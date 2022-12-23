Oil Prices Climb Despite Fears Of An Economic Slowdown

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 79.77 +2.28 +2.94%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 83.09 +2.11 +2.61%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 79.69 -0.35 -0.44%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 4.926 -0.073 -1.46%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.322 +0.073 +3.25%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 80.42 +2.75 +3.54%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 80.42 +2.75 +3.54%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 81.16 +0.82 +1.02%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 79.36 +1.23 +1.57%
Chart Mars US 16 hours 72.49 -0.80 -1.09%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.322 +0.073 +3.25%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 77.95 +2.00 +2.63%
Graph up Murban 1 day 81.75 +1.87 +2.34%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 78.01 +0.51 +0.66%
Graph down Basra Light 388 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 81.66 +1.16 +1.44%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 81.16 +0.82 +1.02%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 81.16 +0.82 +1.02%
Chart Girassol 1 day 80.44 +0.66 +0.83%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 79.36 +1.23 +1.57%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 51.57 -1.32 -2.50%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 8 hours 56.24 -0.80 -1.40%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 8 hours 79.64 -0.80 -0.99%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 8 hours 77.89 -0.80 -1.02%
Graph down Sweet Crude 8 hours 75.04 -0.80 -1.05%
Graph down Peace Sour 8 hours 71.74 -0.80 -1.10%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 71.74 -0.80 -1.10%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 73.04 -0.80 -1.08%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 81.99 -0.80 -0.97%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 71.34 -0.80 -1.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 80.42 +2.75 +3.54%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 75.00 +2.25 +3.09%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 68.75 +2.25 +3.38%
Graph down ANS West Coast 8 days 78.11 -1.29 -1.62%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 72.37 +2.20 +3.14%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 74.77 +2.20 +3.03%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 74.77 +2.20 +3.03%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 75.00 +2.25 +3.09%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 66.25 -1.25 -1.85%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 83.65 +2.20 +2.70%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Wind droughts
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 8 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 8 hours "It's a wrap" by Irina Slav
  • 56 mins "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 55 mins "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 7 hours "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 2 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 4 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 4 days Central Bank Digital Currencies and the Global Monetary Reset (part of “The Great Reset”)
  • 5 days "CBDCs: Beyond the Basics" at The Corbett Report
  • 7 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani
  • 4 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 5 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known

Breaking News:

U.S. Consumers Get Cheap Gasoline For Christmas

The ESG Hype Is Showing Signs Of Fatigue

The ESG Hype Is Showing Signs Of Fatigue

Fractures in the ESG investment…

Oil Prices Climb Higher As The U.S. Braces For A Winter Storm

Oil Prices Climb Higher As The U.S. Braces For A Winter Storm

Oil prices were climbing on…

The U.S. Could Become A Net Oil Exporter In 2023

The U.S. Could Become A Net Oil Exporter In 2023

The U.S. is on course…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Prices Climb Despite Fears Of An Economic Slowdown

By Michael Kern - Dec 23, 2022, 9:00 AM CST
Join Our Community

A larger-than-expected inventory draw and a major winter storm in the U.S. this week pushed oil prices higher, although fears of further monetary tightening have limited the rally.

Oilprice Alert: This month's Intelligent Investor looks for unrealized value in the oilfield sector, analyzing two very promising stocks. Sign up today to read that analysis, and if you aren't enjoying it after the first month we'll give you your money back.

Oil prices

Production

Oil

Crude Oil

Refinery

Oil

Gasoline

ADVERTISEMENT

Gasoline

Friday, December 23rd, 2022 

A supportive EIA weekly report and concerns about the big freeze forcing production shut-ins pushed oil prices higher this week, although news of better-than-expected Q3 performance in the U.S. has raised the prospect of further interest rate hikes. While fears of an economic slowdown added downward pressure to oil prices, both WTI and Brent rallied on Friday morning as bullish sentiment returned.

Keystone Spill Triggers Permitting Scrutiny. The US pipeline regulator has pledged to review all special permits that waive operating requirements for trunk pipelines, coming on the back of the Keystone oil spill in rural Kansas, the only US pipeline with a special permit to operate at a higher pressure. 

