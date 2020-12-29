Oil Prices Climb On Stimulus Hopes

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 47.99 +0.37 +0.78%
Graph up Brent Crude 12 mins 51.07 +0.21 +0.41%
Graph up Natural Gas 25 mins 2.443 +0.138 +5.99%
Graph down Mars US 20 hours 48.37 -0.61 -1.25%
Graph up Opec Basket 13 days 50.78 +0.66 +1.32%
Graph up Urals 7 days 42.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 50.08 +1.16 +2.37%
Chart Louisiana Light 6 days 50.08 +1.16 +2.37%
Chart Bonny Light 6 days 50.43 -0.37 -0.73%
Chart Mexican Basket 7 days 46.46 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Natural Gas 25 mins 2.443 +0.138 +5.99%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 50.88 -0.44 -0.86%
Graph down Murban 2 days 51.22 -0.21 -0.41%
Graph down Iran Heavy 6 days 48.18 -0.51 -1.05%
Graph up Basra Light 6 days 52.60 +0.07 +0.13%
Graph down Saharan Blend 6 days 49.94 -1.14 -2.23%
Graph down Bonny Light 6 days 50.43 -0.37 -0.73%
Chart Bonny Light 6 days 50.43 -0.37 -0.73%
Chart Girassol 6 days 51.75 -0.73 -1.39%
Chart Opec Basket 13 days 50.78 +0.66 +1.32%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 37 days 32.84 -0.02 -0.06%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 13 hours 32.37 -0.61 -1.85%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 46.62 -0.61 -1.29%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 48.02 -0.61 -1.25%
Graph down Sweet Crude 13 hours 41.77 -0.61 -1.44%
Graph down Peace Sour 13 hours 40.12 -0.61 -1.50%
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 40.12 -0.61 -1.50%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 41.72 -0.61 -1.44%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 43.67 -0.61 -1.38%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 40.37 -0.61 -1.49%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 50.08 +1.16 +2.37%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 44.00 -0.75 -1.68%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 37.75 -0.75 -1.95%
Graph up ANS West Coast 7 days 51.74 +1.18 +2.33%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 41.57 -0.61 -1.45%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 45.52 -0.61 -1.32%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 45.52 -0.61 -1.32%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 44.00 -0.75 -1.68%
Chart Kansas Common 7 days 38.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 7 days 53.01 +0.00 +0.00%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 5 minutes “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 7 minutes Moderna Vaccine vs Pfizer "Vaccine" . Is Moderna much better ?
  • 43 mins Evidence is evidence, voter fraud by state
  • 1 day What Has Trump Done For Oil And Gas
  • 19 hours Trump's Principal Legacy
  • 17 hours Trump Kicks COVID Bill Back To Congress; Demands $2,000 Stimulus, Shreds Lawmakers Over Mountain Of Pork
  • 1 hour Researchers Are Harvesting Precious Metals From Industrial Waste
  • 1 day Democrat elites warn AOC against running for Schumer's Senate seat. Too late. She has her eye on the prize.
  • 3 days Trump calls for Special Counsel to investigate Election Fraud
  • 4 days The World Economic Forum & Davos - Setting the agenda on fossil fuels, global regulations, etc.
  • 5 hours United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 2 days Is it time to talk about Hydrogen?
  • 5 days Senator Schumer (D-NY) is starting to sweat. AOC will be gunning for his Senatorial seat in 2022. He hears footsteps.
  • 24 hours CA is the Top US Net importer of Electricity
  • 4 days CIA Death Squads

Breaking News:

Enbridge Line 3 Pipeline Opponents Demand Halt Of Construction

Iran Unveils Own Oil Tanker In “Goodbye Party” For Trump

Iran Unveils Own Oil Tanker In “Goodbye Party” For Trump

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps…

The Biggest Energy Bill In A Decade Was Just Passed

The Biggest Energy Bill In A Decade Was Just Passed

A new economic stimulus package…

Russia To Aid Iran In Major Sanctions-Skirting Energy Megaprojects

Russia To Aid Iran In Major Sanctions-Skirting Energy Megaprojects

Iran continues to plan and…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is Oilprice.com's Head of Operations

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Prices Climb On Stimulus Hopes

By Tom Kool - Dec 29, 2020, 2:00 PM CST
Join Our Community


Chart of the Week

-    Oil is once again trapped between vaccine optimism and near-term pandemic pessimism. 

-    Vaccinations began across the EU in recent days, but there are signs of an economic hit in Asia on an uptick in infections. 

-    The front-end of the brent curve has moved back into contango, a sign of bearishness for the time being. 

Market Movers

-    Gazprom (OTCPK: OGZPY) expects to produce 452 bcm of natural gas this year, which it said has been a “challenging” year. That would be a 10% decline in output.

-    Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) was picked by Bank of America as a top stock pick, with a Buy rating.

-    Mild weather sent natural gas prices tumbling more than 10%. The United States Natural Gas ETF (UNG) fell by a similar percentage. 

Tuesday December 29, 2020

Oil has seesawed back and forth over the past week, sandwiched between very strong bullish and bearish forces on each side. Covid-19 is at its worst in many parts of the world, but vaccinations are picking up in earnest as well. Brent edged back above $51 per barrel after the house passed a major stimulus bill on Monday evening. “Markets feel very rangy into the New Year but should find support today from broader risk markets as stocks are soaring on the prospects of larger stimulus checks,” said Stephen Innes, chief global market strategist at Axi.

