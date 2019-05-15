Canada’s Pipeline Crisis Isn’t All Bad For Investors

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 62.91 +0.89 +1.44%
Brent Crude 10 mins 72.79 +1.02 +1.42%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.631 -0.003 -0.11%
Mars US 14 hours 68.12 +0.24 +0.35%
Opec Basket 2 days 70.66 -0.55 -0.77%
Urals 1 day 68.67 -0.44 -0.64%
Louisiana Light 2 days 70.32 +0.75 +1.08%
Louisiana Light 2 days 70.32 +0.75 +1.08%
Bonny Light 1 day 73.46 +0.65 +0.89%
Mexican Basket 2 days 62.59 -0.27 -0.43%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.631 -0.003 -0.11%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 1 day 70.44 +0.88 +1.27%
Murban 1 day 71.94 +0.63 +0.88%
Iran Heavy 1 day 65.72 +0.68 +1.05%
Basra Light 1 day 73.25 +0.68 +0.94%
Saharan Blend 1 day 73.09 +0.64 +0.88%
Bonny Light 1 day 73.46 +0.65 +0.89%
Bonny Light 1 day 73.46 +0.65 +0.89%
Girassol 1 day 73.11 +0.58 +0.80%
Opec Basket 2 days 70.66 -0.55 -0.77%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 44.44 +0.63 +1.44%
Western Canadian Select 15 hours 48.57 +1.09 +2.30%
Canadian Condensate 83 days 58.77 +0.24 +0.41%
Premium Synthetic 15 hours 62.47 +0.24 +0.39%
Sweet Crude 15 hours 54.72 +0.09 +0.16%
Peace Sour 15 hours 52.32 +0.29 +0.56%
Peace Sour 15 hours 52.32 +0.29 +0.56%
Light Sour Blend 15 hours 57.22 +1.49 +2.67%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 61.12 +0.04 +0.07%
Central Alberta 15 hours 54.27 -0.51 -0.93%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 70.32 +0.75 +1.08%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 58.50 +0.25 +0.43%
Giddings 1 day 52.25 +0.25 +0.48%
ANS West Coast 3 days 70.13 -0.54 -0.76%
West Texas Sour 1 day 55.97 +0.20 +0.36%
Eagle Ford 1 day 59.92 +0.20 +0.33%
Eagle Ford 1 day 59.92 +0.20 +0.33%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 58.50 +0.25 +0.43%
Kansas Common 2 days 52.00 +0.75 +1.46%
Buena Vista 2 days 72.93 +0.74 +1.03%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 3 minutes OPEC is no longer an Apex Predator
  • 6 minutes Saudis are Willing to Meet All Orders From Ex-Iran Oil Buyers
  • 11 minutes Retaliation:China Will Impose Tariffs Ranging From 5 percent To 25 Percent On U.S. Goods
  • 15 minutes Mueller Report Brings Into Focus Obama's Attempted Coup Against Trump
  • 15 hours The True Or False: Being Rich In America Can Really Depend On Where You Live?
  • 20 mins Oil Price Editorial: Beware Of Saudi Oil Tanker Sabotage Stories
  • 13 hours Why is Strait of Hormuz the World's Most Important Oil Artery
  • 4 mins Blacklist Mess: Huawei's $105 Bn business At Stake After U.S. Broadside
  • 10 hours DUG Rockies: Plenty Of Promise, Despite The Politics
  • 22 hours Again: Ford Recalling 270,000 Cars In North America That Could Roll Away
  • 3 hours Schiff: Ukraine Oil Scandal Should Be Off Limits for Biden's U.S. Presidential Campaign
  • 15 hours Solar Panels at 15 cents per watt
  • 13 hours UAE says four vessels subjected to 'sabotage' near Fujairah port
  • 18 hours Turkey's Oil & Gas Grab from Cyprus. EU Leadership Useless. Fireworks Ahead?
  • 1 day BBC: Proposal to spend 25% of EU budget on climate change
  • 1 day ER Hoax
  • 1 day Nick, first shale going bust, now $5.2 trillion subsidies. Where do you get your research from AOC ?
  • 12 hours Global Warming Making The Rich Richer
  • 15 hours Saudis Splurging on American Natural Gas Fields

