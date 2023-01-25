Oil Unmoved After EIA Reports Small Crude Build

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 80.10 -0.03 -0.04%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 85.92 -0.21 -0.24%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 85.08 +0.03 +0.04%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 3.142 -0.116 -3.56%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.636 -0.013 -0.49%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 84.62 +0.81 +0.97%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 84.62 +0.81 +0.97%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 87.14 -1.94 -2.18%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 85.45 +2.85 +3.45%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 77.23 -1.04 -1.33%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.636 -0.013 -0.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 5 days 83.04 +2.33 +2.89%
Graph up Murban 5 days 85.86 +2.54 +3.05%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 81.24 -2.02 -2.43%
Graph down Basra Light 421 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 87.12 -2.06 -2.31%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 87.14 -1.94 -2.18%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 87.14 -1.94 -2.18%
Chart Girassol 1 day 86.35 -2.10 -2.37%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 85.45 +2.85 +3.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 57.91 -1.73 -2.90%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 9 hours 58.88 -1.49 -2.47%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 9 hours 82.28 -1.49 -1.78%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 9 hours 80.53 -1.49 -1.82%
Graph down Sweet Crude 9 hours 77.68 -1.49 -1.88%
Graph down Peace Sour 9 hours 74.38 -1.49 -1.96%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 74.38 -1.49 -1.96%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 75.68 -1.49 -1.93%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 84.63 -1.49 -1.73%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 73.98 -1.49 -1.97%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 84.62 +0.81 +0.97%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 76.50 -0.25 -0.33%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 70.25 -0.25 -0.35%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 84.36 +0.97 +1.16%
Graph up West Texas Sour 6 days 73.16 +0.85 +1.18%
Graph up Eagle Ford 6 days 76.81 +0.85 +1.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 6 days 76.81 +0.85 +1.12%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 76.50 -0.25 -0.33%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 71.75 +71.75 +%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 85.53 +2.29 +2.75%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 43 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days A Somewhat Realistic View of the Near Future for Electric Vehicles Worldwide
  • 1 hour "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 9 hours Reality catching up with EV forecasts
  • 9 days US Oil Independence is a myth and will always be a myth
  • 4 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 9 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 13 days Natural gas price to spike when USA is out of the market
  • 12 days "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 12 days *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report

Breaking News:

U.S. Grants License To Trinidad And Tobago To Develop Venezuelan Gas Field

Erdogan Cracks Down On Critics Ahead Of Elections

Erdogan Cracks Down On Critics Ahead Of Elections

As elections loom in Turkey,…

Oil Gains Momentum As Chinese Demand Climbs

Oil Gains Momentum As Chinese Demand Climbs

Oil continues to gain momentum…

Diesel Markets Brace For A Chaotic February

Diesel Markets Brace For A Chaotic February

The EU embargo on Russian…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Unmoved After EIA Reports Small Crude Build

By Irina Slav - Jan 25, 2023, 9:36 AM CST
Join Our Community

Crude oil prices saw a minor increase today when the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported an oil inventory build of 500,000 barrels for the week to January 20.

The latest change in inventories compared with two sizeable weekly builds—one of 8.4 million barrels for the second week of January and a 19-million-barrel one for the first week of the month.

At 448.5 million barrels, crude oil inventories in the United States are 3 percent above the five-year average for this time of year.

Fuels, meanwhile, showed mixed directions in inventory changes.

ADVERTISEMENT

In gasoline, the EIA estimated an inventory increase of 1.8 million barrels for the week to January 20, which compared with a build of 3.5 million barrels for the previous week.

Gasoline production averaged 8.8 million barrels daily last week, which compared with 8.9 million barrels daily for the previous week.

In middle distillates, the EIA estimated an inventory draw of 500,000 barrels for the week to January 20, which compared with a draw of 1.9 million barrels for the previous week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Middle distillate production last week declined slightly from 4.6 million bpd for the previous week.

Crude oil prices, meanwhile, rose to the highest in seven weeks earlier this week before deflating somewhat, as traders took profit. On Monday, Brent crude hit $89 per barrel before retreating, suggesting expectations of a quick Chinese demand rebound remain strong.

At the same time, worry about the immediate prospects of the global economy remains just as strong, it appears. On Tuesday, oil prices shed 2 percent after the release of the latest economic data from the United States, which showed business activity had shrunk in January—the seventh month of contractions in a row.

JP Morgan fueled the cautious sentiment towards oil prices with a note, in which it said it expected a quick Chinese demand rebound but added that Brent is unlikely to breach $100 per barrel again.

On the other hand, Aramco’s chief executive has predicted danger of oil shortages as demand rises faster than supply, and so has the International Energy Agency, forecasting a gap of some 900,000 bpd between demand and supply.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage


ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT



Previous Post

Banks Haven’t Lost Their Appetite For Fossil Fuels Just Yet
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Americans Are Struggling To Pay Car Loans

Americans Are Struggling To Pay Car Loans
Diesel Markets Brace For A Chaotic February

Diesel Markets Brace For A Chaotic February
Suriname’s Oil Boom Hits A $10 Billion Snag

Suriname’s Oil Boom Hits A $10 Billion Snag
Oil Major Debt Is Shrinking Rapidly

Oil Major Debt Is Shrinking Rapidly
Scientists Make Major Breakthrough In Sustainable Hydrogen Production

Scientists Make Major Breakthrough In Sustainable Hydrogen Production

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT


EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com