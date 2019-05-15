Saudi Arabia’s Oil Addiction Won’t End Anytime Soon

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 62.91 +0.89 +1.44%
Brent Crude 10 mins 72.79 +1.02 +1.42%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.631 -0.003 -0.11%
Mars US 14 hours 68.12 +0.24 +0.35%
Opec Basket 2 days 70.66 -0.55 -0.77%
Urals 1 day 68.67 -0.44 -0.64%
Louisiana Light 2 days 70.32 +0.75 +1.08%
Louisiana Light 2 days 70.32 +0.75 +1.08%
Bonny Light 1 day 73.46 +0.65 +0.89%
Mexican Basket 2 days 62.59 -0.27 -0.43%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.631 -0.003 -0.11%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 1 day 70.44 +0.88 +1.27%
Murban 1 day 71.94 +0.63 +0.88%
Iran Heavy 1 day 65.72 +0.68 +1.05%
Basra Light 1 day 73.25 +0.68 +0.94%
Saharan Blend 1 day 73.09 +0.64 +0.88%
Bonny Light 1 day 73.46 +0.65 +0.89%
Bonny Light 1 day 73.46 +0.65 +0.89%
Girassol 1 day 73.11 +0.58 +0.80%
Opec Basket 2 days 70.66 -0.55 -0.77%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 44.44 +0.63 +1.44%
Western Canadian Select 15 hours 48.57 +1.09 +2.30%
Canadian Condensate 83 days 58.77 +0.24 +0.41%
Premium Synthetic 15 hours 62.47 +0.24 +0.39%
Sweet Crude 15 hours 54.72 +0.09 +0.16%
Peace Sour 15 hours 52.32 +0.29 +0.56%
Peace Sour 15 hours 52.32 +0.29 +0.56%
Light Sour Blend 15 hours 57.22 +1.49 +2.67%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 61.12 +0.04 +0.07%
Central Alberta 15 hours 54.27 -0.51 -0.93%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 70.32 +0.75 +1.08%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 58.50 +0.25 +0.43%
Giddings 1 day 52.25 +0.25 +0.48%
ANS West Coast 3 days 70.13 -0.54 -0.76%
West Texas Sour 1 day 55.97 +0.20 +0.36%
Eagle Ford 1 day 59.92 +0.20 +0.33%
Eagle Ford 1 day 59.92 +0.20 +0.33%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 58.50 +0.25 +0.43%
Kansas Common 2 days 52.00 +0.75 +1.46%
Buena Vista 2 days 72.93 +0.74 +1.03%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 3 minutes OPEC is no longer an Apex Predator
  • 6 minutes Saudis are Willing to Meet All Orders From Ex-Iran Oil Buyers
  • 11 minutes Retaliation:China Will Impose Tariffs Ranging From 5 percent To 25 Percent On U.S. Goods
  • 15 minutes Mueller Report Brings Into Focus Obama's Attempted Coup Against Trump
  • 15 hours The True Or False: Being Rich In America Can Really Depend On Where You Live?
  • 20 mins Oil Price Editorial: Beware Of Saudi Oil Tanker Sabotage Stories
  • 13 hours Why is Strait of Hormuz the World's Most Important Oil Artery
  • 4 mins Blacklist Mess: Huawei's $105 Bn business At Stake After U.S. Broadside
  • 10 hours DUG Rockies: Plenty Of Promise, Despite The Politics
  • 22 hours Again: Ford Recalling 270,000 Cars In North America That Could Roll Away
  • 3 hours Schiff: Ukraine Oil Scandal Should Be Off Limits for Biden's U.S. Presidential Campaign
  • 15 hours Solar Panels at 15 cents per watt
  • 13 hours UAE says four vessels subjected to 'sabotage' near Fujairah port
  • 18 hours Turkey's Oil & Gas Grab from Cyprus. EU Leadership Useless. Fireworks Ahead?
  • 1 day BBC: Proposal to spend 25% of EU budget on climate change
  • 1 day ER Hoax
  • 1 day Nick, first shale going bust, now $5.2 trillion subsidies. Where do you get your research from AOC ?
  • 12 hours Global Warming Making The Rich Richer
  • 15 hours Saudis Splurging on American Natural Gas Fields

Breaking News:

Tesla’s Solar Roof Solution Isn’t For the United States

Alt Text

Nigeria Shuts In More Oil After Protests In Niger Delta

Ongoing protests in the Niger…

Alt Text

Putin Could Cut His Loss As Venezuelan Oil Output Nosedives

Venezuelan oil production is in…

Alt Text

Rystad: U.S. Shale Is Now The World’s Second Cheapest Source Of Oil Supply

U.S. shale oil—which just four…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tim Daiss

