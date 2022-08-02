Can Less Diversified Energy Companies Replicate Big Oil’s Success?

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 93.85 -0.04 -0.04%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 99.63 -0.40 -0.40%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 100.2 -0.31 -0.31%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 7.687 -0.596 -7.20%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 3.033 +0.035 +1.18%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 99.59 -1.77 -1.75%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 99.59 -1.77 -1.75%
Chart Bonny Light 34 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 106.8 -4.04 -3.64%
Chart Mars US 16 hours 98.62 +2.20 +2.28%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.033 +0.035 +1.18%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 34 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92%
Graph down Murban 34 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 34 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 246 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 34 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 34 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 34 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Girassol 34 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 106.8 -4.04 -3.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 5 days 76.12 +2.44 +3.31%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 hours 79.79 -4.73 -5.60%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 96.04 -4.73 -4.69%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 94.29 -4.73 -4.78%
Graph down Sweet Crude 15 hours 92.19 -4.73 -4.88%
Graph down Peace Sour 15 hours 89.34 -4.73 -5.03%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 89.34 -4.73 -5.03%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 91.44 -4.73 -4.92%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 94.99 -4.73 -4.74%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 89.64 -4.73 -5.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 99.59 -1.77 -1.75%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 90.50 -4.75 -4.99%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 84.25 -4.75 -5.34%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 108.8 +1.57 +1.46%
Graph up West Texas Sour 5 days 93.27 +2.20 +2.42%
Graph up Eagle Ford 5 days 97.22 +2.20 +2.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 97.22 +2.20 +2.32%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 90.50 -4.75 -4.99%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 84.25 -2.50 -2.88%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 108.4 -1.53 -1.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Australian power prices go insane
  • 7 minutes Wind droughts
  • 11 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 hour Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 2 days "Oil-funded Rockefeller Foundation centers fight for climate" - Associated Press
  • 2 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 2 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 3 days "We're All Sri Lankan Farmers Now" by James Corbett - (an important read)
  • 5 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 4 days European Parliament Members, Cristian Terhes et al, push back against Totalitarian Digital ID and Carbon Tyranny in Europe.

Breaking News:

WTI Eases After API Reports Surprise Build

How China Could Send LNG Prices Into The Stratosphere

How China Could Send LNG Prices Into The Stratosphere

Chinese demand for LNG has…

Fracking Equipment Shortage Adds To Shale Drillers' Woes

Fracking Equipment Shortage Adds To Shale Drillers' Woes

Materials price inflation and a…

UK-GCC Trade Deal Could Be A Boon For Renewables

UK-GCC Trade Deal Could Be A Boon For Renewables

The GCC has recently launched…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Can Less Diversified Energy Companies Replicate Big Oil’s Success?

By Alex Kimani - Aug 02, 2022, 2:00 PM CDT
  • Oil majors are breaking revenue and cash flow records in blockbuster earnings season.
  • Many midcap crude companies are also beating earnings expectations.
  • Several midcaps remain undervalued compared to their bigger peers
Join Our Community

Earnings season for corporate America is well underway, with nearly 60% of S&P 500 companies having returned their Q2 2022 scorecards. While a good 73% of S&P 500 companies have reported a positive EPS surprise while 66%  have exceeded revenue expectations, it's the energy sector that is once again hogging the limelight, with records being set right, left and center. According to the latest earnings insights by FactSet, the positive EPS surprises reported by Chevron (NYSE: CVX) ($5.82 vs. $5.08), Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM)($4.14 vs. $3.94), Valero Energy (NYSE: VAL) ($11.36 vs. $9.26), and Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) ($6.77 vs. $5.95) have been substantial contributors to the increase in the earnings growth rate for the entire index during the week, leading to the blended earnings growth rate for the Energy sector increasing to 290.3% from 265.2%.  

Meanwhile, Big Oil's cash hauls have broken several company records.

ExxonMobil, Chevron, and Shell (NYSE: SHEL) together brought in $46 billion in earnings in the second quarter, with all three setting new records for quarterly earnings. In an interview Friday with CNBC, Exxon's CEO Darren Woods attributed the outsized earnings to companies investing more while competitors focused on getting money back to investors.

"What we're seeing today is that extra production that we invested in five years ago and since then, that we're in a position to bring more product to market," he said.

