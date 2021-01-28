Can Big Oil Surprise This Earnings Season?

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 52.23 -0.11 -0.21%
Graph down Brent Crude 2 hours 55.53 -0.28 -0.50%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.688 +0.024 +0.90%
Graph down Mars US 40 mins 52.74 -0.81 -1.51%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 55.31 +0.44 +0.80%
Graph up Urals 37 days 42.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 54.91 +0.20 +0.37%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 54.91 +0.20 +0.37%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 54.41 -0.97 -1.75%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 51.66 +0.08 +0.16%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.688 +0.024 +0.90%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 19 hours 54.76 -0.85 -1.53%
Graph down Murban 19 hours 54.90 -1.11 -1.98%
Graph down Iran Heavy 19 hours 51.46 -0.69 -1.32%
Graph down Basra Light 19 hours 56.48 -0.59 -1.03%
Graph down Saharan Blend 19 hours 55.07 -0.42 -0.76%
Graph down Bonny Light 19 hours 54.41 -0.97 -1.75%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 54.41 -0.97 -1.75%
Chart Girassol 19 hours 55.83 -0.52 -0.92%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 55.31 +0.44 +0.80%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 19 hours 39.73 -0.72 -1.78%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 30 mins 39.30 +0.24 +0.61%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 18 hours 51.85 +0.24 +0.47%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 18 hours 53.25 +0.24 +0.45%
Graph up Sweet Crude 30 mins 47.85 +0.24 +0.50%
Graph up Peace Sour 30 mins 46.60 +0.24 +0.52%
Chart Peace Sour 30 mins 46.60 +0.24 +0.52%
Chart Light Sour Blend 30 mins 48.35 +0.24 +0.50%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 30 mins 49.95 +0.24 +0.48%
Chart Central Alberta 30 mins 46.60 +0.24 +0.52%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 54.91 +0.20 +0.37%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 48.75 -0.50 -1.02%
Graph down Giddings 19 hours 42.50 -0.50 -1.16%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 55.76 -0.05 -0.09%
Graph down West Texas Sour 19 hours 46.29 -0.51 -1.09%
Graph down Eagle Ford 19 hours 50.24 -0.51 -1.00%
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 50.24 -0.51 -1.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 48.75 -0.50 -1.02%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 43.00 +0.25 +0.58%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 58.94 +0.24 +0.41%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 5 minutes “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 7 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 2 hours Biden suspends oil and gas drilling on Federal Lands for 60 days for review.
  • 5 hours Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 9 mins SUVs are conquering the world
  • 5 hours China sends warplanes thru Taiwan airspace. Joe's reponse . . . .
  • 6 hours BIG TECH or BIG BROTHER?? 1984 to Become Reality ??
  • 1 day 'Get A Loan,' Commerce Chief Tells Unpaid Federal Workers
  • 11 hours Bankruptcy in the Industry
  • 2 days Jim Rickards: Brace for a Great Escape from the Dollar and a Flood of Money into Gold and Bitcoin
  • 1 day Rejoining Paris Climate Accord is Devestating
  • 19 hours Parler’s New Partner Has Ties to the Russian Government
  • 1 day Aramco in Talks on $2 Bln Loan from Japan
  • 2 days The World Economic Forum & Davos - Setting the agenda on fossil fuels, global regulations, etc.

Breaking News:

U.S. Pauses Rule That Says Banks Can’t Reject Loans To Oil & Gas

Why China Can’t Replicate America’s Shale Boom

Why China Can’t Replicate America’s Shale Boom

China is looking to ramp…

Why Saudi Arabia Wants To Sell More Of Its Oil Giant

Why Saudi Arabia Wants To Sell More Of Its Oil Giant

Saudi Arabia appears to be…

Which Chinese EV Stocks Are Worth Betting On?

Which Chinese EV Stocks Are Worth Betting On?

After posting one of its…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Can Big Oil Surprise This Earnings Season?