Tim Daiss

I'm an oil markets analyst, journalist and author that has been working out of the Asia-Pacific region for 12 years. I’ve covered oil, energy markets…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Saudi Arabia’s Oil Addiction Won’t End Anytime Soon

By Tim Daiss - May 15, 2019, 4:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Riyadh

OPEC de facto leader and the world’s largest crude oil exporter Saudi Arabia is still trying to pivot away from over-reliance on crude oil export revenue. But, to achieve this goal may be more difficult that planners in Riyadh have considered and may also take longer than anticipated.

Naif Al-Rasheed, managing director of the Saudi Private Sector Stimulus Office, said on Wednesday that the Saudi 200 billion-riyal ($53 billion) lifeline to its non-oil economy may be in place for longer than planned as the kingdom supports industries struggling to cope with reforms that pushed up costs and dampened demand. He said that the program is earmarking some 36 billion riyals to boost private-sector growth this year alone, on top of the 40 billion riyals already spent. The financing could continue beyond the originally planned end date of 2021. “The office has a long-term mandate to continuously support the private sector through economic cycles,“ he added.

Al-Rasheed’s comments come three years after Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced Vision 2030, a monumental policy shift to help the country wean itself away from reliance on oil export revenue.

Saudi Arabia, which transformed itself from being an impoverished third world country in the waning days of World War II to being one of the richest nations on earth, still derives nearly 75 percent of its total exports from oil. Moreover, at least 60 percent of Saudi Arabia’s state coffers are derived from crude oil exports, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Others place that number even higher. Related: Russia Could Take Hold Of China’s Entire Gas Market

It’s Saudi Arabia’s reliance on oil export revenue that continues to provide both financial rewards but also bouts of economic pain when oil prices head south. When oil prices plunged from more than $100/ barrel in mid-2014 to below $30/barrel in early 2016, Saudi Arabia nearly collapsed financially. It ran record budget deficits, had to put in place politically unpopular austerity measures and had to raise operational cash through international bond sales.

Though Saudi Arabia's oil production still has one of the lowest per barrel breakeven points in the world, its fiscal breakeven point is still reportedly above $70 a barrel – it’s little wonder that it is still reticent to bow to both global pressure and President Trump’s recent demands to increase oil production to push prices down. Even with global oil prices more than 30 percent higher this year, the Saudis need that price to continue to climb, even if it creates headwinds with an otherwise healthy relationship with the Trump administration. Related: Russia Aims To Exploit Africa’s Energy Potential

However, amid the Saudi plan to implement Vision 2030, its continued disregard of human rights among its own citizens continues to put a stain not only on the Kingdom’s push for a kinder, gentler, perhaps more modern nation, causing pause for international investors that would otherwise be flocking to pour money to the country.

At the end of last month, according to media reports, the kingdom had beheaded 37 people, mostly from the minority Shia Muslim community, with possible allegiances to Saudi arch-enemy Iran. Also, in what could be called the most ill-timed public relations blunder in decades, the controversial executions happened just as an international investors conference opened in Riyadh.

Going forward, expect the Saudis to continue to do what it does best, try to control global oil markets and prices as well as maintain a strict top-down authoritarian hold of power with zero tolerance for dissent, as well as trying out maneuver Iran for geopolitical hegemony in the region. Yet, at the end of the day, it remains to be seen if these pursuits will stall its long-term economic growth, its ambitious Vision 2030 plan as well as its long term standing in the international community.

By Tim Daiss for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Chinese Oil Refineries Return To Record-High Production

Next Post

Putin Could Cut His Loss As Venezuelan Oil Output Nosedives
Tim Daiss

Tim Daiss

I'm an oil markets analyst, journalist and author that has been working out of the Asia-Pacific region for 12 years. I’ve covered oil, energy markets…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Shale Boom Is About To Go Bust

The Shale Boom Is About To Go Bust
Could This Emerging Oil State Become The Richest Nation In The World?

Could This Emerging Oil State Become The Richest Nation In The World?

 Oil May Hold The Secret To Ending The Trade War

Oil May Hold The Secret To Ending The Trade War

 The Marijuana Industry’s Dirty Little Secret

The Marijuana Industry’s Dirty Little Secret

 New Middle East Proxy War Could Jolt Oil Prices

New Middle East Proxy War Could Jolt Oil Prices

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com