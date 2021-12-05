China Merges Mining Assets To Create Rare Earth Mining Giant

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 2 days 66.26 -0.24 -0.36%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 days 69.88 +0.21 +0.30%
Graph up Natural Gas 2 days 4.132 +0.076 +1.87%
Graph down Heating Oil 2 days 2.098 -0.005 -0.24%
Graph down Gasoline 2 days 1.953 -0.015 -0.75%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 68.00 +0.96 +1.43%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 68.00 +0.96 +1.43%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 70.68 +1.56 +2.26%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 70.03 -1.60 -2.23%
Chart Mars US 50 mins 65.01 +0.11 +0.17%
Chart Gasoline 2 days 1.953 -0.015 -0.75%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 70.93 +1.84 +2.66%
Graph up Murban 3 days 71.84 +1.77 +2.53%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 67.21 +1.40 +2.13%
Graph down Basra Light 6 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 71.71 +1.50 +2.14%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 70.68 +1.56 +2.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 70.68 +1.56 +2.26%
Chart Girassol 3 days 71.86 +1.79 +2.55%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 70.03 -1.60 -2.23%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 3 days 48.94 -0.05 -0.10%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 days 47.70 +0.68 +1.45%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 3 days 65.50 +0.93 +1.44%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 3 days 66.90 +0.93 +1.41%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 days 60.55 +1.38 +2.33%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 days 57.50 +0.93 +1.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 days 57.50 +0.93 +1.64%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 days 59.80 -0.27 -0.45%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 60.80 +0.93 +1.55%
Chart Central Alberta 3 days 58.00 +0.93 +1.63%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 68.00 +0.96 +1.43%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 63.00 +1.00 +1.61%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 56.75 +1.00 +1.79%
Graph down ANS West Coast 1 min 70.02 -0.91 -1.28%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 60.45 +0.93 +1.56%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 64.40 +0.93 +1.47%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 64.40 +0.93 +1.47%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 63.00 +1.00 +1.61%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 56.75 +1.00 +1.79%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 71.24 +0.93 +1.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Looming European Gas Crisis in Winter and North African Factor - a must read by Cyril Widdershoven
  • 7 minutes "Biden Targets Another US Pipeline For Shutdown After 'Begging' Saudis For More Oil" - Zero Hedge Monday Nov 8th
  • 12 minutes "UN-Backed Banker Alliance Announces “Green” Plan to Transform the Global Financial System" by Whitney Webb
  • 31 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days Building A $2 Billion Subsea Solar Power Cable From Chile To China
  • 2 days China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 2 days Hunter Biden Helped China Gain Control of Cobalt Mines in Africa
  • 2 days OPEC+ Expects Large Oil Glut In Early 2022
  • 1 day Ukrainian Maidan after 8 years
  • 1 day Delta variant in European Union
  • 2 days President Biden’s Nuclear Option Against OPEC+ - Waste of Time
  • 15 hours Communist China Declared War on the US Long Ago Part 1 of the 2-part series: The CCP's War on America
  • 2 days Forecasts for Natural Gas
  • 2 days Microbes can provide sustainable hydrocarbons for the petrochemical industry
  • 4 hours Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 2 days NordStream2
  • 2 days CO2 Electrolysis to CO (Carbon Monoxide) and then to Graphite
  • 3 days Big Bounce: Russian gas amid market tightness - new report by Oxford Institute for Energy Studies

Breaking News:

UK Grim Prospects Over Surging Energy Bills Just Got Worse

Natural Gas Bulls Hit Hard By Warm Weather Reports

Natural Gas Bulls Hit Hard By Warm Weather Reports

U.S. natural gas futures have…

Republican States Could Pull $600B From Anti-Fossil Fuel Banks

Republican States Could Pull $600B From Anti-Fossil Fuel Banks

A coalition of 15 Republican…

Family Firm Turns Frac Sand Bags Into Fashion Items

Family Firm Turns Frac Sand Bags Into Fashion Items

A family firm in Argentina…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

China Merges Mining Assets To Create Rare Earth Mining Giant

By ZeroHedge - Dec 05, 2021, 10:00 AM CST
  • The CCP is merging assets from several state-owned firms to create China Rare Earth Group
  • China is believed to control up to 90% of global supplies of rare earth metals
  • The US has taken some steps to encourage more rare earth production in Australia
Join Our Community

Now that aggressive foreign policy toward China has attracted bipartisan consensus, evidenced by the fact that President Biden has opted to keep certain tariffs imposed by the Trump Administration in place, Beijing is looking for new ways to squeeze Washington. For years now, we have been warning about the risk of China cutting off supplies of 17 rare earth metals critical for the production of tech gadgets.

Earlier this year, we reported that Beijing was keeping a rare-earth export ban in its "back pocket". Now, it appears the CCP is moving to tighten state control over rare earth production so that they might more easily control who gets the metals.

Whereas rare earth metals were previously mined by six major Chinese firms, the CCP is merging assets from several state-owned firms to create China Rare Earth Group. The new mining giant will be based in resource-rich Jiangxi Province; it's expected to allow Beijing more leverage over the supply, and by extension, the price, of these incredibly valuable commodities that are essential for the production of chips and other components used in high-tech products from computers to weapons systems.

China is believed to control up to 90% of global supplies of rare earth metals. Only a small number of rare earth mining operations exist outside China. As for where the rest are mined, the chart below offers some insight.

Some say China's control over the global market for rare earths is diminishing, but the truth is this is only slightly true.

Infographic: China's Rare Earth Monopoly is Diminishing | Statista You will find more infographics at Statista

Washington has long worried that Beijing might use its control over rare earth supplies toward "strategic ends", and WSJ reports that the this latest push to consolidate the industry comes at a time of "increased sensitivity" toward the West. Beijing has also cited environmental concerns, since opening new mines can irradiate entire neighborhoods.

The US has taken some steps to encourage more rare earth production in Australia, a staunch ally that has also recently curried Beijing's wrath. Back in February, the US Defense Department signed a technology investment agreement with Australia’s Lynas Rare Earths which the Pentagon called "the largest rare earth element mining and processing company outside of China." According to the terms of the deal, Lynas will establish a light rare-earth processing facility in Texas. President Biden has also issued an executive order naming rare-earth minerals as one of four key areas in need of more robust policy options to reduce supply-chain risks.

A visit in 2019 to a rare earth refinery by President Xi was seen by many as a sign that rare earth miners had finally "arrived", to use vague economic parlance.

Beijing has been coy about its plans. 'China has no intention to use rare earths as a countermeasure against any country,' the state-run Global Times wrote earlier this year, However, it added that this remains an option when "foreign companies hurt China’s interests."

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Natural Gas Bulls Hit Hard By Warm Weather Reports

Next Post

Can Biomass Burning Really Replace Fossil Fuels?
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

$70 Oil Won't Keep OPEC Happy

$70 Oil Won't Keep OPEC Happy
Guyana To Become The 11th Country To Produce Over 1 Million Bpd

Guyana To Become The 11th Country To Produce Over 1 Million Bpd
Oil Prices Projected To Hit $125 In 2022

Oil Prices Projected To Hit $125 In 2022
OPEC+ Under Pressure As Oil Prices Plunge Again

OPEC+ Under Pressure As Oil Prices Plunge Again
OPEC+ Expects Large Oil Glut In Early 2022

OPEC+ Expects Large Oil Glut In Early 2022



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com