Can We Actually Harness Energy From A Black Hole?

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 68.83 +0.02 +0.03%
Graph down Brent Crude 55 mins SellBuy 71.31 -0.04 -0.06%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 3.065 +0.024 +0.79%
Graph down Heating Oil 11 mins SellBuy 2.102 -0.005 -0.26%
Graph down Gasoline 12 mins 2.200 -0.002 -0.08%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 70.94 +0.99 +1.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 70.94 +0.99 +1.42%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 70.15 +0.78 +1.12%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 69.01 +0.48 +0.70%
Chart Mars US 55 mins 68.71 -0.02 -0.03%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 2.200 -0.002 -0.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 69.21 +0.08 +0.12%
Graph up Murban 2 days 70.00 +0.33 +0.47%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 66.11 +0.67 +1.02%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 71.17 +0.99 +1.41%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 69.71 +0.90 +1.31%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 70.15 +0.78 +1.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 70.15 +0.78 +1.12%
Chart Girassol 2 days 70.74 +0.67 +0.96%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 69.01 +0.48 +0.70%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 54.01 +1.28 +2.43%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 17 hours 54.58 +1.46 +2.75%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 17 hours 67.83 +1.11 +1.66%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 17 hours 69.23 +1.11 +1.63%
Graph up Sweet Crude 17 hours 64.08 +1.21 +1.92%
Graph up Peace Sour 17 hours 61.68 +1.16 +1.92%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 61.68 +1.16 +1.92%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 64.23 +1.41 +2.24%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 67.03 +0.81 +1.22%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 62.08 +0.86 +1.40%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 70.94 +0.99 +1.42%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 65.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 18 hours 59.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 69.63 +1.58 +2.32%
Graph down West Texas Sour 18 hours 62.76 -0.02 -0.03%
Graph down Eagle Ford 18 hours 66.71 -0.02 -0.03%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 66.71 -0.02 -0.03%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 65.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 59.00 +1.00 +1.72%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 74.92 +1.11 +1.50%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Electric cars may make driving too expensive for middle classes, warns Vauxhall chief
  • 7 minutes Natural gas mobility for heavy duty trucks
  • 9 minutes *****5 STAR Article by Irina Slav - "The Ugly Truth About Renewable Power"
  • 2 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 45 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days And now, hybrid electric locomotives...
  • 4 hours International Energy Agency Promoting Roadmap to Net Zero Emissions
  • 13 hours .
  • 2 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 3 days Battery storage 30% cheaper than new gas peaker plants, Australian study finds

Breaking News:

U.S. Natural Gas Storage Capacity Hardly Increased Since Start Of Shale Boom

Mumbai Gasoline Prices Now 2x More Expensive Than New York City

Mumbai Gasoline Prices Now 2x More Expensive Than New York City

Citizens of Mumbai now pay…

Japan Looks To Become Leader In Wind Energy

Japan Looks To Become Leader In Wind Energy

Japan has a relatively small…

Get Ready For $5 Gasoline

Get Ready For $5 Gasoline

Higher taxes and environmental regulations…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Can We Actually Harness Energy From A Black Hole?

By Haley Zaremba - Jun 03, 2021, 6:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

Could black holes be the key to the future of our energy production? Some scientists think so. And the secret to harvesting their energy lies in gamma-ray bursts, the most powerful transient objects in the known universe. These bursts, which are thought to be the product of the formation of a black hole, are the strongest and brightest explosions in existence. In the few finite seconds that one of these bursts lasts, they can create as much energy as our solar system’s sun will produce during the entirety of its 10-billion-year lifespan. 

"Their luminosity in the gamma-rays, in the time interval of the event, is as large as the luminosity of all the stars of the observable Universe!,” Italian astrophysicist Remo Ruffini of the International Center for Relativistic Astrophysics Network (ICRANet) explained. “Gamma-ray bursts have been thought to be powered, by an up-to-now unknown mechanism, by stellar-mass black holes."

While the smallest of gamma bursts is almost unfathomably powerful, just recently, scientists detected the most powerful gamma-ray burst ever recorded. Known as GRB 190114C, this historically enormous flare created approximately a trillion electron volts (1 TeV), which scientists detected emanating from a mind-blowing 4.5 billion light-years away. A gamma-ray burst of this type is so powerful that it actually has the ability to warp space-time, sending ripples through the universe known as gravitational waves. 

While there is still relatively little known about gamma-ray bursts and, indeed, black holes themselves, the scientific community is making leaps and bounds in studying these far-flung phenomena. 

Some of the most recent, most cutting-edge studies in this realm involve the unbelievable amounts of energy generated by these events. Very excitingly, in theory, this energy can be harvested. The energy which is generated by a rotating black hole “can be extracted from the ergosphere, a region that sits just on the outside of the event horizon,” a recent article from Science Alert explains. The viability of this possibility has not only been demonstrated theoretically but also experimentally. Now, thanks to the revelation that is GRB 190114C, a group of scientists has made a compelling case that we now have observational evidence for it as well. 

The scientific team, which includes the aforementioned Ruffini, published their findings in the scientific journal Astronomy & Astrophysics under the compelling title “The newborn black hole in GRB 191014C proves that it is alive.” The paper theorizes a mechanism capable of creating this kind of ultra-powerful gamma-burst, put in (almost) layman’s terms by Science Alert: “[The mechanism is based on] the acceleration of particles along magnetic field lines inherited from the black hole's parent neutron star. That magnetic field extracts rotational energy from the black hole's ergosphere.”

"The novel engine presented in the new publication," Ruffini explained of he and his colleagues’ new publication, "makes the job through a purely general relativistic, gravito-electrodynamical process: a rotating black hole, interacting with a surrounding magnetic field, creates an electric field that accelerates ambient electrons to ultrahigh-energies leading to high-energy radiation and ultrahigh-energy cosmic rays."

While this most recent finding is a breakthrough in the field, the interest in harvesting energy from black holes is anything but new. Earlier this year, another study from Columbia University indicated that energy could potentially be extracted from black holes through reconnection of magnetic field lines. One of the authors of that study, physicist Luca Comisso, has stated these kinds of findings suggest that black holes could be part of humanity’s energy landscape in the (very distant) future.

“Thousands or millions of years from now, humanity might be able to survive around a black hole without harnessing energy from stars,” Comisso was quoted by Columbia News. “It is essentially a technological problem. If we look at the physics, there is nothing that prevents it.”

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

U.S. Cities And States Clash Over Natural Gas
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

China Boasts Successful Nuclear Fusion

China Boasts Successful Nuclear Fusion
New Iran Nuclear Deal May Completely Derail Oil Price Rally

New Iran Nuclear Deal May Completely Derail Oil Price Rally
Oil Rises After ‘Cataclysmic’ Boardroom Showdown

Oil Rises After ‘Cataclysmic’ Boardroom Showdown
The Two Major Obstacles To A Hydrogen Revolution

The Two Major Obstacles To A Hydrogen Revolution
Why EV Stocks Are Poised To Explode This Summer

Why EV Stocks Are Poised To Explode This Summer



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com