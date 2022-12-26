Can Venezuela Meet Its 2023 Oil Production Targets?

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 3 days 79.56 +2.07 +2.67%
Graph up Brent Crude 3 days 83.92 +2.94 +3.63%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 82.46 +2.42 +3.02%
Graph up Natural Gas 3 days 5.079 +0.080 +1.60%
Graph up Gasoline 3 days 2.384 +0.135 +5.99%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 80.08 -0.34 -0.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 80.08 -0.34 -0.42%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 81.14 -0.02 -0.02%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 81.14 +1.78 +2.24%
Chart Mars US 3 days 74.56 +2.07 +2.86%
Chart Gasoline 3 days 2.384 +0.135 +5.99%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 4 days 77.32 -0.63 -0.81%
Graph down Murban 4 days 80.36 -1.39 -1.70%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 77.93 -0.08 -0.10%
Graph down Basra Light 392 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 82.02 +0.36 +0.44%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 81.14 -0.02 -0.02%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 81.14 -0.02 -0.02%
Chart Girassol 4 days 80.39 -0.05 -0.06%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 81.14 +1.78 +2.24%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 53.79 +2.22 +4.30%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 4 days 56.24 -0.80 -1.40%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 4 days 79.64 -0.80 -0.99%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 4 days 77.89 -0.80 -1.02%
Graph down Sweet Crude 4 days 75.04 -0.80 -1.05%
Graph down Peace Sour 4 days 71.74 -0.80 -1.10%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 days 71.74 -0.80 -1.10%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 days 73.04 -0.80 -1.08%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 81.99 -0.80 -0.97%
Chart Central Alberta 4 days 71.34 -0.80 -1.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 80.08 -0.34 -0.42%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 74.25 -0.75 -1.00%
Graph down Giddings 5 days 68.00 -0.75 -1.09%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 79.37 -0.57 -0.71%
Graph down West Texas Sour 5 days 71.57 -0.80 -1.11%
Graph down Eagle Ford 5 days 73.97 -0.80 -1.07%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 73.97 -0.80 -1.07%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 74.25 -0.75 -1.00%
Chart Kansas Common 7 days 66.25 -1.25 -1.85%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 82.60 -1.05 -1.26%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Wind droughts
  • 1 day GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 3 days "It's a wrap" by Irina Slav
  • 3 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 3 days "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 3 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 21 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 5 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 8 days Central Bank Digital Currencies and the Global Monetary Reset (part of “The Great Reset”)
  • 8 days "CBDCs: Beyond the Basics" at The Corbett Report
  • 10 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani
  • 8 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 8 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known

Breaking News:

Gazprom Reports Record High Production At Kirinskoye Natural Gas Field

Is The Texas Grid Well Prepared For Another Arctic Blast?

Is The Texas Grid Well Prepared For Another Arctic Blast?

The 2021 Texas freeze has…

China’s Fast And Deadly Road To Covid Recovery

China’s Fast And Deadly Road To Covid Recovery

China has officially pivoted from…

Will Buffett Bet Big On Oil Again In 2023?

Will Buffett Bet Big On Oil Again In 2023?

Buffett has been doubling down…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
The Dialogue

The Dialogue

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Can Venezuela Meet Its 2023 Oil Production Targets?

By The Dialogue - Dec 26, 2022, 10:00 AM CST
Join Our Community

Q. Venezuela is planning on oil to finance 63 percent of its budget for 2023, a figure slightly higher than this year’s, Reuters reported Dec. 5. The stronger reliance on oil comes as the U.S. government reviews its sanctions on the South American country’s state-owned oil company, PDVSA, first imposed in 2019. The easing of sanctions would allow exports to the United States, boosting oil sales. Revenues from PDVSA are expected to bring in $9.34 billion to the government’s budget, up from this year’s $8.2 billion contribution. How likely is Venezuela to meet its oil revenue goal? How will the country’s national budget be affected if the figure is not met, and which sectors will be most affected?

