-zero will be achieved, according to those that see the carbon market as perhaps the ultimate net-zero driver.

"A carbon price corridor that provides a clear economic signal as well as more pre-visibility will provide the global environment necessary for companies to make sound investments decisions," said Charles Emond, President and CEO of Canadian pension scheme CDPQ, a signatory to the Net Zero Owner Alliance, in July.

"Non-regressive and revenue-neutral carbon-pricing instruments – harmonised across borders – will not only unleash massive investment in renewable power systems globally, but boost sectors from construction to transport, which are in urgent need of transition," added Allianz management board member and Chairman of the Group ESG Board Günther Thallinger.

Carbon emissions are quickly turning into a commodity. All major commodity traders are ramping up their carbon trading desks, per the WSJ report. And how could they not when carbon prices are set for a seemingly uninterrupted rise in the coming years. In such a context, it is not too far-fetched to speculate that at some point in the more distant future, carbon emissions could even experience a shortage.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Extreme Weather Events Are Hurting Hydropower
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Could Be Primed For Up To 50% Rally, Strategist Says

Oil Could Be Primed For Up To 50% Rally, Strategist Says
China’s Refinery Crackdown Leaves Oil Tankers With Nowhere To Go

China’s Refinery Crackdown Leaves Oil Tankers With Nowhere To Go
Oil Could Rise Further As OPEC Suggests Keeping Output Cuts In Place

Oil Could Rise Further As OPEC Suggests Keeping Output Cuts In Place
The U.S. Oil Industry Is Facing A Talent Crunch

The U.S. Oil Industry Is Facing A Talent Crunch
Oil Set For Largest Weekly Gain Since October

Oil Set For Largest Weekly Gain Since October



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com