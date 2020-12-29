Can Bioengineered Plants Solve Our Carbon Problem?

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 48.16 +0.16 +0.33%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 hours 51.09 +0.23 +0.45%
Graph up Natural Gas 6 hours 2.443 +0.138 +5.99%
Graph up Mars US 1 hour 48.85 +0.48 +0.99%
Graph up Opec Basket 13 days 50.78 +0.66 +1.32%
Graph up Urals 7 days 42.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 50.08 +1.16 +2.37%
Chart Louisiana Light 6 days 50.08 +1.16 +2.37%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 50.85 +0.42 +0.83%
Chart Mexican Basket 7 days 46.46 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Natural Gas 6 hours 2.443 +0.138 +5.99%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 19 hours 50.86 -0.02 -0.04%
Graph up Murban 19 hours 51.26 +0.04 +0.08%
Graph up Iran Heavy 19 hours 48.31 +0.13 +0.27%
Graph down Basra Light 19 hours 52.40 -0.20 -0.38%
Graph up Saharan Blend 19 hours 50.24 +0.30 +0.60%
Graph up Bonny Light 19 hours 50.85 +0.42 +0.83%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 50.85 +0.42 +0.83%
Chart Girassol 19 hours 52.11 +0.36 +0.70%
Chart Opec Basket 13 days 50.78 +0.66 +1.32%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 37 days 32.63 -0.21 -0.64%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 1 hour 32.37 -0.61 -1.85%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 18 hours 46.62 -0.61 -1.29%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 18 hours 48.02 -0.61 -1.25%
Graph down Sweet Crude 1 hour 41.77 -0.61 -1.44%
Graph down Peace Sour 1 hour 40.12 -0.61 -1.50%
Chart Peace Sour 1 hour 40.12 -0.61 -1.50%
Chart Light Sour Blend 1 hour 41.72 -0.61 -1.44%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 hour 43.67 -0.61 -1.38%
Chart Central Alberta 1 hour 40.37 -0.61 -1.49%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 50.08 +1.16 +2.37%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 44.50 +0.50 +1.14%
Graph up Giddings 19 hours 38.25 +0.50 +1.32%
Graph up ANS West Coast 7 days 51.74 +1.18 +2.33%
Graph up West Texas Sour 19 hours 41.95 +0.38 +0.91%
Graph up Eagle Ford 19 hours 45.90 +0.38 +0.83%
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 45.90 +0.38 +0.83%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 44.50 +0.50 +1.14%
Chart Kansas Common 7 days 38.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 7 days 53.01 +0.00 +0.00%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 5 minutes “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 7 minutes Moderna Vaccine vs Pfizer "Vaccine" . Is Moderna much better ?
  • 3 mins Evidence is evidence, voter fraud by state
  • 1 day What Has Trump Done For Oil And Gas
  • 24 hours Trump's Principal Legacy
  • 22 hours Trump Kicks COVID Bill Back To Congress; Demands $2,000 Stimulus, Shreds Lawmakers Over Mountain Of Pork
  • 52 mins EU (aka Angela Merkel/Germany) ready to sign Investment Pack with China
  • 6 hours Researchers Are Harvesting Precious Metals From Industrial Waste
  • 1 day Democrat elites warn AOC against running for Schumer's Senate seat. Too late. She has her eye on the prize.
  • 3 days Trump calls for Special Counsel to investigate Election Fraud
  • 11 hours United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 2 days Is it time to talk about Hydrogen?
  • 4 days The World Economic Forum & Davos - Setting the agenda on fossil fuels, global regulations, etc.
  • 5 days Senator Schumer (D-NY) is starting to sweat. AOC will be gunning for his Senatorial seat in 2022. He hears footsteps.
  • 1 day CA is the Top US Net importer of Electricity
  • 4 days CIA Death Squads

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Continue Climb On Large Crude Draw

Will Batteries Kill Off Traditional Power Plants?

Will Batteries Kill Off Traditional Power Plants?

Lithium-ion batteries are now on…

The Worst Performing Energy Stocks Of 2020

The Worst Performing Energy Stocks Of 2020

The oil and gas industry…

The Energy Sector To Watch In 2021

The Energy Sector To Watch In 2021

Energy stocks may have suffered…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Can Bioengineered Plants Solve Our Carbon Problem?

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Dec 29, 2020, 3:00 PM CST
Join Our Community

Carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) technology is being hailed as an indispensable part of the energy transition. Net-zero emissions “will be virtually impossible without CCUS,” says the International Energy Agency (IEA), while start-ups and Big Oil are looking to create a market for carbon capture to tackle climate change.  

While the energy industry is working to capture and store carbon dioxide into carbon sinks in the North Sea, for example, bioengineers are working to address the problem with CO2 emissions and climate change from nature’s perspective. They work to make plants suck up more carbon dioxide and hold it in longer roots in the soil for longer periods of time.

Research laboratories, universities, institutes, and coalitions of farmers and scientists are looking to address the world’s carbon problem by boosting the natural ability of plants to absorb and store carbon dioxide by bio-engineering and gene-editing crops.

