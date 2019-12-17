Can The EV Revolution Survive Without Tax Credits?

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 60.52 -0.42 -0.69%
Brent Crude 10 mins 65.74 -0.36 -0.54%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.316 -0.003 -0.13%
Mars US 3 hours 62.04 +0.83 +1.36%
Opec Basket 2 days 67.22 +0.46 +0.69%
Urals 22 hours 57.55 -0.30 -0.52%
Louisiana Light 2 days 64.21 +0.10 +0.16%
Louisiana Light 2 days 64.21 +0.10 +0.16%
Bonny Light 22 hours 67.31 +0.34 +0.51%
Mexican Basket 2 days 55.43 +0.49 +0.89%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.316 -0.003 -0.13%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 22 hours 66.03 +0.41 +0.62%
Murban 22 hours 68.09 +0.02 +0.03%
Iran Heavy 22 hours 58.10 +0.28 +0.48%
Basra Light 22 hours 71.27 +1.18 +1.68%
Saharan Blend 22 hours 68.50 +0.18 +0.26%
Bonny Light 22 hours 67.31 +0.34 +0.51%
Bonny Light 22 hours 67.31 +0.34 +0.51%
Girassol 22 hours 68.14 +0.35 +0.52%
Opec Basket 2 days 67.22 +0.46 +0.69%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 4 hours 41.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 5 hours 37.71 -0.36 -0.95%
Canadian Condensate 119 days 54.21 +0.14 +0.26%
Premium Synthetic 109 days 60.61 +0.14 +0.23%
Sweet Crude 5 hours 52.61 +0.14 +0.27%
Peace Sour 5 hours 50.21 +0.14 +0.28%
Peace Sour 5 hours 50.21 +0.14 +0.28%
Light Sour Blend 5 hours 51.71 +0.14 +0.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 hours 57.21 +0.14 +0.25%
Central Alberta 5 hours 50.21 +0.14 +0.28%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 64.21 +0.10 +0.16%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 22 hours 57.50 +0.75 +1.32%
Giddings 22 hours 51.25 +0.75 +1.49%
ANS West Coast 96 days 66.70 +0.15 +0.23%
West Texas Sour 22 hours 54.89 +0.73 +1.35%
Eagle Ford 22 hours 58.84 +0.73 +1.26%
Eagle Ford 22 hours 58.84 +0.73 +1.26%
Oklahoma Sweet 22 hours 57.50 +0.75 +1.32%
Kansas Common 2 days 50.50 +0.25 +0.50%
Buena Vista 2 days 69.44 +1.03 +1.51%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Thanks to Trump, the Iranian Mullahs Are Going Bankrupt
  • 7 minutes USA v China. Which is 'best'?
  • 11 minutes Shale Oil Fiasco
  • 2 hours DUMB IT DOWN-IMPEACHMENT
  • 8 hours U.S. Trade Ambassador Robert Lighthizer Explains “Phase One” of U.S-China Trade Deal
  • 1 day WTO is effectively neutered. Trump *already* won the trade war against China and WTO is helpless to intervene
  • 7 hours Emissions Soar as Flaring Frenzy Breaks New Records
  • 16 hours China has *Already* Lost the Trade War. Meantime, the U.S. Might Sanction China’s Largest Oil Company
  • 8 hours Winter Storms Hitting Continental US
  • 24 mins Tories on course to win majority
  • 7 hours Tesla Launches Faster Third Generation Supercharger

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Fall As API Reports A Surprise Crude Build

Alt Text

Activist Group Prepares To Infiltrate Big Oil Shareholder Meetings

Dutch activist group Follow This…

Alt Text

From Boom To Bust: Permian Shale Towns Face Exodus

The boom towns of yesteryear…

Alt Text

The Two Countries Dictating Oil Prices In 2020

The new OPEC+ deal and…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Can The EV Revolution Survive Without Tax Credits?

