India Will Continue Using Coal Until At Least 2040

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 12 mins 85.63 -3.28 -3.69%
Graph down Brent Crude 12 mins 92.45 -2.91 -3.05%
Graph down Murban Crude 16 mins 91.42 -2.71 -2.88%
Graph down Natural Gas 13 mins 5.933 -0.205 -3.34%
Graph down Gasoline 13 mins 2.550 -0.087 -3.29%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 92.30 -3.00 -3.15%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 92.30 -3.00 -3.15%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 97.56 -2.57 -2.57%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 95.99 -1.33 -1.37%
Chart Mars US 23 hours 84.91 -3.38 -3.83%
Chart Gasoline 13 mins 2.550 -0.087 -3.29%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 91.80 -0.80 -0.86%
Graph down Murban 2 days 95.91 -0.64 -0.66%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 92.05 -2.36 -2.50%
Graph down Basra Light 345 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 99.42 -2.65 -2.60%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 97.56 -2.57 -2.57%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 97.56 -2.57 -2.57%
Chart Girassol 2 days 98.14 -2.50 -2.48%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 95.99 -1.33 -1.37%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 60.43 -3.41 -5.34%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours 67.66 -2.88 -4.08%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 91.06 -2.88 -3.07%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 89.31 -2.88 -3.12%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 86.46 -2.88 -3.22%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 83.16 -2.88 -3.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 83.16 -2.88 -3.35%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 84.46 -2.88 -3.30%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 93.41 -2.88 -2.99%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 82.76 -2.88 -3.36%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 92.30 -3.00 -3.15%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 85.50 -2.75 -3.12%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 79.25 -2.75 -3.35%
Graph down ANS West Coast 13 days 94.27 -1.04 -1.09%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 84.04 -2.88 -3.31%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 85.39 -2.88 -3.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 85.39 -2.88 -3.26%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 85.50 -2.75 -3.12%
Chart Kansas Common 23 days 77.50 -6.50 -7.74%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 97.72 -2.38 -2.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 9 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 1 day "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 2 days GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 days Wind droughts
  • 4 days "Russia Accuses The British Navy Of Blowing Up Nord Stream Pipelines" by Irina Slav
  • 1 day "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 7 days Energy Armageddon
  • 5 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 11 days Russia poised to largely skirt new G7 oil price cap by Reuters
  • 12 days Oil production cut: Are the US and Saudi Arabia on a damaging collision course?
  • 1 day "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 1 day European Parliament Members, Cristian Terhes et al, push back against Totalitarian Digital ID and Carbon Tyranny in Europe.
  • 1 day Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 5 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani

Breaking News:

India Will Continue Using Coal Until At Least 2040

Visualizing Energy Poverty Across Europe

Visualizing Energy Poverty Across Europe

Europe has been hit hard…

Azerbaijan And Georgia Have Big Plans For Energy Exports To Europe

Azerbaijan And Georgia Have Big Plans For Energy Exports To Europe

New energy projects linking the…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Related News

India Will Continue Using Coal Until At Least 2040

By Alex Kimani - Nov 09, 2022, 3:30 PM CST

India’s coal minister has declared that the country has no intention of ditching coal from its energy mix any time soon. Addressing a parliamentary committee, minister Pralhad Joshi has said that coal will continue to play an important role in India until at least 2040, referring to the fuel as an affordable source of energy for which demand has yet to peak in India.

"Thus, no transition away from coal is happening in the foreseeable future in India," Joshi said, adding the fuel will continue to play a big role until 2040 and beyond.

The stunning declaration has come even as calls for countries to switch to cleaner forms of fuel intensify at U.N. climate talks taking place in Egypt. At the November COP27 talks, U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres has called for urgent action to cut emissions, including phasing out coal by 2040 globally. But this is not the first time India has resisted renouncing coal: at last year's COP26 talks, India and China blocked stronger commitments to quitting it.

India is not alone.

Last November, the UK, together with key partner Italy, hosted the COP26 climate summit, an event many believed to be the world’s best last chance to get runaway climate change under control.  A key outcome of the summit was that dozens of nations pledged to end deforestation, curb CO2 and methane emissions and also stop public investment in coal power. Specifically regarding coal, a total of 46 countries signed the Global Coal to Clean Power Transition statement, promising to “accelerate a transition away from unabated coal power generation” and “cease issuance of new permits for new unabated coal-fired power generation projects.”

Less than a year later, all those promises have gone to the dogs, with developed countries now scrambling to resume coal-based energy generation after the Ukraine crisis triggered a global energy meltdown.

According to a report by the Observer Research Foundation, energy supply disruptions triggered by Russia’s war on Ukraine took LNG prices even higher leaving coal as the only option for dispatchable and affordable power in much of Europe, including the tough markets of Western Europe and North America that have explicit policies to phase out coal.

According to the Washington Post, coal mines and power plants that closed 10 years ago have begun to be repaired in Germany. In what industry observers have dubbed a “spring” for Germany’s coal-fired power plants, the country is expected to burn at least 100,000 tons of coal per month by winter. That’s a big U-turn considering that Germany's goal had been to phase out all coal-generated electricity by 2038. Other European countries such as Austria, Poland, the Netherlands and Greece have also started restarting coal plants.

Meanwhile, China’s coal imports have been surging, increasing 24% month-to-month in July as power generators increased purchases to provide for peak summer electricity demand. China has the largest number of operational coal power plants with 3,037 while Germany, the largest economy in the EU has 63.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

The EU Is Set To Strengthen Its Emission Reduction Targets

Next Post

Security Advisor: Maintaining Contact With Kremlin ‘In The Interests’ Of U.S.

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Energy Execs Tell Granholm Shuttered U.S. Oil Refineries Won’t Restart

Energy Execs Tell Granholm Shuttered U.S. Oil Refineries Won’t Restart
A Diesel Shortage Is Spreading Across The U.S.

A Diesel Shortage Is Spreading Across The U.S.
Germany Is Dismantling A Wind Farm To Make Way For A Coal Mine

Germany Is Dismantling A Wind Farm To Make Way For A Coal Mine
Oil Prices Continue to Fall To Levels Not Seen In Weeks

Oil Prices Continue to Fall To Levels Not Seen In Weeks
Texas Natural Gas Prices Sink Close To Zero

Texas Natural Gas Prices Sink Close To Zero


Most Commented

Alt text

Biden Plans To Refill The SPR When Oil Prices Fall Below $72

 Alt text

Rising Sea Levels Spell Disaster For America’s Coastal Nuclear Plants

 Alt text

NOPEC Bill Would Mean The End Of Aramco And OPEC As We Know Them

 Alt text

Is The IEA Too Optimistic About The Energy Transition?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com