Breaking News:

Tesla’s Solar Roof Solution Isn’t For the United States

Alt Text

Trump’s New Plan To Spark A California Oil Boom

The Trump Administration just proposed…

Alt Text

Venezuela Is Teetering On The Brink

PDVSA is now divided between…

Alt Text

Saudi Tanker Attack Reveals Oil Market Weakness

Oil prices jumped on Monday…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Canada’s Pipeline Crisis Isn’t All Bad For Investors

By Irina Slav - May 15, 2019, 5:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
loonie

Canadian oil producers have been having a hard time after the 2014 crisis, harder than their peers elsewhere, constrained in their recovery and growth plans by a shortage of oil export capacity. However, in evidence of silver linings, they are now focusing on paying down debt and buying back shares issued at the height of the crisis as a survival measure that was very popular in the oil industry.

Reuters reports that an obligatory production cut has seen local producers accumulate cash they can’t use to boost output growth so they are using it to cut down debt. The previous Alberta government instituted the OPEC-style production cut last December in a bid to prop up historically low prices of Canadian crude brought about by that same pipeline shortage that is still plaguing the industry with no resolution in sight.

This year, cash flow in Canada’s oil industry is seen to hit US$39.1 billion (C$52.7 billion), according to Jackie Forrest, at ARC Financial. Last month, BMO analysts told Bloomberg, “The surge in crude oil prices is creating a cash flow windfall for many companies. At a WTI price of $55/bbl and WTI-WCS differential of $20/bbl, we expect the Canadian large cap companies to collectively generate C$11 billion of surplus cash flow in 2019.”

WTI has been trading higher than US$55 a barrel and is likely to remain where it is for a while longer bar any sudden surges in production. Although Canadian crude doesn’t follow suit with price movements of the U.S. benchmark, the current discount of Western Canadian Select to West Texas Intermediate is less than US$20 a barrel. Indeed, in a more recent comment to Reuters, BMO analyst Randy Ollenberg said large Canadian oil producers could see their cash piles rise to US$9.7 billion (C$13 billion). Related: Oil Shrugs Off Trade War Threat

In this environment it’s only to be expected that producers would not even make any growth plans.

“There is no sense spending money to generate additional production and drive further throughput if you can’t produce the oil. The economics of that are zero,” said Suncor’s chief executive during a recent earnings call. Suncor, by the way, was against the cuts unlike sector players. The producer is an integrated company, which means its refining business benefits from cheaper local oil.

“There’s no point growing with the Alberta production curtailment in place and the lack of egress opportunities,” Meg Energy’s CEO told Reuters echoing an identical sentiment.

So, has the NDP government that surrendered power to the Conservatives in last month’s election Alberta did a favor in disguise to local oil producers? That may well be the case. With cash flow at a five-year high and no way of using it to get more barrels out of the ground, Canadian producers are forced to improve other aspects of their performance, which would ultimately earn them shareholder trust.

A drawback in this blessing in disguise of sorts is the fact that asset sale deals have dwindled in number. However, this could be temporary if the next Canadian federal government turns out to be more investment friendly and energy industry-friendly, which based on what we have seen in Alberta is not impossible. In the meantime, the industry is blaming the current federal and the previous provincial governments for the situation it is in and buying back stock for lack of anything better to do.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Uncertainty Peaks In Agitated Oil Markets
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Shale Boom Is About To Go Bust

The Shale Boom Is About To Go Bust
Could This Emerging Oil State Become The Richest Nation In The World?

Could This Emerging Oil State Become The Richest Nation In The World?

 Oil May Hold The Secret To Ending The Trade War

Oil May Hold The Secret To Ending The Trade War

 The Marijuana Industry’s Dirty Little Secret

The Marijuana Industry’s Dirty Little Secret

 New Middle East Proxy War Could Jolt Oil Prices

New Middle East Proxy War Could Jolt Oil Prices

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com