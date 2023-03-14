LNG Market Could Become Too Saturated By 2027

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 73.91 -0.89 -1.19%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 80.06 -0.71 -0.88%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 80.48 -0.78 -0.96%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.585 -0.021 -0.81%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.593 +0.002 +0.07%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 77.68 -2.07 -2.60%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 77.68 -2.07 -2.60%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 81.58 -1.25 -1.51%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 81.88 +1.16 +1.44%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 74.60 -1.73 -2.27%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.593 +0.002 +0.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 81.19 +1.87 +2.36%
Graph up Murban 1 day 83.34 +2.15 +2.65%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 77.72 -1.02 -1.30%
Graph down Basra Light 469 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 82.24 -1.36 -1.63%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 81.58 -1.25 -1.51%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 81.58 -1.25 -1.51%
Chart Girassol 1 day 81.89 -1.22 -1.47%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 81.88 +1.16 +1.44%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 59.07 -1.99 -3.26%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 9 hours 53.55 -1.88 -3.39%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 9 hours 76.95 -1.88 -2.38%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 9 hours 75.20 -1.88 -2.44%
Graph down Sweet Crude 9 hours 72.35 -1.88 -2.53%
Graph down Peace Sour 9 hours 69.05 -1.88 -2.65%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 69.05 -1.88 -2.65%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 70.35 -1.88 -2.60%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 79.30 -1.88 -2.32%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 68.65 -1.88 -2.67%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 77.68 -2.07 -2.60%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 71.25 -2.00 -2.73%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 65.00 -2.00 -2.99%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 80.27 +1.17 +1.48%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 70.17 +0.96 +1.39%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 74.12 +0.96 +1.31%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 74.12 +0.96 +1.31%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 71.25 -2.00 -2.73%
Chart Kansas Common 13 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 82.67 -3.27 -3.80%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 7 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 11 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 10 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 18 days What Will We Do Without Oil
  • 8 days How Many Wells From 1 Onshore Rig?
  • 15 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 15 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 18 days 'Get A Loan,' Commerce Chief Tells Unpaid Federal Workers

Breaking News:

OPEC Remains Cautious Despite Bullish Chinese Demand Forecast

Natural Gas: A Comprehensive Guide To The World's Most Crucial Fuel

Natural Gas: A Comprehensive Guide To The World's Most Crucial Fuel

Natural gas is a combustible…

Colombia’s Risky Plan To Import Gas From Venezuela

Colombia’s Risky Plan To Import Gas From Venezuela

Colombia’s President Petro secured an…

Chronic Shortages Push Uzbekistan Towards Russian Natural Gas

Chronic Shortages Push Uzbekistan Towards Russian Natural Gas

Uzbekistan's state-owned natural gas company,…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

LNG Market Could Become Too Saturated By 2027

By Michael Kern - Mar 14, 2023, 10:00 AM CDT
  • LNG export terminals could face competition from renewables and nuclear power in the mid-decade
  • This could create instability in gas prices and put some projects on shaky ground
  • Reserve purchases are down worldwide due to high prices and volatility, while also leading to major growth in approval numbers for 2021.
Join Our Community

A wave of new liquefied natural gas (LNG) export terminals is set to come online in the next few years, and it could have a significant impact on global gas prices.

The projects could face stiff competition from cheaper renewable energy and a resurgence of nuclear power, potentially creating instability in the market and putting some projects on shaky ground, analysts say.

By 2030, LNG supplies will increase by 67%, or 636 million tonnes per annum (mtpa), compared to 2021 levels ? enough to completely flood the global market.

Cheniere Energy CEO Jack Fusco warned, “What you have today is a trillion dollars worth of natural gas infrastructure being built around the world,” adding, “This is a long-term shift we are seeing with natural gas.”

Qatar is set to expand its LNG production by an additional 49 mtpa by 2027, while U.S. facilities are expected to add 125 mtpa (16.4 billion cubic feet per day) of capacity by late 2027, according to data from BTU Analytics, a FactSet company.

LNG prices surged last year as demand rose in Europe but quickly dropped off as customers pushed back against high costs and sought other energy sources.

This trend could continue. Wind and solar power market share has jumped to more than 10% in 2021 from 1% just the year before, according to the World Economic Forum.

Nuclear energy use is also set for revitalization in areas like Japan and France. Japan, for its part, aims to get up to 20% of its electricity from nuclear by 2030 (up from 7% last year), while France plans six new reactors before 2035.

Given these new developments, uncertainty looms around LNG demand after about 2027, when extra supplies could cause prices to fall.

S&P Global's Michael Stoppard noted during a discussion about global gas strategy, “The industry’s biggest unknown right now concerns the medium-term damage done by high prices on demand." 

The Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis shared similar sentiments when they said last month that due to elevated costs and volatility associated with LNG it had garnered a “costly and unreliable fuel” reputation which might jeopardize plans for further import terminals in Asia?the region with the highest forecasted LNG needs.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Michael Kern for Oilprice.com 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Get Ready For The EU Gas Buyers’ Cartel
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Real Reason Why Automakers Slashed EV Prices

The Real Reason Why Automakers Slashed EV Prices
OPEC Is Back In Control Of The Oil Market 

OPEC Is Back In Control Of The Oil Market 
The Dawn Of A New Era In Superconductor Materials

The Dawn Of A New Era In Superconductor Materials
Will We See A Return Of Triple Digit Oil This Year?

Will We See A Return Of Triple Digit Oil This Year?
Oil Prices Are Set To Rise Throughout 2023

Oil Prices Are Set To Rise Throughout 2023

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com