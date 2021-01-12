Big Oil Is An Unsung Hero In The Fight Against COVID

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 53.01 +0.76 +1.45%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 56.50 +0.84 +1.51%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.822 +0.075 +2.73%
Graph down Mars US 18 hours 53.55 -0.04 -0.07%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 54.76 +0.37 +0.68%
Graph up Urals 21 days 42.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 54.45 +0.01 +0.02%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 54.45 +0.01 +0.02%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 54.94 +0.03 +0.05%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 51.41 -0.11 -0.21%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.822 +0.075 +2.73%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 55.35 +0.90 +1.65%
Graph up Murban 2 days 55.48 +0.84 +1.54%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 51.65 -1.24 -2.34%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 57.39 +0.30 +0.53%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 54.70 -0.08 -0.15%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 54.94 +0.03 +0.05%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 54.94 +0.03 +0.05%
Chart Girassol 2 days 56.30 +0.15 +0.27%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 54.76 +0.37 +0.68%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 8 days 37.82 +0.75 +2.02%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 11 hours 39.25 +1.76 +4.69%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 51.25 +0.01 +0.02%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 52.65 +0.01 +0.02%
Graph up Sweet Crude 11 hours 46.95 +0.21 +0.45%
Graph up Peace Sour 11 hours 44.85 +0.21 +0.47%
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 44.85 +0.21 +0.47%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 46.75 +0.21 +0.45%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 48.25 +0.41 +0.86%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 45.05 +0.21 +0.47%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 54.45 +0.01 +0.02%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 48.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 42.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 56.08 +1.42 +2.60%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 46.20 +1.42 +3.17%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 50.15 +1.42 +2.91%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 50.15 +1.42 +2.91%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 48.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 42.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 42.94 -15.19 -26.13%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 5 minutes “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 7 minutes Moderna Vaccine vs Pfizer "Vaccine" . Is Moderna much better ?
  • 17 mins a In 2020, we produced and delivered half a million cars.
  • 11 hours Evidence is evidence, voter fraud by state
  • 3 hours Here it is, the actual Complaint filed by Dominion Voting Machines against Sydney Powell
  • 2 hours Tonight Twitter took down Trump's personal account permanently. Trump responded on the POTUS account.
  • 43 mins BIG TECH or BIG BROTHER?? 1984 to Become Reality ??
  • 16 hours Fast Car Charge Costs More Than Gas (?)
  • 1 day Trump Supporters Just Handed a Huge Propaganda Victory to China
  • 3 hours The World Economic Forum & Davos - Setting the agenda on fossil fuels, global regulations, etc.
  • 1 day 530,000 potential off river pump storage sites identified across the globe
  • 23 hours Should People Be Prosecuted for Trespassing on Federal Property?
  • 2 hours United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 11 hours Look at Stocks and Energy Prices Rise

Breaking News:

Shell To Cut UK Jobs As Part Of Global Workforce Reduction

3 Reasons To Go All In On Lithium

3 Reasons To Go All In On Lithium

Lithium prices enjoyed a meteoric…

Should You Follow Buffett's Energy Strategy Into 2021?

Should You Follow Buffett's Energy Strategy Into 2021?

Legendary investor Warren Buffett has…

Why Asian LNG Prices Are Going Through The Roof

Why Asian LNG Prices Are Going Through The Roof

LNG prices have smashed records…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Big Oil Is An Unsung Hero In The Fight Against COVID

By Felicity Bradstock - Jan 12, 2021, 12:00 PM CST
Join Our Community

While the oil and gas industries experienced a difficult year in 2020, with decreased demand and a severe drop in prices, energy suppliers have continued to provide vital fuel sources for people around the globe. Though there were dramatic shortages of other products during the pandemic panic, oil and gas have remained stable sources of energy for those confronting the difficult realities of living in a strange new normal.  People around the world have been able to heat their houses, fuel their cars, and use vital cooking energy to maintain a relatively normal standard of daily life. Transport continued as needed, with new safety provisions in place. There was no panic buying of fuel at gas stations as, despite the drop-in demand, supply remained stable. Overall, the provision of stable energy sources allowed people to avoid further panic during uncertain times. 

As well as providing people with the reassurance that they’ll have their regular supply of energy, oil and gas have proved vital in the fight against Covid-19. 

Much of the medical equipment and PPE needed over the last year is petroleum-based and relies on oil and gas plants to manufacture vital components. Adapting manufacturing processes to meet demand in the early months of the virus allowed the USA to provide much of the medical equipment needed at a fast rate. 

While the energy sector has been largely overlooked, due to our daily reliance on fuel, many big companies have been tirelessly adapting to new restrictions and lockdowns to combat the difficulties faced under the pandemic. 

As the vaccine begins to be rolled out across the USA and several other countries, governments are once again relying on energy companies, big and small, to support production and transportation processes. Vaccines must be transported locally and long-distance, kept in safe storage facilities at extremely low temperatures to ensure their efficacy. The energy sector continues to support this mission, hoping a “new normal” will bring a resurgence in demand and greater stability in 2021. 

Related: India Oil Demand Falls For First Time In 20 Years Due To COVID

While much of the focus is on drilling for crude oil when we think about energy, the raw materials needed for vital medical equipment and as many as 70,000 other products cannot be overlooked. Gasoline, propane, and several other chemicals provide the basis of many plastic products needed to tackle the global pandemic, in addition to surfactants, pigments, synthetic rubber, polymers, fertilizers, and materials for batteries. 

As the decrease in demand for oil and gas led activists to call for greener practices and a shift away from fossil fuels to sustainable alternatives, we must dismiss the current need for many of the little-discussed products and services that energy companies provide.

Just one example of the use of petrochemicals is in the development of the N-95 protective facemask. The mask relies on petrochemicals derived from oil and natural gas to protect its wearer and people around it from bacteria that spread the virus. To create effective filters, mask manufacturers use polymers like polypropylene to create a more effective mask than the cloth alternative. 

Further, as demand for energy fell, we saw a clear increase in the efforts to develop and incorporate innovative technologies into the sector, seeing several start-ups emerge in support of the energy industry. Many of these new technologies have helped the sector weather the storm, making it possible to work remotely and providing jobs for thousands of workers who might otherwise be unemployed. 

So, while the energy sector has been largely overlooked as a key player in the fight against Covid-19, oil, and gas companies have been lurking in the background to ensure that the daily energy supply has remained largely unaffected. Any shortage in fuel could have led to significant panic and an inability to manufacture and transport medical equipment, tests and vaccines. However, as the media and environmentalists are quick to criticize the industry, it has been a constant in the continued combat of Covid-19, ensuring the smooth-running of vital operations around the world.

By Felicity Bradstock for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

OPEC+ Compliance With Production Cuts Slips To 75%
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Russia Has Won Its Oil War With Saudi Arabia

Russia Has Won Its Oil War With Saudi Arabia
Chinese Cities Go Dark Amid Energy Spat With Australia

Chinese Cities Go Dark Amid Energy Spat With Australia
BlackRock Is Leading A $120 Trillion Investment Boom That Is Upending Wall St.

BlackRock Is Leading A $120 Trillion Investment Boom That Is Upending Wall St.
OPEC+ Meeting Ends With Major Surprise Cut From Saudi Arabia

OPEC+ Meeting Ends With Major Surprise Cut From Saudi Arabia
Exxon’s Mega Oil Finds In Guyana Are Just The Beginning

Exxon’s Mega Oil Finds In Guyana Are Just The Beginning



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com