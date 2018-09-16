Can India Afford To Cut Iranian Imports To Zero?

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 68.75 -0.24 -0.35%
Brent Crude 10 mins 77.89 -0.20 -0.26%
Natural Gas 12 mins 2.763 +0.012 +0.44%
Mars US 2 days 73.19 +0.40 +0.55%
Opec Basket 4 days 76.46 -0.70 -0.91%
Urals 3 days 76.33 +0.19 +0.25%
Louisiana Light 4 days 75.85 -2.72 -3.46%
Louisiana Light 4 days 75.85 -2.72 -3.46%
Bonny Light 3 days 79.03 -0.15 -0.19%
Mexican Basket 4 days 67.45 -1.11 -1.62%
Natural Gas 12 mins 2.763 +0.012 +0.44%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 3 days 75.17 -1.53 -1.99%
Murban 3 days 78.20 +0.11 +0.14%
Iran Heavy 3 days 72.62 -0.20 -0.27%
Basra Light 3 days 76.93 -0.32 -0.41%
Saharan Blend 3 days 77.60 -0.04 -0.05%
Bonny Light 3 days 79.03 -0.15 -0.19%
Bonny Light 3 days 79.03 -0.15 -0.19%
Girassol 3 days 78.20 -0.27 -0.34%
Opec Basket 4 days 76.46 -0.70 -0.91%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 2 days 37.91 -1.57 -3.98%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 33.84 -3.03 -8.22%
Canadian Condensate 4 days 57.59 -2.78 -4.60%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 68.74 -1.78 -2.52%
Sweet Crude 4 days 49.59 -2.28 -4.40%
Peace Sour 4 days 46.84 -1.78 -3.66%
Peace Sour 4 days 46.84 -1.78 -3.66%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 57.59 -1.78 -3.00%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 56.59 -1.78 -3.05%
Central Alberta 4 days 47.59 -1.78 -3.61%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 75.85 -2.72 -3.46%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 65.50 +0.50 +0.77%
Giddings 3 days 59.25 +0.50 +0.85%
ANS West Coast 5 days 78.07 +1.33 +1.73%
West Texas Sour 3 days 62.94 +0.40 +0.64%
Eagle Ford 3 days 66.89 +0.40 +0.60%
Eagle Ford 3 days 66.89 +0.40 +0.60%
Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 65.44 +0.40 +0.62%
Kansas Common 4 days 58.75 -1.75 -2.89%
Buena Vista 4 days 76.10 -1.53 -1.97%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 6 minutes WTI now at $70+ headed for $50s
  • 12 minutes US SURPASSES SAUDI ARABIA AS THE WORLD’S TOP OIL PRODUCER
  • 16 minutes Oil stocks are heating up again! What's on your Watchlist?
  • 20 hours China’s Oil Futures Contract Is Beginning to Show Its Teeth
  • 9 hours Russia C-Bank Has Oil at $35 Scenario
  • 4 hours Bezos Rips Trump For ‘Dangerous’ Attacks on The Media
  • 13 hours OIL PEOPLE! HELP CREATE A SURE WAY TO CREATE WORLD PEACE! YOU ARE THE ONLY ONES WHO CAN!
  • 6 hours Pandemonium in Venezuela.
  • 12 hours gas lines set 70 houses on fire simultaneously in Massachusetts, live now.
  • 3 hours Germany Should have Gone with Nuclear
  • 2 days Regime For Regime: China Says Willing To Provide Venezuela With What Help It Can
  • 2 hours Big Oil Costs Can't Go Much Lower
  • 7 hours US Hampton Roads coal exports at near four-year high
  • 4 hours 100% Renewables will Fuel the Growth of Poverty and Homelessness
  • 4 hours Taller Is Better: A Race for Windmills
  • 2 hours The moves toward 'zero-manning' in oil & gas
  • 3 hours Making Safe Nuclear Power from Thorium
  • 2 hours 8,000 gallons spilled

Breaking News:

U.S. Secretary Of State Criticizes Iran-Chinese Oil Ties

Alt Text

Oil Tumbles On Mixed Inventory Data

Oil prices took a hit…

Alt Text

Analysts: Iran May Use Secret Oil Shipments To Skirt U.S. Sanctions

In order to offset the…

Alt Text

The World’s No.1 Offshore Boom Is Facing Uncertainty

Uncertainty about the upcoming elections…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Can India Afford To Cut Iranian Imports To Zero?

