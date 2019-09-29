The War Over Critical Mineral Supply

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 2 days 55.91 -0.50 -0.89%
Brent Crude 2 days 61.04 -0.70 -1.13%
Natural Gas 2 days 2.404 -0.039 -1.60%
Mars US 2 days 56.01 -0.65 -1.15%
Opec Basket 4 days 62.35 +0.04 +0.06%
Urals 3 days 55.95 -0.50 -0.89%
Louisiana Light 4 days 60.38 +0.14 +0.23%
Louisiana Light 4 days 60.38 +0.14 +0.23%
Bonny Light 3 days 62.70 +0.54 +0.87%
Mexican Basket 4 days 59.15 -1.44 -2.38%
Natural Gas 2 days 2.404 -0.039 -1.60%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 3 days 61.59 +0.30 +0.49%
Murban 3 days 64.34 +0.31 +0.48%
Iran Heavy 3 days 54.04 +0.58 +1.08%
Basra Light 3 days 64.82 -0.70 -1.07%
Saharan Blend 3 days 62.65 +0.31 +0.50%
Bonny Light 3 days 62.70 +0.54 +0.87%
Bonny Light 3 days 62.70 +0.54 +0.87%
Girassol 3 days 63.99 +0.58 +0.91%
Opec Basket 4 days 62.35 +0.04 +0.06%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 2 days 41.46 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 43.91 -0.08 -0.18%
Canadian Condensate 40 days 50.41 -0.08 -0.16%
Premium Synthetic 30 days 56.81 -0.08 -0.14%
Sweet Crude 4 days 50.76 -0.08 -0.16%
Peace Sour 4 days 49.41 -0.08 -0.16%
Peace Sour 4 days 49.41 -0.08 -0.16%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 50.41 -0.08 -0.16%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 56.16 -0.08 -0.14%
Central Alberta 4 days 50.41 -0.08 -0.16%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 4 days 60.38 +0.14 +0.23%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 52.50 -0.50 -0.94%
Giddings 3 days 46.25 -0.50 -1.07%
ANS West Coast 17 days 63.87 -0.37 -0.58%
West Texas Sour 3 days 49.86 -0.50 -0.99%
Eagle Ford 3 days 53.81 -0.50 -0.92%
Eagle Ford 3 days 53.81 -0.50 -0.92%
Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 52.50 -0.50 -0.94%
Kansas Common 4 days 46.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 4 days 65.02 +0.08 +0.12%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes USA - Iran war
  • 7 minutes Trump Will Win In 2020
  • 10 minutes Impeachment and Foreign Conflicts in USA Politics
  • 14 minutes Hong Kong protesters appeal to Trump for support.
  • 3 hours Activists Daub Louvre's Pyramid With Molasses In Anti-Total Protest
  • 24 mins Rich Get Richer and the Poor Get Poorer
  • 1 min Joe Biden, his son Hunter Biden, Ukraine Oil & Gas exploration company Burisma, and 2020 U.S. election shenanigans
  • 3 hours How Many Wells From 1 Onshore Rig?
  • 4 hours 70 Years Of Communist China
  • 1 hour Name 1 important problem of United States that got ANY progress in resolving in the last 15 years
  • 23 hours Brasil Massive $25 Billion Block Auctions Move Ahead
  • 3 hours The World of used solar modules is like a TIDAL WAVE now.
  • 8 hours Wonders of US Shale: US Shale Benefits: The U.S. leads global petroleum and natural gas production with record growth in 2018
  • 1 day Shale Magic: SABIC, ExxonMobil break ground on US Gulf Coast petrochemical project
  • 1 day WTI price required for profitable operation?
  • 6 hours Millennials: A boil on the butt of the work ethic
  • 1 hour With Global Warming Greenland is Prime Real Estate
  • 20 hours Is the United Nations a Failure and Should it be Disbanded?

Breaking News:

Petrobras To Reduce Mountain Of Debt, To Focus On Deepwater Oil

Alt Text

US Oil & Gas Rigs Fall For Sixth Straight Week

The US oil and gas…

Alt Text

‘’Too Much Too Fast’’ Gas Glut Crushes Shale Drillers

The bust in gas prices…

Alt Text

Colonizing Mars Is No Longer A Dream

The idea of colonizing other…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The War Over Critical Mineral Supply

By Editorial Dept - Sep 29, 2019, 12:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Gold

The US government is stepping up efforts to break China’s dominance over supplies of critical minerals for a range of modern life’s aspects, including electric vehicles (EVs), green technologies and military applications by launching a plan to boost lithium, cobalt and rare earths mining across the globe.

The Energy Resource Governance Initiative (ERGI) initiative, announced in June, so far involves Australia, Botswana, Peru, Argentina, Brazil, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Namibia, the Philippines and Zambia.

The scheme seeks to promote responsible mining of 15 minerals expected to be in high demand as the adoption of technologies such as EVs, battery storage and wind turbines continue to rise.

“We want to ensure that these important mineral commodities remain free from international coercion and control,” US secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, said in a meeting held on Thursday at the United Nations General Assembly.

“The work that we’re doing here is absolutely essential – it’s essential to ensuring secure and reliable energy supplies for every nation,” he noted.

Pompeo said the Trump administration will also work on bilateral agreements, such as the one it recently signed with Canada, aimed at strengthening cooperation on critical minerals.

Washington has also gained the support of Australia, which has committed to facilitate potential joint ventures to improve rare earth processing capacity and reduce reliance on Chinese rare earths.

In early September, Canberra identified 15 rare earth and critical mineral projects it aims to champion as part of the joint effort with the US to challenge China’s dominance in the market.

The announcement followed a move by Australia’s Lynas Corp., (ASX: LYC), the world’s largest rare earths miner outside China. In July, the company signed a deal with its partner, Texas-based Blue Line, to build a heavy rare earths separation facility in the US. The facility should begin operations by 2021.

The US has also signed a memorandum of understanding to assist Greenland in the exploration and development of the island’s resources — in particular, its rare earth minerals.

Washington has grown more concerned recently about its dependence on mineral imports after Beijing suggested using them as leverage in the trade war between the world’s two largest economies.

Growing supremacy

China accounts for almost 80% of the global mined supply of rare earths, a group of 17 chemical elements used in everything from hi-tech consumer electronics to military equipment.

The nation has used its rare earths dominance to make a political point in the past. It blocked exports to Japan after a maritime dispute in 2010, though the consequent spike in prices triggered a race to secure supplies elsewhere.

Beijing has also been securing supplies of other critical minerals and battery metals such as lithium, cobalt and nickel, buying up stakes in mining projects in countries from Australia to South America and Greenland.

By Cecilia Jamasmie via Mining.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage



Previous Post

China’s Renewable Boom Hits The Wall

Next Post

Banks See Oil Prices Staying Low Despite Attacks On Saudi Oil
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The $47 Trillion Death Sentence For Oil & Gas

The $47 Trillion Death Sentence For Oil & Gas
Millennials Really Do Ruin Everything, And Big Oil Is Next

Millennials Really Do Ruin Everything, And Big Oil Is Next

 Why The Saudis Are Lying About Their Oil Production

Why The Saudis Are Lying About Their Oil Production

 This “Anti-Solar Panel” Could Generate Power From Darkness

This “Anti-Solar Panel” Could Generate Power From Darkness

 Oil Plunges After Saudi Arabia Announces Yemen Ceasefire

Oil Plunges After Saudi Arabia Announces Yemen Ceasefire

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com