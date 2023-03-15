Chinese Refinery Throughput Climbs As Fuel Demand Rebounds

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 72.34 +1.01 +1.42%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 78.51 +1.06 +1.37%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 78.95 +1.01 +1.30%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.586 +0.013 +0.51%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.588 +0.035 +1.38%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 77.68 -2.07 -2.60%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 77.68 -2.07 -2.60%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 79.56 -2.02 -2.48%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.88 +1.16 +1.44%
Chart Mars US 11 hours 71.23 -3.37 -4.52%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.588 +0.035 +1.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 78.10 -3.09 -3.81%
Graph down Murban 1 day 80.31 -3.03 -3.64%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 75.46 -2.26 -2.91%
Graph down Basra Light 470 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 79.83 -2.41 -2.93%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 79.56 -2.02 -2.48%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 79.56 -2.02 -2.48%
Chart Girassol 1 day 79.94 -1.95 -2.38%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.88 +1.16 +1.44%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 55.70 -3.37 -5.71%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 3 hours 50.08 -3.47 -6.48%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 3 hours 73.48 -3.47 -4.51%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 3 hours 71.73 -3.47 -4.61%
Graph down Sweet Crude 3 hours 68.88 -3.47 -4.80%
Graph down Peace Sour 3 hours 65.58 -3.47 -5.03%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 65.58 -3.47 -5.03%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 66.88 -3.47 -4.93%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 75.83 -3.47 -4.38%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 65.18 -3.47 -5.05%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 77.68 -2.07 -2.60%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 71.25 -2.00 -2.73%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 65.00 -2.00 -2.99%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 80.27 +1.17 +1.48%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 70.17 +0.96 +1.39%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 74.12 +0.96 +1.31%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 74.12 +0.96 +1.31%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 71.25 -2.00 -2.73%
Chart Kansas Common 14 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 7 days 82.67 -3.27 -3.80%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 7 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 11 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 18 days What Will We Do Without Oil
  • 8 days How Many Wells From 1 Onshore Rig?
  • 16 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 16 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 19 days 'Get A Loan,' Commerce Chief Tells Unpaid Federal Workers

Breaking News:

Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Slams NOPEC Bill And Price Caps

The Real Reason Why Automakers Slashed EV Prices

The Real Reason Why Automakers Slashed EV Prices

The global electric vehicle (EV)…

Pakistan Seeks To Buy Russian Oil At $50 Per Barrel

Pakistan Seeks To Buy Russian Oil At $50 Per Barrel

Pakistan is looking to buy…

Dealerships Struggle To Remain Relevant As Automakers Go Direct To Consumer

Dealerships Struggle To Remain Relevant As Automakers Go Direct To Consumer

Automakers and car dealerships are…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Chinese Refinery Throughput Climbs As Fuel Demand Rebounds

By Charles Kennedy - Mar 15, 2023, 1:39 AM CDT
  • Chinese refinery throughput climbed in January and February, both compared with a year earlier and compared with December 2022.
  • The increase was driven by a recovery in Chinese demand, particularly demand for gasoline and jet fuel as travel picks up.
  • Analysts expect Chinese oil demand to rise by between 500,000 bpd and 1 million bpd this year.
Join Our Community

A rebound in crude oil demand as the Chinese economy returns to normal operation pushed crude oil throughputs at refineries higher by 3.3% over the first two months of the year.

At an average of 14.36 million barrels daily, per Reuters, Chinese refinery throughputs in January to February compared with 13.98 million bpd for the first two months of 2022 and 14.1 million bpd for December 2022.

Because of a rebound in economic activity, many expect demand for crude oil in China to surge to new record highs, driving record imports, too.

Reuters reported recently, quoting analysts, that the record demand level would be the result of renewed travel after years of lockdowns, combined with new refining capacity coming on stream.

Wood Mackenzie, FGE, Energy Aspects, and S&P Global Commodity Insight, which Reuters polled, expect demand for oil in China to rise by between 500,000 bpd and 1 million bpd this year. According to an Energy Aspects analyst, half of that will come from increased demand for gasoline and jet fuel as travel rebounds.

Demand for diesel is also seen rebounding but more slowly as it is tied to manufacturing activity and this will take longer to recover from the lockdowns than travel, FGE, and Energy Aspects analysts explained.

China’s crude oil imports averaged 10.4 million barrels per day in January and February, down by 1.3% compared to the same months in 2022, according to official Chinese data in tons estimated in barrels by Reuters’ Asia commodities and energy columnist Clyde Russell.

The imports were also below the more than 11.3 million bpd of oil imported in November and December last year. Yet the first two months of 2023 were when the Chinese celebrated the Lunar New Year, which is traditionally a period of subdued demand for crude oil.

China has announced it expects economic growth of 5% this year and while this was at the lower end of analyst expectations, it is still a much higher growth rate compared to European or North American economies and will likely contribute to a substantial increase in demand for oil.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Argentina’s YPF Looks To Double Oil Production Within 5 Years
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Real Reason Why Automakers Slashed EV Prices

The Real Reason Why Automakers Slashed EV Prices
OPEC Is Back In Control Of The Oil Market 

OPEC Is Back In Control Of The Oil Market 
The Dawn Of A New Era In Superconductor Materials

The Dawn Of A New Era In Superconductor Materials
Will We See A Return Of Triple Digit Oil This Year?

Will We See A Return Of Triple Digit Oil This Year?
Pioneer CEO: The Shale Boom Is Over

Pioneer CEO: The Shale Boom Is Over

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com