China’s Big Oil To Exploit Core Strengths In Decarbonization

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 65.44 +3.30 +5.31%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 68.60 +3.42 +5.25%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 3.927 +0.076 +1.97%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 2.001 +0.093 +4.87%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.119 +0.096 +4.73%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 63.05 -1.34 -2.08%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 63.05 -1.34 -2.08%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 64.71 +0.17 +0.26%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 66.13 +0.05 +0.08%
Chart Mars US 21 hours 59.64 -1.61 -2.63%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.119 +0.096 +4.73%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 65.32 +0.13 +0.20%
Graph up Murban 4 days 66.05 +0.25 +0.38%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 61.04 +0.28 +0.46%
Graph down Basra Light 4 days 66.23 -0.95 -1.41%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 65.16 +0.45 +0.70%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 64.71 +0.17 +0.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 64.71 +0.17 +0.26%
Chart Girassol 4 days 64.48 +0.05 +0.08%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 66.13 +0.05 +0.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 4 days 49.17 -1.22 -2.42%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 hours 48.64 -1.86 -3.68%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 61.14 -1.36 -2.18%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 62.54 -1.36 -2.13%
Graph down Sweet Crude 15 hours 57.99 -1.36 -2.29%
Graph down Peace Sour 15 hours 55.14 -1.36 -2.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 55.14 -1.36 -2.41%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 57.79 -1.36 -2.30%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 60.69 -1.36 -2.19%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 56.14 -1.36 -2.37%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 63.05 -1.34 -2.08%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 16 hours 62.25 +3.75 +6.41%
Graph up Giddings 16 hours 56.00 +3.75 +7.18%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 66.44 -1.09 -1.61%
Graph up West Texas Sour 16 hours 59.59 +3.32 +5.90%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 60.22 -1.37 -2.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 60.22 -1.37 -2.22%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 16 hours 62.25 +3.75 +6.41%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 52.50 -1.50 -2.78%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 67.21 -3.14 -4.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 6 minutes Severe Drought in the West Will Greatly Reduce Electrical Production from Hydroelectric Turbines.
  • 8 minutes NordStream2
  • 12 minutes Europe risks freezing in the dark this winter
  • 29 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 34 mins Should the US government be on the hook for $15 billion?
  • 9 mins Wasn't August 13, 2021 supposed to be "Reinstatement Day?"
  • 3 days Corporations are Falling into the Woke Trap. Oil and Gas Companies are Included.
  • 1 day GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 4 days U.S. Calls On OPEC And Its Allies To Pump More Oil

Breaking News:

Uganda Suspends NGOs Opposing Oil Projects

Is It Time For Biden To Rethink Sanctions Against Venezuela?

Is It Time For Biden To Rethink Sanctions Against Venezuela?

The fear of losing control…

Beijing’s Big Tech, Refiner Crackdown Sends Clean Energy Stocks Flying

Beijing’s Big Tech, Refiner Crackdown Sends Clean Energy Stocks Flying

Beijing’s heavy hand in both…

U.S. Large-Scale Battery Storage Capacity Is Booming

U.S. Large-Scale Battery Storage Capacity Is Booming

Large-scale battery power capacity in…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Vanand Meliksetian

Vanand Meliksetian

Vanand Meliksetian has extended experience working in the energy sector. His involvement with the fossil fuel industry as well as renewables makes him an allrounder…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

China’s Big Oil To Exploit Core Strengths In Decarbonization

By Vanand Meliksetian - Aug 23, 2021, 12:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

The Chinese economic miracle has succeeded in lifting millions out of poverty and transforming the geopolitical landscape. The country’s rapid industrialization has accelerated climate change as emissions have skyrocketed. China is now the world's largest emitter of greenhouse gasses. Therefore, the recent pledge made by President Xi to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060 and peak emissions by 2030 is of major importance. 

The road towards the 2030 and 2060 goals is complex and requires commitment and endurance. Since Xi’s pledge, China’s three state-owned energy champions have separately announced plans that reflect their strengths and expertise. Furthermore, these plans need to be integrated with the national energy system which is a major challenge in itself.