The million-dollar question now: can smaller energy companies replicate the success of their heavyweight brethren? The answer appears to be in the affirmative.

Three mid-cap oil and gas companies have so far reported Q2 earnings, and all have managed to comfortably exceed both revenue and earnings estimates.

ExlService (NASDAQ: EXLS) has reported Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.50, beating by $0.18, while revenue of $346.8M (+26.1% Y/Y) beat by $17.2M.

Natural gas player Range Resources' (NYSE: RRC) Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.27 was $0.06 better than the Wall Street consensus, while revenue of $1.22B (+181.8% Y/Y) beat by $260.09M.

Meanwhile, PBF Energy (NYSE: PBF) reported some wild top-and bottom-line beats, with Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $10.58 beating by $3.26 while revenue of $14.08B (+104.1% Y/Y) beat by $3.41B.

Related: EU Gas Dependence On Russia Falls By 50%

But why bother with energy companies with lower market capitalization and higher volatility?

When it comes to long-term investing in the oil and gas sector, heavyweights such as ExxonMobil, Chevron Corp., ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), BP Plc (NYSE:BP), and Shell tend to garner the most attention. However, overlooking mid-cap oil and gas stocks (market-caps between $2 billion and $10 billion) can sometimes mean leaving plenty of money on the table. Although these smaller companies tend to receive less analyst coverage as compared to large caps, they offer more growth opportunities than large cap stocks but exhibit less volatility than their small-cap peers.

In recent months, we've already seen a lineup of mid-cap energy stocks outperform larger ones, and Wall Street is paying attention. 

Here are some mid-caps to watch as they gear up to report Q2 earnings.


1. Murphy Oil

 

Market Cap: $5.3B

YTD Returns: 22.3%

Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE: MUR) operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. 

Murphy Oil Corporation is slated to report second-quarter 2022 financial results on Aug 4 before market open. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 23.7% in the first quarter. The company's Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2022 revenue is pegged at $824.1 million, good for 49.9% Y/Y growth, while the consensus estimate for second-quarter earnings per share (EPS) is pegged at $1.42, implying a 140.7% Y/Y surge.

2. Chesapeake Energy

Market Cap: $11.5B

YTD Returns: 39.0%

Regarded as a shale drilling pioneer, Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE: CHK) is an independent exploration and production company that engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. 

As of December 31, 2021, Chesapeak had interests in ~8,200 gross productive wells, including 6,500 wells with working interest and 1,700 wells with an overriding or royalty interest holding an estimated proved reserves of 661 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation will report second-quarter 2022 results on Aug 2, after the closing bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CHK's second-quarter EPS is $3.74, having been revised upwards four times with no downward revision--which is considered a good sign.

3. Centennial Resource Development

Market Cap: $1.9B

YTD Returns: -0.78%

Denver, Colorado-based Centennial Resource Development, Inc., (NASDAQ: CDEV) is an independent oil and natural gas company that focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. 

Centennial's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, it leased or acquired approximately 73,675 net acres; and owned 991 net mineral acres in the Delaware Basin.

Centennial Resources is set to report Q2 earnings on Aug 3 after the closing bell.  The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company's per share of 41 cents has seen two upward revisions as well as two downward movements over the past 30 days, suggesting mixed sentiment on the company. This is probably informed by the fact that the company has exceeded Wall Street's expectations 2-out-of-4 times in the trailing four quarters. However, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Q2 revenues of $394 million indicates a 69.1% Y/Y improvement.

About a month ago, RBC Capital upgraded CDEV to Outperform from Sector Perform with an $11 price target, good for 70% upside, citing its relative valuation vs. peers and confidence in its operational and financial profile.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The Downside Risk Of Tomorrow's OPEC+ Meeting
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

NOCs, Not Big Oil, Are Responsible For Most Emissions

NOCs, Not Big Oil, Are Responsible For Most Emissions
Why Oil Prices Could Spike Next Week

Why Oil Prices Could Spike Next Week
Today’s Energy Crisis Spells Disaster For The Global Economy

Today’s Energy Crisis Spells Disaster For The Global Economy
Renewables Falter As Texas Power Grid Sees Record Demand

Renewables Falter As Texas Power Grid Sees Record Demand
Demand Destruction Could Help America Refill Its Oil Inventories

Demand Destruction Could Help America Refill Its Oil Inventories



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com