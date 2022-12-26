Three Power Substations Attacked In Washington State On Christmas Day

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 3 days 79.56 +2.07 +2.67%
Graph up Brent Crude 3 days 83.92 +2.94 +3.63%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 82.46 +2.42 +3.02%
Graph up Natural Gas 3 days 5.079 +0.080 +1.60%
Graph up Gasoline 3 days 2.384 +0.135 +5.99%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 80.08 -0.34 -0.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 80.08 -0.34 -0.42%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 81.14 -0.02 -0.02%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 81.14 +1.78 +2.24%
Chart Mars US 3 days 74.56 +2.07 +2.86%
Chart Gasoline 3 days 2.384 +0.135 +5.99%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 4 days 77.32 -0.63 -0.81%
Graph down Murban 4 days 80.36 -1.39 -1.70%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 77.93 -0.08 -0.10%
Graph down Basra Light 392 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 82.02 +0.36 +0.44%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 81.14 -0.02 -0.02%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 81.14 -0.02 -0.02%
Chart Girassol 4 days 80.39 -0.05 -0.06%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 81.14 +1.78 +2.24%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 53.79 +2.22 +4.30%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 4 days 56.24 -0.80 -1.40%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 4 days 79.64 -0.80 -0.99%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 4 days 77.89 -0.80 -1.02%
Graph down Sweet Crude 4 days 75.04 -0.80 -1.05%
Graph down Peace Sour 4 days 71.74 -0.80 -1.10%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 days 71.74 -0.80 -1.10%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 days 73.04 -0.80 -1.08%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 81.99 -0.80 -0.97%
Chart Central Alberta 4 days 71.34 -0.80 -1.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 80.08 -0.34 -0.42%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 74.25 -0.75 -1.00%
Graph down Giddings 5 days 68.00 -0.75 -1.09%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 79.37 -0.57 -0.71%
Graph down West Texas Sour 5 days 71.57 -0.80 -1.11%
Graph down Eagle Ford 5 days 73.97 -0.80 -1.07%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 73.97 -0.80 -1.07%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 74.25 -0.75 -1.00%
Chart Kansas Common 7 days 66.25 -1.25 -1.85%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 82.60 -1.05 -1.26%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Wind droughts
  • 1 day GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 3 days "It's a wrap" by Irina Slav
  • 3 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 3 days "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 3 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 21 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 5 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 8 days Central Bank Digital Currencies and the Global Monetary Reset (part of “The Great Reset”)
  • 8 days "CBDCs: Beyond the Basics" at The Corbett Report
  • 10 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani
  • 8 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 8 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known

Breaking News:

Gazprom Reports Record High Production At Kirinskoye Natural Gas Field

What To Expect In 2023

What To Expect In 2023

The Ukraine War, sanctions, a…

Commercial Nuclear Fusion May Still Be Decades Away

Commercial Nuclear Fusion May Still Be Decades Away

U.S. scientists made yet another…

Is The Texas Grid Well Prepared For Another Arctic Blast?

Is The Texas Grid Well Prepared For Another Arctic Blast?

The 2021 Texas freeze has…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Three Power Substations Attacked In Washington State On Christmas Day

By ZeroHedge - Dec 26, 2022, 11:00 AM CST
  • ABC News: 3 power stations got vandalized in Washington State on Christmas Day.
  • Two of the power substations were operated by Tacoma Public Utilities and one by Puget Sound Energy.
  • In the first eight months of the year, there were 106 attacks on the electrical grid, the highest number ever recorded in a single year.
Join Our Community

Increased sabotage incidents on the US power grid are very concerning. On Christmas Day, three substation facilities were vandalized in Pierce County, Washington, plunging thousands of customers into total darkness, according to ABC News

Two of the power substations were operated by Tacoma Public Utilities and one by Puget Sound Energy. The Pierce County Sheriff's Department said all three were attacked, but there are no "motives or if this was a coordinated attack on the power systems." 

Tacoma Power crews work at an electrical substation damaged by vandals early on Christmas morning. (Ken Lambert / The Seattle Times)

ADVERTISEMENT

The sheriff's office said nothing was stolen from the substations, while equipment was only vandalized. There was no mention of what devices were damaged or the tool to inflict damage. 

"Unfortunately, the impacts to our system from today's deliberate damage are more severe in some places than initial testing indicated. Some customers will be restored closer to 8 AM tomorrow," Tacoma Public Utilities wrote in a statement on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Tacoma substation attacks follow "deliberate attacks" on two power substations in North Carolina early this month. Duke Energy personnel found bullet holes in transformers

We've asked the question of who is intentionally sabotaging the US power grid. In the first eight months of the year, there were 106 attacks on the electrical grid, the highest number ever recorded in a single year. 

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage


ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT



Previous Post

Can Venezuela Meet Its 2023 Oil Production Targets?

Next Post

The Top Energy Stories Of 2022
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Shale Giant Pioneer Explains Why U.S. Drillers Won’t Drill More

Shale Giant Pioneer Explains Why U.S. Drillers Won’t Drill More
$100 Oil To Return In 2023

$100 Oil To Return In 2023
A New Type Of Oil And Gas Funding Is Booming

A New Type Of Oil And Gas Funding Is Booming
Deadly Blast Destroys Russia-Ukraine Gas Export Pipeline

Deadly Blast Destroys Russia-Ukraine Gas Export Pipeline
The Top 5 U.S. Oil And Gas Dividend Stocks For 2023

The Top 5 U.S. Oil And Gas Dividend Stocks For 2023

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT


EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com