OPEC+ deal could be tweaked. The terms of the OPEC+ production pact could be revised if oil demand recovers next year faster than currently expected, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, who is still in charge of coordinating Russia’s oil policy with OPEC, told Rossiya TV news channel in an interview on Monday.

U.S. LNG set for strong 2021. Rising JKM prices for LNG in Asia brighten the outlook for U.S. LNG exports. “We assume near-max utilization rates of US LNG export facilities next year,” Bank of America said.

Oil and gas write-downs largest in over a decade. Oil and gas companies in North America and Europe wrote down around $145 billion in assets in the first three quarters of 2020, the most since 2010. Prices are rebounding, but the write-downs also reflect long-term concerns. “They are coming to grips with the fact that demand for the product will decline, and the write-downs are a harbinger of that,” KPMG’s Regina Mayor told the WSJ.

Japan to phase out ICE vehicles. Japan said it would end sales of gasoline vehicles by the mid-2030s, the latest major economy to chart a course away from the internal combustion engine. 

Exxon’s emissions higher than thought. Internal planning documents reviewed by Bloomberg Green reveal detailed emissions projections for individual projects from ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM). For instance, the Golden Pass LNG project would emit 3.1 million metric tons, and the liquefaction process would emit as much as a coal-fired power plant. Investors are growing increasingly concerned that carbon-intensive projects will be subjected to future regulation or taxation, and they are pressuring Exxon to detail more of their risk.

The worst-performing energy stocks of 2020. Schlumberger (NYSE: SLB), has rallied 23 percent in Q4. Nevertheless, the oilfield service provider has lost nearly half of its market valuation year to date, its shares are down 47 percent this year. Here are a few other of the worst-performers of the year.

Dominion plan 2.6 GW offshore wind. Dominion Energy (NYSE: D) filed for construction for 2.6 GW of offshore wind in Virginia.

Oil demand won’t recover until 2022. Global oil demand will likely take another year or so to return to pre-pandemic levels—by late 2021 or early 2022, according to IHS Markit. Other analysts see something similar. A “full-fledged demand recovery is shaping up to be a 2022 story, with the 2021 exit rate getting close but not quite at pre-COVID levels,” Raymond James wrote in a note. Developing countries will face structural hurdles to vaccination programs, resulting in a drawn-out recovery. Related: The Worst Performing Energy Stocks Of 2020

BP well in Australia comes up empty. “BP Australia can confirm that no significant hydrocarbons have been found at the Ironbark exploration well in Western Australia,” the company said in an email to Reuters. The result is a disappointment for a project that hoped to supply the North West Shelf LNG plant.

UK grid shows rapid decarbonization. The carbon intensity of electricity generation in the UK fell 60% in the six years to 2019. In 2019, renewables accounted for 37% of electricity generation. More recently, on December 26, wind accounted for more than half of the total. The UK grid will be coal-free by 2025 at the latest. 

Is the energy transition creating an investment bubble? NextEra (NYSE: NEE), the solar power firm, overtook ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) as the most valuable energy company in the United States, albeit just briefly. Everyone is talking about hydrogen. The energy transition narrative is hogging energy headlines. But what if it turns out to be one huge bubble?

Oil tanker market in for long recovery. Overcapacity for ships and a questionable outlook for demand means that the market for crude oil tankers remains difficult, according to consultancy Drewry. 

Goldman: Exxon is oversold. ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM), Chevron (NYSE: CVX), and ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) have returned an average of -36% this year, a dreadful result. “That said, the stock that appears most dislocated relative to negative revisions is XOM, with shares down 40% relative to our cash flow per share estimate down 19%,” Goldman Sachs wrote in a note. The investment bank recently upgraded Exxon to a Buy rating.

Continental Resources upgraded by KeyBanc. KeyBanc Capital upgraded Continental Resources (NYSE: CLR) to Overweight from Sector Weight on Tuesday, noting higher future Bakken activity and also upside to oil in Oklahoma. Continental will see “improved leverage next year, significant FCF generation in 2021, and nice exposure to higher oil prices,” according to KeyBanc.

China’s Yahua to supply Tesla with lithium. Sichuan Yahua Industrial Group signed a five-year deal to supply battery-grade lithium hydroxide to Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA).

U.S. restricts CNOOC trading. The U.S. Treasury Department barred American investors from trading shares of CNOOC (NYSE: CEO) beginning in February. The Trump administration blacklisted CNOOC over ties to the Chinese military.

By Tom Kool for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Can Anything Stop Brazil’s Massive Oil Boom?
Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is Oilprice.com's Head of Operations

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Great Reset: BlackRock Is Fueling A $120 Trillion Transformation On Wall St.

The Great Reset: BlackRock Is Fueling A $120 Trillion Transformation On Wall St.
Iran Unveils Own Oil Tanker In “Goodbye Party” For Trump

Iran Unveils Own Oil Tanker In “Goodbye Party” For Trump
China Grabs Control Of LNG Infrastructure In Move To Bolster Energy Security

China Grabs Control Of LNG Infrastructure In Move To Bolster Energy Security
Oil Prices Rise On Bullish EIA Inventory Report

Oil Prices Rise On Bullish EIA Inventory Report
The Very Real Possibility Of Peak Oil Supply

The Very Real Possibility Of Peak Oil Supply



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com