Natural Gas Prices In Europe Ease, But The Energy Crisis Isn't Over Yet

Looking Ahead

The European energy crisis has necessitated a long overdue assessment of the continent’s energy security which will initiate fundamental changes to national policies. The shortfall of Russian gas will need to be recouped elsewhere and the wheels are already in motion; in November, Germany announced a fifteen year supply deal with Qatar for natural gas which will begin in 2026. This agreement was reached in spite of vehement criticism from Germany over the Gulf nation’s record on rights for migrant workers and the LGBTQ community ahead of the 2022 World Cup which demonstrates the necessity of a more nuanced, or blurred, moral compass when securing energy as opposed to hosting major tournaments. Increased LNG exports from the US will also be vital to Europe’s transition away from Russian gas but building the required infrastructure will take time. These structural changes to continent-wide energy policies mean that natural gas prices in Europe, while now considerably lower than in summer 2022, are likely to stay much higher than the historical average in the short to medium term.

Finally, there are two key unknown variables ahead in 2023 which could cause price shocks in the European gas market. The first is the weather which, as discussed, has been crucial to preventing power blackouts so far. While Europe looks set to make it through this winter with relative ease, a summer of heatwaves followed by a cold 2023/24 winter could challenge countries’ ability to rebuild and then maintain their gas storage through the next 18 months. As noted by John Kemp, Europe’s gas infrastructure is built for seasonal, rather than strategic, storage and therefore there is a limit to the capacity for gas stockpiling.

The second variable is one which will affect all commodity markets this year; the post-Covid Chinese economic revival. The lack of Asian buyers in the gas spot markets over the past year due to the Zero-Covid policy dampening the need for natural gas imports created a less competitive market for gas which contributed to the decline in prices. With the policy now abandoned, a surge of natural gas imports to China could lead to cargoes being redirected to Asia and consequently cause a price spike in Europe.

The low natural gas prices in Europe at present are certainly cause for optimism, but it is important to remember the combination of luck and losses that have enabled this, and with several unknowns on the horizon, commentators should be wary of declaring the energy crisis over.

By ChAIpredict