The three, Sinopec, CNPC, and Cnooc, have found their relative niches within the country’s energy system. CNPC is the national champion in the area of onshore oil and gas production, Sinopec is the leader in downstream activities with a significant presence in refining and petrochemicals, and Cnooc specializes in offshore production. 

These companies together are accountable for 94 percent of China’s oil production and 96 percent of its gas output in 2020. While carbon neutrality by 2060 is a challenge, the intermediate goal in 2030 could be even harder to reach due to the short timeframe in which the companies have to act. Beijing’s goal of doubling the size of the economy by 2035 further increases the stakes. Besides decarbonization, the NOCs are also responsible for China’s energy security which means balancing the energy transition against continued oil and gas production.

In contrast to IOCs, NOC’s primary shareholder, the state, sets additional requirements. According to a senior executive at CNPC, “we [China’s three energy giants] have the additional consideration of being directly answerable to our government, with explicit mandates to monetize China's natural resources to provide energy access and energy security to our people.”

Nevertheless, the three Chinese companies have set goals to meet the government's goals. CNPC is focusing on further expanding its natural gas portfolio. The company already produces 72 percent of the country's natural gas. However, significant amounts are imported from Central Asia and Russia through pipelines and offshore through LNG. It is expected that these volumes will increase as domestic production cannot keep up with demand growth.

Sinopec, on the other hand, sees opportunities in hydrogen production. The company views its significant refining capacity, already Asia’s largest, and downstream activities as a chance to advance China’s hydrogen portfolio. Also, the 30,000 petrol stations could be refurbished to facilitate the charging of EVs. In addition in partnership with the Nasdaq-listed Nio, Sinopec intends to construct 5,000 battery-swapping stations for custom-build vehicles.

Lastly, Cnooc’s niche is its offshore expertise which is derived from oil and gas production. The company has launched its first project last year with the installment of a 300 MW wind farm in eastern China. Cnooc has additional investment plans but these depend on whether the commercial circumstances are favorable. According to Cnooc’s CEO Xu Keqiang, these projects will be executed “in a steady and cautious manner”.  

The plans of the three national energy champions are low-hanging fruit when it comes to decarbonization. However, the real challenge will arise during the next steps of the energy transition when the complexities of system integration and weather-dependent energy production need to be balanced against reliability and affordability.

This means that companies need to cooperate and coordinate more to make use of each other strengths and compensate for their weaknesses. In the case of the Chinese NOCs, complementarity is an asset that could work to their advantage. A weakness that needs to be addressed is the relative lack of storage capacity of hydrogen which will become the linking pin of the energy system.

China’s storage capacity is considerably less than the international average of 15 percent, according to IHS. Bloomberg Intelligence estimates that it could rise to 4.1 percent in 2020 which is still significantly below the necessary level. This primarily affects the future role of hydrogen which can be used for the long-term storage of electricity after conversion. Therefore, the process of decarbonizing China’s energy system has just started.

By Vanand Meliksetian for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Big Oil Looks To Woo Investors Back With Massive Dividends

Next Post

Will Activist Investors Succeed In Transforming ExxonMobil?
Vanand Meliksetian

Vanand Meliksetian

Vanand Meliksetian has extended experience working in the energy sector. His involvement with the fossil fuel industry as well as renewables makes him an allrounder…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Oil Price Collapse Continues

The Oil Price Collapse Continues
Semiconductor Shortage Puts World’s Largest Automaker At Risk

Semiconductor Shortage Puts World’s Largest Automaker At Risk
‘Skimming Stones’ Pattern Shows Wall Street Is Wrong About Oil

‘Skimming Stones’ Pattern Shows Wall Street Is Wrong About Oil
Big Oil Looks To Woo Investors Back With Massive Dividends

Big Oil Looks To Woo Investors Back With Massive Dividends
Oil Sinks On Signals Fed May Soon End Stimulus

Oil Sinks On Signals Fed May Soon End Stimulus



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com