Saudi Arabia Slams Politics in Oil. Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman lashed out against the politicizing of statistics and forecasts aimed at discrediting OPEC+, criticizing the IEA’s recent market calls as sowing confusion and triggering misguided interpretations of the market. 

US Gas Prices Spike Ahead of Freeze. With swathes of the US preparing for a cold spell, natural gas spot prices in the Northeast have soared to a five-year high with the benchmark Algonquin city-gates quote exceeding $30 per mmBtu, a whopping $22-23/mmBtu premium to Henry Hub. 

Canada Blocks Glencore’s Coal Mine. The Canadian government has rejected Glencore’s (LON:GLEN) proposed Sukunka coal project in British Columbia, an open pit mine that was expected to be producing metallurgical coal for a period of at least 20 years, citing environmental concerns. 

Prelude LNG Fire Raises Risks for Asian Supply. Energy major Shell (LON:SHEL) suspended operations at the Prelude LNG facility offshore Australia following a “small fire” at the liquefaction plant, tightening LNG supply to Asia and marking yet another setback for Prelude which has been on-and-off since 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADNOC Buys Into Austrian Oil Firm. The UAE’s national oil company ADNOC will buy 24.9% of Austria’s oil firm OMV (VIE:OMV) for an estimated price of $4 billion, buying the stake previously owned by sovereign fund Mubadala and marking another Middle Eastern investment into European refining. 

US Allowed to Re-Export LNG from Mexico. The US Energy Department approved permits for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) to pipe natural gas to western Mexico for re-exporting from the company’s planned Energy Costa Azul and Vista Pacifico LNG projects, aiming to gain market share in Asia. 

New Cyprus Gas Find Boosts Med Hopes. Italy’s ENI (BIT:ENI) and its partner TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) have discovered a 2-3 TCf gas field with its Zeus-1 exploration well offshore Cyprus, the third consecutive gas find in the island country’s Block 6 that took the national aggregate to 25.5 TCf.

An Easing of Tensions Between China And Australia. Australia’s foreign minister Penny Wong met with her Chinese counterpart for the first formal talks between the two countries since 2018, agreeing to restart dialogue on trade and economy as Beijing still maintains a ban on Australian coal. 

Shell Experiments with Hydrogen Tankers. A shipping consortium comprising UK energy major Shell (LON:SHEL) was awarded an EU grant to retrofit a handysize product tanker with a hydrogen fuel cell system, testing the viability of a potentially zero-carbon maritime fuel. 

UK Refiner Starts 2023 With Strike. Inspired by France’s protracted refinery strikes this year, workers at ExxonMobil’s (NYSE:XOM) 270,000 b/d Fawley refinery in southern England will resume their strike action on January 09 as negotiations yielded no result. 

China Covid Woes Sink Copper. Cooling down after a month-long price spike, copper prices have started to edge lower to $8,300 per metric tonne as China’s soaring coronavirus cases are disrupting business operations across the country and denting the rapid recovery of the property market. 

Indonesia Sticks to Bauxite Export Ban. Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo confirmed the Southeast Asian country will go ahead with a full export ban on bauxite starting from June 2023, seeking to incentivize investors to process the ore domestically, three years after Jakarta banned exports of raw nickel.

China Launches Monster Hydro Dam. China’s $24 billion Baihetan mega dam, equipped with sixteen 1 GW turbines making it the second largest hydro object in China and the world, has been fully launched after the last generating unit was connected to the grid this week.

By Michael Kern for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage


ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT



Previous Post

Oil Traders Fear Further Interest Rate Hikes
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Big Oil Pours Billions In The Permian Basin

Big Oil Pours Billions In The Permian Basin
The Era Of Cheap Oil Has Come To An End

The Era Of Cheap Oil Has Come To An End
Shale Giant Pioneer Explains Why U.S. Drillers Won’t Drill More

Shale Giant Pioneer Explains Why U.S. Drillers Won’t Drill More
Europe’s Energy Crisis Is Just Getting Started

Europe’s Energy Crisis Is Just Getting Started
$100 Oil To Return In 2023

$100 Oil To Return In 2023

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT


EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com