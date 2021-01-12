Can Sea Water Batteries Solve Our Energy Storage Problem?

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 52.97 +0.72 +1.38%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 56.44 +0.78 +1.40%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.821 +0.074 +2.69%
Graph down Mars US 19 hours 53.55 -0.04 -0.07%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 54.76 +0.37 +0.68%
Graph up Urals 21 days 42.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 54.45 +0.01 +0.02%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 54.45 +0.01 +0.02%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 54.94 +0.03 +0.05%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 51.41 -0.11 -0.21%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.821 +0.074 +2.69%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 55.35 +0.90 +1.65%
Graph up Murban 2 days 55.48 +0.84 +1.54%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 51.65 -1.24 -2.34%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 57.39 +0.30 +0.53%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 54.70 -0.08 -0.15%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 54.94 +0.03 +0.05%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 54.94 +0.03 +0.05%
Chart Girassol 2 days 56.30 +0.15 +0.27%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 54.76 +0.37 +0.68%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 8 days 37.82 +0.75 +2.02%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 12 hours 39.25 +1.76 +4.69%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 51.25 +0.01 +0.02%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 52.65 +0.01 +0.02%
Graph up Sweet Crude 12 hours 46.95 +0.21 +0.45%
Graph up Peace Sour 12 hours 44.85 +0.21 +0.47%
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 44.85 +0.21 +0.47%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 46.75 +0.21 +0.45%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 48.25 +0.41 +0.86%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 45.05 +0.21 +0.47%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 54.45 +0.01 +0.02%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 48.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 42.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 56.08 +1.42 +2.60%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 46.20 +1.42 +3.17%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 50.15 +1.42 +2.91%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 50.15 +1.42 +2.91%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 48.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 42.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 42.94 -15.19 -26.13%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 5 minutes “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 7 minutes Moderna Vaccine vs Pfizer "Vaccine" . Is Moderna much better ?
  • 1 hour a In 2020, we produced and delivered half a million cars.
  • 29 mins Evidence is evidence, voter fraud by state
  • 4 hours Here it is, the actual Complaint filed by Dominion Voting Machines against Sydney Powell
  • 1 min Tonight Twitter took down Trump's personal account permanently. Trump responded on the POTUS account.
  • 27 mins BIG TECH or BIG BROTHER?? 1984 to Become Reality ??
  • 17 hours Fast Car Charge Costs More Than Gas (?)
  • 1 day Trump Supporters Just Handed a Huge Propaganda Victory to China
  • 4 hours The World Economic Forum & Davos - Setting the agenda on fossil fuels, global regulations, etc.
  • 26 mins United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 1 day Should People Be Prosecuted for Trespassing on Federal Property?
  • 1 day 530,000 potential off river pump storage sites identified across the globe
  • 12 hours Look at Stocks and Energy Prices Rise

Breaking News:

South Africa’s Faces Major Oil Refinery Crisis

Can Anything Stop The Current Bull Run In Oil?

Can Anything Stop The Current Bull Run In Oil?

Oil prices continued to gain…

Net-Zero Emissions Might Not Be Possible Without Nuclear Power

Net-Zero Emissions Might Not Be Possible Without Nuclear Power

Even with an exponential rise…

Big Tech Isn’t As Clean As You Think

Big Tech Isn’t As Clean As You Think

Though Big Tech has curated…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Can Sea Water Batteries Solve Our Energy Storage Problem?

By Irina Slav - Jan 12, 2021, 1:00 PM CST
Join Our Community

The stakes are rising with each passing day for energy storage. The world needs it, and it needs it cheaply and urgently, given all the plans in Europe, Asia, and the United States to considerably boost the amount of renewable energy in the power generation mix. As a result, breakthroughs in energy storage tech have become more or less a regular occurrence. The latest of these breakthroughs promises to solve the two challenges of energy storage: price and capacity. 

It does that by using seawater for a battery's electrolytes instead of solvents, which are much more expensive but also less safe than water. 

"The world's energy needs are increasing, but the development of next-generation electrochemical energy storage systems with high energy density and long cycling life remains technically challenging," says Xhenxing Feng, a chemical engineer from Oregon State University, which published the research, as quoted by Science Daily.

 "Aqueous batteries, which use water-based conducting solutions as the electrolytes, are an emerging and much safer alternative to lithium-ion batteries. But the energy density of aqueous systems has been comparatively low, and also the water will react with the lithium, which has further hindered aqueous batteries' widespread use."

To solve the energy density challenge, the researchers made a whole new nanostructured alloy for the anode of their aqueous battery. The anode combines manganese, zinc, and other metals. The zinc boosted the battery's energy density because it could transfer twice as many charges as lithium, according to Feng. The other elements of the anode increased the battery's safety by preventing the formation of dendrites that tend to form in overcharged lithium-ion batteries, sometimes resulting in spontaneous combustion.

Scientists in Germany are also working on aqueous batteries, as labs around the world push the boundary beyond lithium ions. This team, however, focused on zinc-air batteries, which have a lot of advantages such as energy density and stability but are, unfortunately, non-rechargeable. 

Related: India Oil Demand Falls For First Time In 20 Years Due To COVID

Or at least they weren't rechargeable until now.

Working with scientists from China and the United States, the researchers from the Westphalian Wilhelms University in Münster developed a new electrolyte for a zinc-air battery that is based on seawater, replacing the alkaline solutions that are typically used. They also introduced an anode based on a zinc salt that made the battery not just rechargeable, but quite durable, too, potentially able to compete with lithium-ion battery chemistry.

Both batteries would need a lot more work before they get out of the lab and reach the market. So at least for now, lithium-ion technology's dominance is ensured. But it may not be ensured for long if efforts persist in finding safer and, perhaps more importantly, cheaper alternatives.

The United States alone plans to boost its energy storage capacity by as much as 525 percent by 2025. Storage is already being added at a fast rate: the amount set up in the third quarter of 2020 was 240 percent higher than the amount set up in the second quarter, all despite the raging pandemic.

At the same time, current storage capacity is very far from sufficient to power the grid for more than an hour or two, which makes it fit for a replacement of peaker plants but not much else, especially the complete replacement of fossil fuels with solar and wind. For that, the grid would need enough stored electricity to last for many hours in case weather patterns interfere with power generation at solar and wind farms, which is a frequent occurrence.

Utility-scale storage and EV batteries will seal the fate of the renewable revolution pretty much single-handedly. Falling costs of solar and wind technology are always good news, but without storage, these falling costs are not really relevant for the long-term.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Big Oil Is An Unsung Hero In The Fight Against COVID
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

BlackRock Is Leading A $120 Trillion Investment Boom That Is Upending Wall St.

BlackRock Is Leading A $120 Trillion Investment Boom That Is Upending Wall St.
Russia Has Won Its Oil War With Saudi Arabia

Russia Has Won Its Oil War With Saudi Arabia
Chinese Cities Go Dark Amid Energy Spat With Australia

Chinese Cities Go Dark Amid Energy Spat With Australia
OPEC+ Meeting Ends With Major Surprise Cut From Saudi Arabia

OPEC+ Meeting Ends With Major Surprise Cut From Saudi Arabia
Exxon’s Mega Oil Finds In Guyana Are Just The Beginning

Exxon’s Mega Oil Finds In Guyana Are Just The Beginning



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com