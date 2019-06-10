Can Shale Survive Low Oil Prices?

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 53.45 +0.19 +0.36%
Brent Crude 10 mins 62.39 +0.10 +0.16%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.371 +0.014 +0.59%
Mars US 3 hours 58.16 -0.83 -1.41%
Opec Basket 5 days 60.88 -0.16 -0.26%
Urals 21 hours 56.65 -1.20 -2.07%
Louisiana Light 4 days 61.55 +1.36 +2.26%
Louisiana Light 4 days 61.55 +1.36 +2.26%
Bonny Light 21 hours 64.15 -0.14 -0.22%
Mexican Basket 4 days 57.85 +1.76 +3.14%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.371 +0.014 +0.59%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 21 hours 61.90 +0.70 +1.14%
Murban 21 hours 63.02 +0.52 +0.83%
Iran Heavy 21 hours 56.60 +0.28 +0.50%
Basra Light 21 hours 63.05 -0.59 -0.93%
Saharan Blend 21 hours 63.42 +0.04 +0.06%
Bonny Light 21 hours 64.15 -0.14 -0.22%
Bonny Light 21 hours 64.15 -0.14 -0.22%
Girassol 21 hours 64.12 +0.36 +0.56%
Opec Basket 5 days 60.88 -0.16 -0.26%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 3 hours 35.98 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 4 hours 39.89 +1.30 +3.37%
Canadian Condensate 108 days 50.74 +1.40 +2.84%
Premium Synthetic 4 hours 54.44 +1.40 +2.64%
Sweet Crude 4 hours 45.74 +1.30 +2.93%
Peace Sour 4 hours 43.59 +1.30 +3.07%
Peace Sour 4 hours 43.59 +1.30 +3.07%
Light Sour Blend 4 hours 48.24 +1.60 +3.43%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 52.29 +1.45 +2.85%
Central Alberta 4 hours 45.99 +1.40 +3.14%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 61.55 +1.36 +2.26%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 21 hours 49.75 -0.75 -1.49%
Giddings 21 hours 43.50 -0.75 -1.69%
ANS West Coast 5 days 62.67 +1.35 +2.20%
West Texas Sour 21 hours 47.21 -0.73 -1.52%
Eagle Ford 21 hours 51.16 -0.73 -1.41%
Eagle Ford 21 hours 51.16 -0.73 -1.41%
Oklahoma Sweet 21 hours 49.75 -0.75 -1.49%
Kansas Common 4 days 44.25 +1.50 +3.51%
Buena Vista 4 days 66.14 +1.40 +2.16%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Oil Price Could Fall To $30 If Global Deal Not Extended
  • 7 minutes Why Is America (Texas) Burning Millions of Dollars Per Day Of Natural Gas?
  • 11 minutes Oil Demand Needs to Halve: Equinor
  • 13 minutes Is $60/Bbl WTI still considered a break even for Shale Oil
  • 5 hours The Latest: Iranian FM Says US Cannot Expect To ‘Stay Safe’
  • 40 mins BLOOMBERG: Bulls Beware: The 2020 Oil Market Is Quickly Turning Ugly
  • 7 hours Europe EV charging network
  • 9 hours Bloomberg : "Sunset for Oil Is No Longer Just Talk . . . Shell, at least, is putting its money where its mouth is. The supermajor is running down reserves and paying out cash."
  • 59 mins Oil Revenues Hard to Come By? Try taxes!
  • 2 hours Britain makes it almost 12 days with NO COAL
  • 4 hours The 97% Fallicy in Climate Change Science
  • 4 hours Oil price and Saudi Arabia's Vision2030
  • 5 hours We Are Better Than This
  • 21 hours Climate Change Predictions Influenced By Social learning
  • 1 day Beyond Stupid
  • 9 hours My Rebuttal to: Trump’s Multi-Front War That Spooks Oil Markets

Breaking News:

Saudi Aramco Offers To Buy Into Russia’s Arctic LNG 2 Project

Premium Article

‘No Trade Deal’ Scenario Keeps A Hard Cap On Oil Prices

View
X
Alt Text

Floods And Fires Threaten Oil Outages

Floods in Iraq and fires…

Alt Text

An Opportunity In California’s Overlooked Oil Sector

California’s San Joaquin oil patch…

Alt Text

The Next Headache For Canada’s Oil Patch

The rejection of the proposal…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Can Shale Survive Low Oil Prices?

