U.S. Refiners Are Making A Comeback

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 64.11 -1.35 -2.06%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 66.89 -1.34 -1.96%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 3.860 +0.008 +0.21%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins 1.973 -0.048 -2.36%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.092 -0.056 -2.58%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 67.30 -0.84 -1.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 67.30 -0.84 -1.23%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 67.99 -0.57 -0.83%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 69.40 -0.25 -0.36%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 63.41 -1.38 -2.13%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.092 -0.056 -2.58%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 68.22 +0.09 +0.13%
Graph up Murban 2 days 69.03 +0.01 +0.01%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 64.31 -0.17 -0.26%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 69.30 -0.89 -1.27%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 68.40 -0.76 -1.10%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 67.99 -0.57 -0.83%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 67.99 -0.57 -0.83%
Chart Girassol 2 days 67.88 -0.67 -0.98%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 69.40 -0.25 -0.36%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 52.36 -1.12 -2.09%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours 52.21 -1.13 -2.12%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 64.21 -1.13 -1.73%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 65.61 -1.13 -1.69%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 61.06 -1.13 -1.82%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 58.21 -1.13 -1.90%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 58.21 -1.13 -1.90%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 60.86 -1.13 -1.82%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 63.76 -1.13 -1.74%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 59.21 -1.13 -1.87%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 67.30 -0.84 -1.23%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 63.00 -0.75 -1.18%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 56.75 -0.75 -1.30%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 68.95 -0.81 -1.16%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 60.54 -0.70 -1.14%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 64.49 -0.70 -1.07%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 64.49 -0.70 -1.07%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 63.00 -0.75 -1.18%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 55.75 -1.00 -1.76%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 70.35 -1.83 -2.54%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 6 minutes Severe Drought in the West Will Greatly Reduce Electrical Production from Hydroelectric Turbines.
  • 8 minutes NordStream2
  • 12 minutes Europe risks freezing in the dark this winter
  • 11 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 1 day GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 23 hours Wasn't August 13, 2021 supposed to be "Reinstatement Day?"
  • 44 mins Should the US government be on the hook for $15 billion?
  • 3 hours Сryptocurrency predictions

Breaking News:

Saudi Arabia Raised June Crude Oil Exports To Five-Month High

Biden Calls For More Oil, But Will OPEC+ Supply It?

Biden Calls For More Oil, But Will OPEC+ Supply It?

OPEC+ has not yet discussed…

U.S. Shale Scrambles To Reinvent Itself

U.S. Shale Scrambles To Reinvent Itself

Last year’s drastic oil price…

What Happens If We Stop Pumping Oil Tomorrow?

What Happens If We Stop Pumping Oil Tomorrow?

Climate activists are pushing for…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

U.S. Refiners Are Making A Comeback

By Michael Kern - Aug 19, 2021, 3:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

The pandemic very likely hit the downstream oil even more severely than exploration and production and led to longer suffering. But now, things are finally beginning to look up for U.S. refiners as people take to the roads while oil prices retreat from multi-year highs reached earlier this year.

In late July, Reuters reported that refiners were about to report their first profitable quarter in a year as demand for fuels recovered almost to pre-pandemic levels in the world's largest consumer of oil. At the time, the top three refiners in the country—Valero, Phillips 66, and Marathon Petroleum—were seen reporting a combined $675 million in profits.

Now, the Wall Street Journal reports more good news for refiners that would increase their chances of having another profitable quarter despite analyst worries expressed earlier this year. Prices at the pump have rallied strongly, prompting President Biden to call on OPEC+ to boost production, which U.S. refiners probably disagreed with. Demand for gasoline has been strong since the start of summer driving season. This may change with the end of the season, but it won't change as drastically as it did last year, in all probability.

According to the Wall Street Journal, refiners' profit margins, which are an expression of the difference between crude oil and gasoline futures, stood at $25.58 per barrel as of yesterday. This was close to the highest margin recorded since 2016. No wonder refineries are operating at more than 90 percent of capacity, compared with around 80 percent earlier this year.

Indeed, the latest figures from the Energy Information Administration confirm the improved outlook for the industry. In the August edition of its Short-Term Energy Outlook, the EIA said gasoline consumption in the United States had recovered to 8.6 million bpd in the first half of the year, from 8.3 million bpd for the same period of 2020. Yet this was still far below the 9.3 million bpd consumed during the first half of 2019.

Be that as it may, the EIA also noted in its report that during May, June, and July, gasoline consumption was stronger than expected, prompting it to forecast full-year recovery to 8.8 million bpd, climbing to 9 million bpd next year as employment rebounds and with it mobility increases. But because many will still opt for remote work, the EIA said in its report, recovery in gasoline demand to 2019 levels was unlikely in 2022.

That's all good news for refiners. Thanks to strong gasoline demand, the top three players in the field greatly exceeded analysts' profit predictions for the second quarter, with Marathon alone reporting more than the combined $675 million analysts had estimated. The refiner booked profits of $751 million for the second quarter of the year, and Valero reported $361 million, swinging back into the black.

Related: U.S. Natural Gas Dominance May Be Coming To An End

Despite the rebound in the refining industry this year, challenges remained. The biggest among these appeared to be costs associated with renewable fuel credits. According to the WSJ, Valero reported a loss at its refining business for the second quarter because of higher renewable credit costs. Yet a bill recently introduced in Senate might change that, although the change may be for the worse from refiners' perspectives.

A group of Republican and Democratic senators last month proposed a bill seeking to end the ethanol biofuels mandate from the Renewable Energy Standard. The reason: "Corn ethanol achieves little to no reductions in greenhouse gas emissions. It's time to end the mandate and instead support more advanced biofuels and biodiesel," according to one of the sponsors of the bill, Senator Dianne Feinstein, as quoted by Argus.

There will be clearly no escape from some sort of biofuel blending and the associated costs for refiners. But as long as demand for their products remains strong, bottom lines should be safe.

By Michael Kern for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Biden Faces Off With Big Oil Over Drilling Auctions
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

U.S. Natural Gas Dominance May Be Coming To An End

U.S. Natural Gas Dominance May Be Coming To An End
Venezuela’s Oil Reserves Doomed To Become The World’s Largest Stranded Asset

Venezuela’s Oil Reserves Doomed To Become The World’s Largest Stranded Asset
Oil Sinks As Demand Outlook Worsens

Oil Sinks As Demand Outlook Worsens
China Is Preparing For Life After Fossil Fuels

China Is Preparing For Life After Fossil Fuels
Where Does Wall Street Think Oil Is Heading?

Where Does Wall Street Think Oil Is Heading?



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com