By Irina Slav - Dec 17, 2019, 4:00 PM CST
Join Our Community
EV charger

The end of the year is drawing near and it’s time for last-minute legislation in the U.S. Congress. As is tradition, various industries are using this time to lobby for their interests--and the car manufacturing industry is no exception. This time, the spotlight is on electric cars. Tax credits for electric cars, to be specific.

GM, Tesla, and other manufacturers of EVs were pushing for an extension of the tax credits introduced during the first Obama administration. The reason: the credits are only granted for the first 200,000 EVs a carmaker manufactures. After the 200,000 mark, a phase-out begins. To their chagrin, Congress did not pass the proposal for an EV tax credit extension.

Now, when this legislation was enacted, plans were to have a million EVs on the roads by 2015, energy expert David Blackmon wrote in a recent Forbes article. This did not happen, but it is on track to happen in the not too distant future. However, the distribution of sales among carmakers is anything but even.

Tesla and, to a lesser extent GM, dominate the space and both have reached their 200,000 limit. This means EVs will now become an even pricier luxury for many. But this is not the biggest problem with the EV tax credit regime. The biggest problem may be its extension.

MarketWatch’s Victor Reklaitis reported last week that there was a good chance that a tax credit extension legislation will be passed, granting Tesla and GM their wish. The industry was optimistic, too.

“Thanks to bipartisan, broad-based support, we believe the EV tax-credit extension is very well-positioned for enactment,” said a representative of the EV Drive Coalition – an industry group including both Tesla and GM. For the carmakers, this would have been a win. For the taxpaying car buyers, maybe not so much. Related: IEA: An Oil Glut Is Inevitable In 2020

For starters, there is something called EV tax credit fraud, and if you pay taxes, you might be footing the bill for this. A report from the Treasury’s Inspector General for Tax Administration revealed last month that the Internal Revenue Service had granted as much as $73.8 million in wrongful tax credits to 16,510 tax returns.

 Now, that took place between 2014 and 2018, which makes the per-year figure more palatable, especially against the background of sums like the budget deficit or the amount of government spending for any given year. Still, it is a problem and it could become a growing problem as more EVs hit the roads.

Speaking of roads, Forbes’ Blackmon sees another potentially serious problem with EVs. Their owners don’t pay gas tax. Yet gas tax revenues are used for road repairs. This means that the more EVs there are on the roads, the less money there is for maintaining and repairing these roads. There is no equivalent to the gas tax for EV cars yet.

An additional concern that is perhaps more relevant to anyone’s subjective feeling of justice is the fact that most EV buyers in the United States tend to be on the affluent side. Strictly speaking, most of the people who buy Teslas can afford the full price, but they are getting $7,500 knocked off anyway. As Blackmon puts it, “These are individuals who can and should buy an electric vehicle with their own money, not yours and mine.”

Yet leaving aside the righteous indignation, the fact is that rich people, both in the U.S. and elsewhere, are a tiny minority. The EV revolution cannot happen with a tiny minority of the population of any one country. It needs the majority to put its trust in this inarguably much cleaner mode of transportation. To this end, an extension of the tax credit limits from 200,000 to 600,000 cars would have been justified. Yet now that they’ve taken care of the tax credits, legislators can focus on the more important problems such as an EV road tax and the prevention of tax credit fraud.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage



Previous Post

Oil Prices Head Higher Despite OPEC+ Skepticism

Next Post

Iraq’s 550,000 Bpd Oil Deal Is In Jeopardy
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Chevron’s $11 Billion Write Down Is A Warning For The Oil Industry

Chevron’s $11 Billion Write Down Is A Warning For The Oil Industry
Emissions Soar As Permian Flaring Frenzy Breaks New Records

Emissions Soar As Permian Flaring Frenzy Breaks New Records

 IEA: An Oil Glut Is Inevitable In 2020

IEA: An Oil Glut Is Inevitable In 2020

 It’s Time To Get Back Into Natural Gas

It’s Time To Get Back Into Natural Gas

 The Two Countries Dictating Oil Prices In 2020

The Two Countries Dictating Oil Prices In 2020

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com