A. Michael C. Lynch, president of Strategic Energy & Economic Research and distinguished fellow at EPRINC: “The recent moves by the U.S. government to allow Chevron to resume some operations in Venezuela are small steps toward a revival of that nation’s oil industry, but not necessarily a lasting one. The Biden administration has allowed the company to resume sales for six months, contingent on negotiations between the Maduro regime and the opposition. Many fear that the talks will prove inconclusive and the export agreement will not be renewed, but at least in the meantime, the company seems likely to undertake needed maintenance that will allow for increased production in the future. Unfortunately, this is a bandage on the disaster that is the Venezuelan economy and oil industry. While estimates that tens of billions of dollars in maintenance and repair are needed to restore production to 2002 levels are likely exaggerated, nonetheless the task is daunting and needs much more action. Most especially, the Maduro regime needs to create an environment that will encourage private and/or foreign investment in the oil fields as well as allow for the return of personnel who fled the country over the last two decades. Changing their ruling philoso¬phy to that degree will be quite difficult, and convincing outsiders that they are trust¬worthy even more so. Still, the industry has often returned to countries and leaders that mistreated them, as long as there was oil to be produced and profits to be made. Still, this step represents the first down a very long road, and significant results will be slow to appear.” Related: Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products

ADVERTISEMENT

A. Gustavo Roosen, president of IESA in Caracas: “The year 2022 started with a severe energy crunch that quickly turned into a full-fledged crisis upon the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and oil prices went through the roof to the point that Brent crude oil at the close of the year will average close to $100 per barrel (bbl). Venezuelan crude, in this high price scenario, although heavily discounted relative to Brent crude, had a comparatively good year in terms of the price; the mostly heavy crude fetched around $49 per bbl in the Asian market. However, not all the exported crude is being sold com¬mercially. Crude sent to Cuba or swapped for diluent with Iran does not enrich the coffers of the Venezuelan regime. Consequently, cash flow from hydrocarbon sales amount¬ed to $8 billion. On Nov. 26, the Office of Foreign Assets Control issued Chevron a license, allowing the company to perform maintenance and service work at the joint ventures in which Chevron participates, and market the crude produced in the U.S. market. It is expected that if negotiations proceed as set forth, the license will be expanded to allow investment in these fields and therefore increase the production po¬tential. The reduction of deferred production will amount to some 40 million more barrels per day (mbpd) reaching the U.S. market and introducing investment from May 2023, another 50 mbpd will be placed in the United States. Assuming the current price fore¬casts, the 2023 revenues–if the license and the negotiations will allow progress–will be similar to 2022 revenues. However, only $7 billion will reach the central bank as the rest will be used for operational expenditures, capital expenditures and lone amortization. Assuming that the budget presented to the National Assembly corresponds to $14.6 billion, the oil industry will only be able to finance about 48 percent of the national bud¬get instead of the 63 percent that the regime had announced a few days ago. Given the last few years of experience, the deficit will most likely reduce the health, education and infrastructure budgets.”

ADVERTISEMENT

A. Víctor M. Mijares, associate professor at the Universidad de Los Andes in Colombia: “We must keep in mind that the contraction of the Venezuelan economy has been the worst in over 150 years. It went from exporting some $95 billion in the first year of Maduro’s government, in 2013, to about $3.5 billion in 2022. Before the sanctions, the oil industry succumbed to the effects of politicization and disinvestment. The Ukraine war led the U.S. government to reconsider the importance of Venezuelan oil as an energy security factor, making it contemplate lifting sanctions. But PDVSA’s structural conditions are uncertain and require large investments to move forward. Those would have to come from foreign companies, limiting Chavismo’s oil sover¬eignty discourse and forcing Maduro to retain parts of his dogmatic message while pragmatically accepting foreign capitals to be reinstated in his country, including Western ones. Finally, the global oil market conditions for 2023 are misty. It seems a given that desired advances in decarboniza¬tion are on hold, considering the ravages of the pandemic and war. This could incentivize the Venezuelan petro-state, since OPEC has not imposed limits on its exports. But the global economy could slow down. While oil will remain vital to its recovery, not everyone will be able to buy it at a high cost, which could depress prices and hurt expectations from Maduro. Before condemning its failure, however, let’s not forget that we live in an uncertain international system with more black swans than we, as analysts, are used to anticipating.”

By Latin American Energy Advisor

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage


ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT



Previous Post

Huge U.S. Winter Storm Threatens To Tighten LNG Market

Next Post

Three Power Substations Attacked In Washington State On Christmas Day
The Dialogue

The Dialogue

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Shale Giant Pioneer Explains Why U.S. Drillers Won’t Drill More

Shale Giant Pioneer Explains Why U.S. Drillers Won’t Drill More
$100 Oil To Return In 2023

$100 Oil To Return In 2023
A New Type Of Oil And Gas Funding Is Booming

A New Type Of Oil And Gas Funding Is Booming
Deadly Blast Destroys Russia-Ukraine Gas Export Pipeline

Deadly Blast Destroys Russia-Ukraine Gas Export Pipeline
The Top 5 U.S. Oil And Gas Dividend Stocks For 2023

The Top 5 U.S. Oil And Gas Dividend Stocks For 2023

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT


EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com