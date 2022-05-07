Orban: Russian Oil Ban Is Like Nuclear Bomb On Hungarian Economy

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 23 hours 109.8 +1.51 +1.39%
Graph up Brent Crude 22 hours 112.4 +1.49 +1.34%
Graph down Natural Gas 23 hours 8.043 -0.740 -8.43%
Graph down Heating Oil 23 hours 3.954 -0.087 -2.15%
Graph up Gasoline 23 hours 3.759 +0.100 +2.74%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 110.1 +0.38 +0.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 110.1 +0.38 +0.35%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 115.1 +2.42 +2.15%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 113.0 +2.21 +1.99%
Chart Mars US 22 hours 108.4 +1.01 +0.94%
Chart Gasoline 23 hours 3.759 +0.100 +2.74%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 107.7 +1.35 +1.27%
Graph up Murban 2 days 110.5 +1.43 +1.31%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 112.7 +1.84 +1.66%
Graph down Basra Light 159 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 116.3 +1.95 +1.70%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 115.1 +2.42 +2.15%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 115.1 +2.42 +2.15%
Chart Girassol 2 days 113.0 +2.45 +2.22%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 113.0 +2.21 +1.99%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 92.83 +0.96 +1.04%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 2 days 94.16 +0.45 +0.48%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 2 days 110.4 +0.45 +0.41%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 2 days 108.7 +0.45 +0.42%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 days 106.6 +0.45 +0.42%
Graph up Peace Sour 2 days 103.7 +0.45 +0.44%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 103.7 +0.45 +0.44%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 105.8 +0.45 +0.43%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 109.4 +0.45 +0.41%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 104.0 +0.45 +0.43%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 110.1 +0.38 +0.35%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 104.8 +0.25 +0.24%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 98.50 +0.25 +0.25%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 114.3 +4.44 +4.04%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 102.2 +0.45 +0.44%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 106.2 +0.45 +0.43%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 106.2 +0.45 +0.43%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 104.8 +0.25 +0.24%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 98.50 +0.50 +0.51%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 114.5 +0.45 +0.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes "Natural Gas Trading Picks Up Considerably Amid High Volatility" by Charles Kennedy - ...And is U.S. NatGas Futures dramatically overbought at the $6.35 range?
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day "The Calm Before The Storm In Oil Markets" by Tom Kool of OILPRICE and seen at YahooFinance
  • 2 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 11 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 12 hours "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 2 days How cheap Chinese tires might explain Russia's 'stalled' 40-mile-long military convoy in Ukraine
  • 24 hours Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?

Breaking News:

Russia's Victory Day Could Be A Crucial Moment For Oil

Oilfield Services Are Set For Years Of Profits

Oilfield Services Are Set For Years Of Profits

Oilfield service providers are preparing…

Jamie Dimon: “The Cold War Is Back” And Commodity Turmoil Could Get “Much Worse”

Jamie Dimon: “The Cold War Is Back” And Commodity Turmoil Could Get “Much Worse”

Jamie Dimon in an interview…

Oil Prices Underpinned By Supply Jitters

Oil Prices Underpinned By Supply Jitters

Crude oil prices are up…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Orban: Russian Oil Ban Is Like Nuclear Bomb On Hungarian Economy

By ZeroHedge - May 07, 2022, 10:00 AM CDT
  • Hungarian PM slams proposed EU ban on Russian crude imports
  • Orban: We remain "happy to negotiate" a compromise that would take into serious account Hungary's demands.
  • Hungary, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic constitute a significant obstacle to a Russian oil ban.
Join Our Community

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has again loudly expressed his country's firm rejection of the proposed EU ban on the import of all Russian oil currently being mulled by the European Commission, saying that it would be like an atomic bomb was dropped on the economy.

He said bluntly during an interview with a public national broadcaster that it would be like "dropping a nuclear bomb on the Hungarian economy".

"We cannot accept a proposal that ignores this," Orbán again stressed, while also saying his government would remain "happy to negotiate" a compromise that would take into serious account Hungary's demands.

The trio of Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic now constitute a significant obstacle to a Russian oil ban as the question of the European Commission granting exemptions is front and center. Bulgaria has become the latest country to propose that exemptions be given.

Some countries are also asking for more time to find alternative supplies, possibly even three to five years before a ban takes effect - despite it being possible that the war could long be over by that point.

Orbán too, said that Hungary "would need four to five years to revamp its energy system and become independent from Russian oil," as summarized of his latest interview comments. Writes Euronews, "He noted that, while other EU states can bring additional crude barrels through their ports, Hungary, a landlocked country, lacks that alternative path."

Thus it's clear at this point that a growing list of countries, led by the example of the outspoken Hungarian leader, are less than eager to take up Ursula von der Leyen's call to make 'sacrifices' for the sake of punishing Russia and Putin over the Ukraine invasion:

The costs to the EU would be high, von der Leyen said, but added it was a step worth taking to punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

"Let us be clear: it will not be easy. Some member states are strongly dependent on Russian oil. But we simply have to work on it," the she told the European Parliament.

Earlier in the week, Czech prime minister Petr Fiala explained of his country's desire for an exemption: "We are ready to support this decision under the condition that the Czech Republic will be able to delay its implementation until the capacity of oil pipelines leading into the Czech Republic is increased."

However, we doubt Putin's wartime strategy-making will be much impacted if there's a two-to-three-year or even five year transition period before an oil ban takes effect, which is precisely what the Czech Republic and others, with Hungary at the helm, are now proposing.

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Markets Are Bracing For Further Supply Disruptions

Next Post

Colombia’s Shale Boom Might Be Over Before It Even Started
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Calm Before The Storm In Oil Markets

The Calm Before The Storm In Oil Markets
Russia's Oil Output Is Plummeting, And It May Never Recover

Russia's Oil Output Is Plummeting, And It May Never Recover
China Calls Out U.S. Dollar Dominance As It Buys Russian Coal With Yuan

China Calls Out U.S. Dollar Dominance As It Buys Russian Coal With Yuan
LNG Terminals In Europe Are Filling Up Fast

LNG Terminals In Europe Are Filling Up Fast
Oil Prices Drop On Unexpected Crude Inventory Build

Oil Prices Drop On Unexpected Crude Inventory Build



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com