By Irina Slav - Jan 28, 2021, 5:00 PM CST
Join Our Community

Rising oil benchmarks and rebounding share prices: two things Big Oil majors had all but forgotten last year. Yet helped by OPEC+ and Big Pharma, the world’s largest oil companies are beginning to remember what it felt like to have some ground under their feet. This week Big Oil begins reporting fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 results. Here’s what we can reasonably expect.

The Year of Writedowns

If 2020 had to be named by Big Oil, it might well be named The Year of the Writedowns. Big Oil wrote down tens of billions of dollars worth of assets as they become unprofitable amid the historical demand slump that the coronavirus pandemic brought about. BP alone calculated its writedowns at up to $17.5 billion. Even Exxon, which resisted writedowns until the last possible moment, said last November it would book writedowns of between $17 and $20 billion in its fourth-quarter report.

But these writedowns have already been factored in by the market, so whatever the majors report, it shouldn’t have too big a negative effect on their share prices. These, by the way, have been recovering nicely on Covid-19 vaccine developments and continuing OPEC+ cuts, but they are still not the go-to stocks they once were. And they may never again become go-to stocks, at least for a while.

The Renewables Pivot

Besides writedowns, the other theme of 2020 was the pivot of European Big Oil towards renewable energy. All Big Oil majors—again, even Exxon—have emission cutting targets for the medium and long term. Yet some are more ambitious than others in these targets and are practically pledging to stop being Big Oil. When these plans were first floated, shareholders reacted warily: BP’s stock price dropped when CEO Bernard Looney announced his net-zero plans for 2050. Yet BP and its fellow supermajors may well be banking on a new breed of investors: the ESG crowd, who will want to hear more about these net-zero plans. Related: The Surprising Rise And Fall Of A Shale Superstar

The Second Cost Cut Era

As oil prices tanked last year under the weight of the pandemic, Big Oil took to cost cuts and spending revisions to respond to the crisis. Spending plans are still cautious and likely to remain so until the world returns to some semblance of normality, which banks expect to happen later this year. Yet some supermajors may still surprise with plans for this year if they feel bold enough with Brent above $50 a barrel.

Investors are likely to watch cost updates and spending plans closely this reporting season as they have “largely given up on rewarding companies for boosting output, expanding underground reserves or timely project construction,” Bloomberg’s Kevin Crowley and Laura Hurst wrote in a recent piece on Big Oil Q4 earnings and what to expect from it. Investors will also watch cash flows as the one single indicator for the companies health as reflected in stock price performance, according to Morgan Stanley analysts cited in the Bloomberg article.

A Complete Makeover

Emission-cutting plans will be in the spotlight this earnings season, as they are in every industry now that the world seems set on a quest to reduce its carbon footprint. Diversification into new business areas—the greener the better—could boost stock prices further if done right.

At the same time, asset streamlining and inorganic growth in Big Oil’s key business areas pf oil and gas production and processing will also be important. After all, not all Big Oil shareholders are the ESG type, and despite the rise of activist groups set up specifically to pressure big polluters into a cleaner direction, there are many who hold Big Oil because they believe oil and gas will continue to be essential for our life on the planet for decades to come.

Chevron kicks off earnings season on Friday, followed by Exxon and BP next Tuesday, Shell on Thursday, and Total on February 9.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Global Natural Gas Demand Set To Rebound After Pandemic Shock

Next Post

Why Saudi Arabia Wants To Sell More Of Its Oil Giant
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Goldman Sachs: Biden’s Federal Land Drilling Ban Is Bullish For Oil

Goldman Sachs: Biden’s Federal Land Drilling Ban Is Bullish For Oil
Biden's Green Energy Boom Could Send These Electric Vehicle Stocks Soaring

Biden's Green Energy Boom Could Send These Electric Vehicle Stocks Soaring
Game-changing Iranian Pipeline Set To Launch In March

Game-changing Iranian Pipeline Set To Launch In March
An Oil Boom Hidden Within One Of America’s Biggest Cities

An Oil Boom Hidden Within One Of America’s Biggest Cities
Saudi Arabia Is On The Brink Of Losing Control Of Oil Markets

Saudi Arabia Is On The Brink Of Losing Control Of Oil Markets



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com