By Nick Cunningham - Sep 16, 2018, 6:00 PM CDT Tanker

India is set to cut its imports of oil from Iran by half over the next two months, which will put a significant dent in Iran’s ability to find markets for its oil.

A report from Reuters suggests that India has plans to trim imports from Iran significantly in September and October, a move intended to satisfy the hawkish American government ahead of full implementation of sanctions on Iran’s oil sector in November. The Trump administration has called for countries to cut their imports from Iran to zero, but has indicated that it would be willing to offer some leniency to those who have difficulty going that far.

“We have told the Indians consistently, as we have told every nation, that on November 4th the sanctions with respect to Iranian crude oil will be enforced, and that we will consider waivers where appropriate, but that it is our expectation that the purchases of Iranian crude oil will go to zero from every country, or sanctions will be imposed,” U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters on September 6. “So we’ll work with the Indians.”

A few months ago, India’s oil minister had told Indian refiners to prepare for a “drastic reduction or zero” imports from Iran. The reduction is likely, but top Indian officials have also reportedly pushed back against Washington’s demands to go all the way to zero.

Reuters suggests that India’s imports from Iran could fall to 360,000-370,000 bpd in September and October, down from 658,000 bpd between April and August. In fact, India had ramped up purchases from Iran over the past few months, likely a strategy aimed at obtaining more oil before U.S. sanctions and American scrutiny really started to bite. That also makes their subsequent cuts appear more dramatic.

“Some refiners have either already exhausted or front-loaded their term contract to a large extent, which allows them the flexibility to go to zero if required, or until clarity on the waivers emerge,” Amrita Sen, chief oil analyst at Energy Aspect, told Reuters.

But it is unlikely that India will be able to go all the way to zero. In fact, there is a ton of political pressure on the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi because of soaring fuel prices. Not only have global oil prices climbed significantly this year, but India has not been spared from the turmoil that has hit emerging market currencies.

The rupee has lost more than 12 percent of its value against the dollar this year, magnifying the price of oil in local currency. Worse, India has revamped its fuel pricing last year, linking retail prices more closely with international prices. Now, with fuel prices skyrocketing, the government is under pressure to cave.

Related: How Iran Plans To Bypass The World’s Main Oil Chokepoint

“The pressure on the Indian consumer is huge, as annual average GDP per capita in the country is just $7,800 compared to $62,200 in the US,” Bank of America Merrill Lynch wrote in a note in June. “With national elections in the horizon, politics are getting in the way of markets and small fuel tax reductions have already been enacted. Should fuel price regimes become more accommodative for the consumer, it would set the stage for increased government borrowing and a deteriorating debt profile. But it would not allow for a natural reduction in local oil demand.”

But the government is unlikely to roll back reforms made to retail fuel pricing, which has eased the fiscal burden on government coffers, according to S&P Global Platts. The government is trying to preserve the reforms, even though elections loom in the spring. If the government holds out, sticking with the price reforms, India’s oil consumption could fall as high prices weigh on consumer demand.

India’s oil demand rose 205,000 bpd in the second quarter compared to a year earlier.

The domestic political and economic pressure will restrain New Delhi’s ability to cut Iranian imports by too much, even though the Indian government wants to maintain a strong relationship with the United States. But based on the tone of Sec. Pompeo’s comments, which seem to contain some degree of flexibility, it wouldn’t be surprising that Washington would grant India a waiver following the reduction of Iranian imports by a few hundred thousand barrels per day.

By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Diesel Demand Is Set To Soar

Next Post

Why Is Apple Giving This Tiny Stock A $900 Million Opportunity?
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Why The U.S. Is Suddenly Buying A Lot More Saudi Oil

Why The U.S. Is Suddenly Buying A Lot More Saudi Oil
Oil Prices Rally On Significant Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rally On Significant Crude Draw

 Hurricane Danger Lifts Oil Prices

Hurricane Danger Lifts Oil Prices

 The Millennials Making Millions In Texas Oil

The Millennials Making Millions In Texas Oil

 Venezuela Is Doing Something It Hasn’t Done Since The 90s

Venezuela Is Doing Something It Hasn’t Done Since The 90s

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com