By Nick Cunningham - Jun 10, 2019, 5:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Shale rig

Lower oil prices could drag down U.S. shale drillers at a time when their finances are already looking shaky. But the impact on oil production growth is still murky.

WTI is in the low-$50s per barrel, which means that the average shale driller is likely burning through cash. In the first quarter, most U.S. E&Ps were cash flow negative, a period of time when WTI averaged $54 per barrel, right about where oil is trading today.

The rig count continues to fall. In the week ending on June 7, the U.S. oil rig count plunged by 11, falling to 789. The rig count has declined by roughly 11 percent, or 100 rigs, from a recent peak reached last November. In the Permian basin, where much of the action is, the rig count fell by more than 9 percent over that timeframe, from 493 to 446.

Complicating matters further for Texas shale drillers is the increasing shift of the oil slate to lighter forms of crude. Oil coming out of the ground in West Texas was light to begin with, but as drillers begin to shift increasingly from the Midland to the Delaware basin, oil is becoming lighter and lighter.

The refineries along the Gulf Coast are not equipped to handle oil that light. It is typically mixed in with other streams to create WTI, but rising volumes of ultra-light oil are forcing changes. Instead, the industry is beginning to separate out oil of different qualities, forming new grades, as Reuters reports. In addition to WTI, markets are opening up for West Texas Light (WTL) and even West Texas Condensate (WTC). These newer, lighter grades are trading for discounts, which means that some companies are selling their product for prices well below the prevailing WTI price. Related: Saudis: OPEC Close To Extending Output Cut Deal

But while drillers take an additional hit from discounts, the larger problem is an inability to turn a profit during virtually any period of the shale revolution. Despite years of cost-saving measures, improvements in drilling techniques and promises to lower break-even costs, the shale industry is by and large still not profitable. Investors are losing patience, and as the Wall Street Journal reports, access to capital is beginning to close off for many shale companies.

“By our math, very few oil-and-gas companies, 15% or less, can really achieve capital discipline,” Todd Dittmann, head of energy at Angelo Gordon & Co., told the WSJ. “This leaves most public companies with hope strategies and little more, hoping insufficient capital spending won’t lead to near-term production declines.”

New debt and equity issuance has dried up, forcing more asset sales in an effort to raise capital. More onerous drilling partnerships are becoming more common, in which outside investors lay claim to the returns on projects in exchange for financing a portion of the drilling. “It’s a way to keep acreage and monetize it,” Scott Sheffield of Pioneer Natural Resources told the WSJ. “It’s been a 10-year run and the equity markets are closed, and the investors want return to themselves.” Related: U.S. Oil Rig Count Drops, But Production Remains Resilient

Tight-fisted investors could complicate the shale industry’s effort to grow production. But it’s too soon to tell whether or not U.S. shale will fall short of expectations. Production is still expanding, and most analysts maintain their forecasts for strong ongoing output growth. According to Kayrros, the rate of completions is still strong, which suggests that production won’t be slowing down anytime soon. Rystad Energy recently revised up its forecast for U.S. oil production to 13.4 million barrels per day by the end of this year. Moreover, even as the rig count has plunged over the last six months, production continues to rise.

But the prospect of “lower for longer” for oil prices (sound familiar?) could still lead to a slowdown. The shale industry has demonstrated an ability to grow output while not turning a profit. However, with Wall Street beginning to shut off the taps, drillers will have to do more with less.

The big question is what OPEC+ will do next, although with a bear market for oil setting in, the cloud of mystery that typically forms over Vienna this time of year has largely dissipated. The extension of production cuts is almost assured, which is why very few major oil market analysts are altering their full-year pricing forecasts. The cuts will put a floor beneath oil, even if they struggle to engineer a more rigorous rebound.

By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

A New Trend In The Middle East? Oman Taxes Energy Drinks As Oil Income Falls

Next Post

Can Trump Rely On The Saudis As Oil Prices Crash?
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Battery Breakthrough Solves Major Electric Car Problem

Battery Breakthrough Solves Major Electric Car Problem
Oil Falls After Sharp Rise In Crude, Gasoline Inventories

Oil Falls After Sharp Rise In Crude, Gasoline Inventories

 Cheap Gas To Fuel New Global Demand Boom

Cheap Gas To Fuel New Global Demand Boom

 The Bearish Threat Within OPEC

The Bearish Threat Within OPEC

 U.S. Oil Rig Count Drops, But Production Remains Resilient

U.S. Oil Rig Count Drops, But Production Remains Resilient


Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com