Various bioengineering solutions have been proposed, but none of those is yet technically ready for large-scale adoption in such a way so as to significantly influence the world’s pathway to limit global warming to 2 degrees Celsius, Thunder Said Energy, a research consultancy for energy technologies, comments in a recent research note.

“We find exciting ambitions, and promising pilots, but the space is not yet investable,” Thunder Said Energy noted. 

Plants Are Natural Carbon Dioxide Sinks

Still, scientists and bioengineers are proposing methods to edit the genes of crops to make them more efficient carbon capture machines, while boosting crop yields at the same time, helping farmers without the need for more land use for agriculture, which is a problem today with a growing global population that needs more and more food.

Some would argue about the ethics and regulatory implications of such gene-editing. Yet the researchers working on bioengineering that could also help to eliminate carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and store it in the soil say that there are a lot of benefits and co-benefits for the environment and crops. Related: Will Batteries Kill Off Traditional Power Plants?


Plants suck up more CO2 than they release through soil and vegetation respiration every year, according to a research paper from earlier this year of scientists from the University of Würzburg in Germany which has 14 Nobel laureates among its researchers and professors. Plants absorb almost 123 gigatons of CO2 via photosynthesis, while they release 120 gigatons of CO2 annually. However, human activity releases another 10 gigatons of CO2, mostly by burning fossil fuels, and this is the carbon problem that the world needs to offset in it were to reach net-zero emissions.

Scientists Work To Boost Plants’ CO2 Sequestration The researchers from the University of Würzburg are working to make photosynthesis in crops more efficient by modifying the metabolism of plant cells.

Scientists in the U.S. are also hard at work to make crops more efficient carbon capture machines capable of offsetting more CO2 emissions.

“If we can optimize plants’ natural ability to capture and store carbon, we can develop plants that not only have the potential to reduce carbon dioxide in the atmosphere but that can also help enrich soils and increase crop yields,” says Joanne Chory, Professor at the Salk Institute for Biological Studies and Co-Director of Salk Institute’s Harnessing Plants Initiative (HPI).

Plants are natural carbon scrubbers, but they can keep CO2 only temporarily. Therefore, the scientists in the initiative are developing a new generation of crop and wetland plants that can store carbon in the soil in longer and longer-lasting roots.

Salk Institute’s CO2 Removal on a Planetary Scale (CRoPS) project is developing an approach to increase the plant tissue suberin, which loves carbon.

“By increasing root mass, depth and suberin content, Salk researchers will transform wheat, rice, corn and other crops into carbon-storing machines. In addition, more ground carbon means farmers benefit from improved soil health,” the Salk Institute says.

The Land Institute of Salina, Kansas, has developed the Kernza grain, a variant of wheat but a perennial plant. Currently, soil carbon scientists are researching how much carbon Kernza grain production can sequester.

Related: 3 Reasons Why Oil Could See An End Of Year Rally

Land Institute was one of the organizations asked last year to submit a white paper to the Bipartisan Policy Center to assist in informing the House Select Committee on the Climate Crisis on the science of carbon sequestration in forests and soils. In its white paper submitted this year, the Land Institute said that “Soil carbon sequestration is the most beneficial source of negative emissions for the global climate change mitigation portfolio, and current grain crop production acreage is the prime candidate for major sequestration opportunities.”  

Environmental And Agricultural Benefits Of Biotechnology

“In addition to providing a major carbon sequestration opportunity, perennial polyculture grain cropping systems have the potential to substantially reduce emissions of the potent greenhouse gas (GHG) nitrous oxide from agricultural soils, and to reduce carbon dioxide emissions from farm equipment operations and the synthesis of inputs, especially nitrogen fertilizers,” the Land Institute said.

An Energy Futures Initiative report this month argues that advances in biotechnology that help to increase CO2 uptake in soils and land ecosystems can have major co-benefits. These include boosting soil health and fertility, higher yields, reduced demand for water and fertilizer, and improved nutritional quality. 

Those methods “should proactively address the ethical, legal, and social concerns raised by biotechnology innovation,” the report says, but it also notes that “research should also focus on development of improved methodologies for measurement of carbon reduction impacts to support new revenue streams as well as advance carbon policy objectives.”

Biotechnology is still many years away from making meaningful contributions to carbon capture. Yet, it could turn out to be one of the ways to address the world’s climate and food security problems.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Prices Climb On Stimulus Hopes

Next Post

How Angola Can Keep Its Oil Production From Falling
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Great Reset: BlackRock Is Fueling A $120 Trillion Transformation On Wall St.

The Great Reset: BlackRock Is Fueling A $120 Trillion Transformation On Wall St.
Iran Unveils Own Oil Tanker In “Goodbye Party” For Trump

Iran Unveils Own Oil Tanker In “Goodbye Party” For Trump
China Grabs Control Of LNG Infrastructure In Move To Bolster Energy Security

China Grabs Control Of LNG Infrastructure In Move To Bolster Energy Security
Oil Prices Rise On Bullish EIA Inventory Report

Oil Prices Rise On Bullish EIA Inventory Report
The Very Real Possibility Of Peak Oil Supply

The Very Real Possibility Of Peak Oil Supply



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com