Argentina’s YPF Looks To Double Oil Production Within 5 Years

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 71.47 -3.33 -4.45%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 77.52 -3.25 -4.02%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 77.94 -3.32 -4.09%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.570 -0.036 -1.38%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.558 -0.033 -1.29%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 77.68 -2.07 -2.60%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 77.68 -2.07 -2.60%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 81.58 -1.25 -1.51%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.88 +1.16 +1.44%
Chart Mars US 23 hours 74.60 -1.73 -2.27%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.558 -0.033 -1.29%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 81.19 +1.87 +2.36%
Graph up Murban 2 days 83.34 +2.15 +2.65%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 77.72 -1.02 -1.30%
Graph down Basra Light 470 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 82.24 -1.36 -1.63%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 81.58 -1.25 -1.51%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 81.58 -1.25 -1.51%
Chart Girassol 2 days 81.89 -1.22 -1.47%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.88 +1.16 +1.44%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 59.07 -1.99 -3.26%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 hours 53.55 -1.88 -3.39%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 76.95 -1.88 -2.38%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 75.20 -1.88 -2.44%
Graph down Sweet Crude 15 hours 72.35 -1.88 -2.53%
Graph down Peace Sour 15 hours 69.05 -1.88 -2.65%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 69.05 -1.88 -2.65%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 70.35 -1.88 -2.60%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 79.30 -1.88 -2.32%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 68.65 -1.88 -2.67%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 77.68 -2.07 -2.60%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 71.25 -2.00 -2.73%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 65.00 -2.00 -2.99%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 80.27 +1.17 +1.48%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 70.17 +0.96 +1.39%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 74.12 +0.96 +1.31%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 74.12 +0.96 +1.31%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 71.25 -2.00 -2.73%
Chart Kansas Common 14 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 7 days 82.67 -3.27 -3.80%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 7 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 11 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 16 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 18 days What Will We Do Without Oil
  • 8 days How Many Wells From 1 Onshore Rig?
  • 15 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 16 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 18 days 'Get A Loan,' Commerce Chief Tells Unpaid Federal Workers

Breaking News:

Spain Takes 84% More Russian LNG Than Before Invasion

Platts Survey: OPEC+ Oil Production Fell By 80,000 Bpd In February   

Platts Survey: OPEC+ Oil Production Fell By 80,000 Bpd In February   

According to the latest Platts…

Pakistan Seeks To Buy Russian Oil At $50 Per Barrel

Pakistan Seeks To Buy Russian Oil At $50 Per Barrel

Pakistan is looking to buy…

Bearish Sentiment Spikes As The Fed Reignites Recession Fears

Bearish Sentiment Spikes As The Fed Reignites Recession Fears

Oil markets are set for…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Argentina’s YPF Looks To Double Oil Production Within 5 Years

By Charles Kennedy - Mar 14, 2023, 4:00 PM CDT
  • YPF looks to double crude oil production within the next 5 years.
  • The prolific Vaca Muerta is the focus of the company’s expansion plans.
  • YPF reported that in the final quarter of last year, it had achieved average crude oil production of 232,000 barrels daily.
Join Our Community

Argentina is the home of the second-largest shale formation in the world, containing an estimated 16 billion barrels of oil and 308 trillion cubic feet of natural gas. It is also one of the most troubled economies in the world, with crises more or less now chronic. Yet there is one bright spot amid Argentina's troubles. The state oil and gas company, YPF, has major ambitions in both commodities. YPF plans to double its crude oil output over the next five years and boost natural gas production by 30 percent. And it might succeed.

The production boost plan was announced earlier this month by YPF's chief financial officer, who also said that this year the company would increase its crude oil production by 8 percent, with gas production rising by 3 percent.

The focus of these plans is Vaca Muerta-the Dead Cow shale formation, which has drawn the supermajors to Argentina despite numerous challenges.

Exxon has a 35-year concession for a block in the formation that could, in five years, be pumping 55,000 barrels daily. Chevron is also present in the Vaca Muerta play, as is Shell, which, by the way, has partnered with YPF on a production project in the play that should by next year be producing 15,000 barrels of oil equivalent daily.

But the Argentine state energy major is not stopping with Shell. In fact, it has multiple partnerships in the Vaca Muerta play, the latest that made the news is with Petronas, YPF's Malaysian peer.

Related: Brent Back Below $80 As Banking Fears Persist

The two recently shook hands on what could become a $60-billion project that will see Argentina become, among other things, an exporter of liquefied natural gas. The five-phase project will encompass the whole process from production to transportation to liquefaction.

The first phase will see the production of some 5 million metric tons of LNG annually. YPF and Petronas are expected to make the final investment decision on the project in 2024.

The Petronas LNG plans were announced at last week's CERAWeeek conference, where YPF's chief executive, Pablo Iuliano, also said that the company is about to make a final investment decision on an oil pipeline project that would end in an export terminal for crude oil capable of servicing supertankers. 

The Argentine state oil and gas firm is certainly not sitting idle. Despite the challenges of working in the Vaca Muerta play, such as the lack of infrastructure and long distances to supply locations for materials such as frac sand, the company has been expanding its output there.

Earlier this month, YPF reported that in the final quarter of last year, it had achieved average crude oil production of 232,000 barrels daily. Thanks to higher prices, YPF booked revenues of $4.65 billion for the quarter, up by 24 on the year, and earnings of $464 million, which was a 69-percent increase on the year.

YPF is "in a good position to continue the acceleration of the monetization of Vaca Muerta resources," the chief financial officer of the company, Alejandro Lew, told media earlier this month at an event celebrating YPF's 30-year history of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

With oil demand where it is and prices where they are, although lower than they were in the fourth quarter, YPF is indeed in a good position, with its main reservoir still largely untapped. Like Guyana, Argentina appears to be determined to make the best of its fossil fuel resources while demand lasts.

Although, according to some, this demand will last for decades to come, monetizing new resources sooner rather than later could have beneficial effects not just on the supplier but on consuming countries as well, giving them a new source of non-OPEC crude.

This year, YPF plans to spend $5 billion in the form of capital expenditure. Around half, or $2.3 billion, of that will be poured into the Vaca Muerta. Some $700 million of the total will be earmarked specifically for boosting oil and gas production, both from YPF's shale assets and from conventional operations.

The state company also has its sights on a major export increase: by 2027, according to CFO Alejandro Lew, YPF could be exporting 35 to 40 percent of the oil it produces, equal to around 150,000 barrels daily.

ADVERTISEMENT

For last year, the company reported oil production of 226,000 bpd and gas production of 37.5 million cu m daily. The most pronounced output increase in both commodities came from the shale operations of YPF: shale oil output rose by 45 percent, and shale gas production was 47 percent higher than in 2021.

Many industry observers and analysts have questioned Argentina's ability to replicate the U.S. shale boom at the Vaca Muerta play, and for the most part, this has looked unlikely so far. But with an ambitious state operator, a cooperative government and strong international demand for both oil and gas, YPF just might get all the motivation it needs to re-create the U.S. shale boom at home.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The Environmental Implications Of A Hydrogen Economy
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Real Reason Why Automakers Slashed EV Prices

The Real Reason Why Automakers Slashed EV Prices
OPEC Is Back In Control Of The Oil Market 

OPEC Is Back In Control Of The Oil Market 
The Dawn Of A New Era In Superconductor Materials

The Dawn Of A New Era In Superconductor Materials
Will We See A Return Of Triple Digit Oil This Year?

Will We See A Return Of Triple Digit Oil This Year?
Oil Prices Are Set To Rise Throughout 2023

Oil Prices Are Set To Rise Throughout 2023

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com