Saudi Arabia May Push For Higher OPEC Production

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 94.27 +0.38 +0.40%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 100.6 +0.55 +0.55%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 101.0 +0.53 +0.53%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 7.757 -0.526 -6.35%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 3.047 +0.049 +1.62%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 99.59 -1.77 -1.75%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 99.59 -1.77 -1.75%
Chart Bonny Light 33 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 106.8 -4.04 -3.64%
Chart Mars US 10 hours 98.62 +2.20 +2.28%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.047 +0.049 +1.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 33 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92%
Graph down Murban 33 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 33 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 245 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 33 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 33 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 33 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Girassol 33 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 106.8 -4.04 -3.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 76.12 +2.44 +3.31%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 9 hours 79.79 -4.73 -5.60%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 9 hours 96.04 -4.73 -4.69%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 9 hours 94.29 -4.73 -4.78%
Graph down Sweet Crude 9 hours 92.19 -4.73 -4.88%
Graph down Peace Sour 9 hours 89.34 -4.73 -5.03%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 89.34 -4.73 -5.03%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 91.44 -4.73 -4.92%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 94.99 -4.73 -4.74%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 89.64 -4.73 -5.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 99.59 -1.77 -1.75%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 90.50 -4.75 -4.99%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 84.25 -4.75 -5.34%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 108.8 +1.57 +1.46%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 93.27 +2.20 +2.42%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 97.22 +2.20 +2.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 97.22 +2.20 +2.32%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 90.50 -4.75 -4.99%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 84.25 -2.50 -2.88%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 108.4 -1.53 -1.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Australian power prices go insane
  • 7 minutes Wind droughts
  • 11 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 9 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 18 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 2 days "Oil-funded Rockefeller Foundation centers fight for climate" - Associated Press
  • 2 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 3 days "We're All Sri Lankan Farmers Now" by James Corbett - (an important read)
  • 5 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 4 days European Parliament Members, Cristian Terhes et al, push back against Totalitarian Digital ID and Carbon Tyranny in Europe.

Breaking News:

Marathon Petroleum Q2 Earnings Surge As Fuel Demand And Margins Spike

U.S. Crude Production Sinks In May

U.S. Crude Production Sinks In May

U.S. field production of crude…

Oil Dips Amid Renewed Demand Concerns

Oil Dips Amid Renewed Demand Concerns

Oil prices plunged by 4%…

Shell And TotalEnergies See Risk Of Higher Oil Prices

Shell And TotalEnergies See Risk Of Higher Oil Prices

CEO's of Shell and TotalEnergies…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is Oilprice.com's Head of Operations

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Saudi Arabia May Push For Higher OPEC Production

By Tom Kool - Aug 02, 2022, 9:00 AM CDT
  • Fox News: Saudi Arabia is reportedly planning to advocate for higher production at the upcoming OPEC+ meeting.
  • Higher oil production was one of the reasons for President Biden's visit to the Kingdom last month.
  • Some sources state that OPEC+ plans to leave September oil production flat compared to August.
Join Our Community

Saudi Arabia is reportedly planning to advocate for higher oil production at the next OPEC+ meeting, which is taking place later this week.

This is according to a tweet by Fox Business' White House correspondent Edward Lawrence, who cited an unnamed source as saying that Saudi Arabia's King Salman had made the assurance to President Biden during their meeting on July 16.

Higher oil production was one of the reasons for President Biden's visit to the Kingdom last month, although the White House refrained from stating it openly.

Hopes among observers were weak, and indeed the President's visit ended without any major announcements regarding the world's oil supply.

Soon after the visit, however, Crown Prince Mohammed, son of Salman and the de facto ruler of OPEC's biggest producer, talked about spare capacity, saying the maximum Saudi Arabia could do was 13 million bpd.

"The kingdom has announced an increase in its production capacity level to 13 million barrels per day, after which the kingdom will not have any additional capacity to increase production," Mohammed said during the U.S.-Saudi summit where he met with Biden.

Meanwhile, other reports have it that OPEC+ plans to leave September oil production flat compared to August.

A recent Reuters survey showed that OPEC had increased its production by 310,000 bpd in July, is about half of what OPEC+ said it would deliver in July and August to help rebalance oil markets. In June, the OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Committee recommended that the monthly production boost was increased from about 420,000 bpd to 648,000 bpd in the following two months.

OPEC+ is meeting tomorrow in Vienna to discuss crude oil production in the month ahead.

By Tom Kool for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

How Russian Oil Is Making Its Way From Europe To Asia
Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is Oilprice.com's Head of Operations

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

NOCs, Not Big Oil, Are Responsible For Most Emissions

NOCs, Not Big Oil, Are Responsible For Most Emissions
Why Oil Prices Could Spike Next Week

Why Oil Prices Could Spike Next Week
Renewables Falter As Texas Power Grid Sees Record Demand

Renewables Falter As Texas Power Grid Sees Record Demand
Demand Destruction Could Help America Refill Its Oil Inventories

Demand Destruction Could Help America Refill Its Oil Inventories
Today’s Energy Crisis Spells Disaster For The Global Economy

Today’s Energy Crisis Spells Disaster For The Global Economy



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com