Louisiana Light 2 days 74.86 -0.50 -0.66%
Bonny Light 14 days 74.16 -0.45 -0.60%
Opec Basket 2 days 74.33 +0.15 +0.20%
Mars US 16 hours 72.10 -0.51 -0.70%
Gasoline 10 mins 2.311 +0.033 +1.47%

Marine 14 days 72.62 -0.13 -0.18%
Murban 14 days 73.78 +0.19 +0.26%
Iran Heavy 14 days 69.70 -0.10 -0.14%
Basra Light 14 days 75.51 +0.45 +0.60%
Saharan Blend 14 days 74.12 -0.24 -0.32%
Bonny Light 14 days 74.16 -0.45 -0.60%
Bonny Light 14 days 74.16 -0.45 -0.60%
Girassol 14 days 74.45 -0.32 -0.43%
Opec Basket 2 days 74.33 +0.15 +0.20%

Canadian Crude Index 2 days 59.27 -0.45 -0.75%
Western Canadian Select 12 hours 60.95 -0.81 -1.31%
Canadian Condensate 12 hours 73.10 -0.46 -0.63%
Premium Synthetic 12 hours 74.50 -0.46 -0.61%
Sweet Crude 12 hours 70.60 -0.66 -0.93%
Peace Sour 12 hours 68.35 -0.46 -0.67%
Peace Sour 12 hours 68.35 -0.46 -0.67%
Light Sour Blend 12 hours 70.65 -0.56 -0.79%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 72.50 -0.61 -0.83%
Central Alberta 12 hours 68.70 -0.46 -0.67%

Louisiana Light 2 days 74.86 -0.50 -0.66%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 70.50 -0.50 -0.70%
Giddings 2 days 64.25 -0.50 -0.77%
ANS West Coast 1 min 76.21 +1.37 +1.83%
West Texas Sour 2 days 68.05 +1.16 +1.73%
Eagle Ford 2 days 72.00 +1.16 +1.64%
Eagle Ford 2 days 72.00 +1.16 +1.64%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 70.50 -0.50 -0.70%
Kansas Common 2 days 64.25 -0.50 -0.77%
Buena Vista 2 days 78.19 -0.46 -0.58%

IEA: Global Refining Throughput To Jump This Summer

New Coal Plants Are Popping Up All Over Asia

Will $70 Oil Tempt U.S. Producers To Open The Taps?

Investors Are Betting Big On The Future Of EV Efficiency

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

China Oil Imports Fall To Lowest In 2021

By Irina Slav - Jul 13, 2021, 12:00 PM CDT
China’s crude oil imports fell to some 9.77 million barrels daily last month, down 2 percent on May and the lowest monthly level since the start of the year, Reuters reported, citing customs data.

Over the first half of the year, China imported 260.66 million tons of crude, down 3 percent on the first half of 2020. The first-half figure was boosted by increased imports by independent refiners, commonly called teapots.

Since the first quarter, however, Beijing has begun cracking down on the teapots, as production of fuels both at independent refiners and state-owned majors was rising faster than demand, undermining refining margins and creating a glut.

Beijing intervened, asking state-owned oil majors to stop trading their crude oil import quotas with private refiners. The government also reduced the second batch of crude oil import quotas for private refiners by as much as 35 percent last month, to a total of 35.24 million tons.

This intervention suggests that imports may remain subdued in the next few months as well, all the more likely because of higher prices. China seems to have enough oil in storage to draw from, according to an earlier report by OilX. The energy analytics firm said that based on satellite data, crude oil in storage in China has fallen from 436 million tons in April to 414 million barrels as of the end of June.

The news about falling imports, however, will have its own effect on prices, likely negative, especially as worry about the latest variant of the coronavirus appears to be rising and weighing on oil prices.

On the flip side, OPEC+ is still trying to reach an agreement on production adjustments, and this is intensifying the price volatility. This volatility could remain heightened until last month, JP Morgan said earlier this week, while the cartel struggles to bring the UAE back in line.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

