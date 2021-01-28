Why Saudi Arabia Wants To Sell More Of Its Oil Giant

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 52.23 -0.11 -0.21%
Graph down Brent Crude 2 hours 55.53 -0.28 -0.50%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.688 +0.024 +0.90%
Graph down Mars US 40 mins 52.74 -0.81 -1.51%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 55.31 +0.44 +0.80%
Graph up Urals 37 days 42.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 54.91 +0.20 +0.37%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 54.91 +0.20 +0.37%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 54.41 -0.97 -1.75%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 51.66 +0.08 +0.16%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.688 +0.024 +0.90%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 19 hours 54.76 -0.85 -1.53%
Graph down Murban 19 hours 54.90 -1.11 -1.98%
Graph down Iran Heavy 19 hours 51.46 -0.69 -1.32%
Graph down Basra Light 19 hours 56.48 -0.59 -1.03%
Graph down Saharan Blend 19 hours 55.07 -0.42 -0.76%
Graph down Bonny Light 19 hours 54.41 -0.97 -1.75%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 54.41 -0.97 -1.75%
Chart Girassol 19 hours 55.83 -0.52 -0.92%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 55.31 +0.44 +0.80%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 19 hours 39.73 -0.72 -1.78%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 30 mins 39.30 +0.24 +0.61%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 18 hours 51.85 +0.24 +0.47%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 18 hours 53.25 +0.24 +0.45%
Graph up Sweet Crude 30 mins 47.85 +0.24 +0.50%
Graph up Peace Sour 30 mins 46.60 +0.24 +0.52%
Chart Peace Sour 30 mins 46.60 +0.24 +0.52%
Chart Light Sour Blend 30 mins 48.35 +0.24 +0.50%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 30 mins 49.95 +0.24 +0.48%
Chart Central Alberta 30 mins 46.60 +0.24 +0.52%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 54.91 +0.20 +0.37%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 48.75 -0.50 -1.02%
Graph down Giddings 19 hours 42.50 -0.50 -1.16%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 55.76 -0.05 -0.09%
Graph down West Texas Sour 19 hours 46.29 -0.51 -1.09%
Graph down Eagle Ford 19 hours 50.24 -0.51 -1.00%
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 50.24 -0.51 -1.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 48.75 -0.50 -1.02%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 43.00 +0.25 +0.58%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 58.94 +0.24 +0.41%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 5 minutes “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 7 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 2 hours Biden suspends oil and gas drilling on Federal Lands for 60 days for review.
  • 5 hours Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 9 mins SUVs are conquering the world
  • 5 hours China sends warplanes thru Taiwan airspace. Joe's reponse . . . .
  • 6 hours BIG TECH or BIG BROTHER?? 1984 to Become Reality ??
  • 1 day 'Get A Loan,' Commerce Chief Tells Unpaid Federal Workers
  • 11 hours Bankruptcy in the Industry
  • 2 days Jim Rickards: Brace for a Great Escape from the Dollar and a Flood of Money into Gold and Bitcoin
  • 1 day Rejoining Paris Climate Accord is Devestating
  • 19 hours Parler’s New Partner Has Ties to the Russian Government
  • 1 day Aramco in Talks on $2 Bln Loan from Japan
  • 2 days The World Economic Forum & Davos - Setting the agenda on fossil fuels, global regulations, etc.

Breaking News:

U.S. Pauses Rule That Says Banks Can’t Reject Loans To Oil & Gas

Oil Prices Jump On Large Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Jump On Large Inventory Draw

The Energy Information Administration has…

Can Big Oil Surprise This Earnings Season?

Can Big Oil Surprise This Earnings Season?

This week Big Oil begins…

5 Oil And Gas Predictions For 2021

5 Oil And Gas Predictions For 2021

Following one of the least…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Cyril Widdershoven

Cyril Widdershoven

Dr. Cyril Widdershoven is a long-time observer of the global energy market. Presently, he holds several advisory positions with international think tanks in the Middle…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Why Saudi Arabia Wants To Sell More Of Its Oil Giant

By Cyril Widdershoven - Jan 28, 2021, 6:00 PM CST
Join Our Community

Saudi Aramco, the world’s largest oil company, is about to make headlines again. In a surprise statement by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during an interview at the Future Investment Initiative (FII), also called the “Davos in the Desert”, the crown prince claimed that there will be more shares of Aramco up for sale in the coming years. MBS’s statement was surprising not only for its content but also for its timing. While global stock exchanges are suffering, the Saudi crown prince is hinting at a potential multi-billion share sale. Analysts are still trying to understand the decision, with the oil and gas industry struggling as it is at the moment. But you can be sure that the hype around the oil giant’s next offering will now begin to build. The unexpected success of the Aramco IPO in 2019, bringing in a staggering $25.6 billion, will be fresh in the mind of investors.

While MBS’s remarks surprised many, a possible sale of more Aramco shares had been brought up by the head of Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund previously. The Public Investment Fund (PIF), the owner of Aramco, stated that the company may consider selling more shares if market conditions were right. At present, Aramco shares are still valued at around 34.75 riyals ($9.26), which is still way above its IPO price of 32 riyals. The total value of the company is currently set at $1.86 trillion.

The market should be looking at several factors before reacting to the news of this new share deal. Aramco’s overall position within the PIF’s and MBS’s economic diversification plans is clear. Without the global oil, gas, and petrochemical giant as one of the main pillars of Saudi economic future, no plans can or will be implemented. At present, Saudi Arabia remains a rentier-state, in which oil and gas revenue is the main pillar of its economic strength. Diversification efforts are under way to build a new and resilient economy in the country, providing employment for Saudis while supporting the survival of the Kingdom as it is. The immense amount of investment needed, however, is still a major stumble block, even though the Saudi PIF is pumping billions of dollars into the economy. It has invested in high-profile Giga Projects, such as NEOM, Red Sea Islands, and Qiddiya, as well as targeting start-ups and SME’s in and outside of the Kingdom to provide the necessary push for growth. The PIF strategic presentation last week highlighted just how ambitious these plans were, indicating its intent to double total assets and investments in the coming year. Despite all of this, there is a growing demand for Aramco’s revenues. Even though the Saudi government is able to issue plenty of government bonds, as global financial markets are cheap and liquid, Riyadh’s budget deficits are still high. Aramco, as one of the only real money makers in the country, has a dual purpose at present. To be the main financial backer of the Kingdom’s diversification plans, but also to provide the necessary influx of cash to plug the holes in the budget.

Aramco’s overall cash position is still very rosy, especially when considering the situation of most of its competitors. Its profits are still staggering, not at all like IOCs such as Shell, BP, Exxon, or Total. But Aramco’s debt levels have also increased. New debt issuances of Aramco may threaten both its future cash flow and the success of MBS’ dream Vision 2030. A much cheaper and more attractive option is to put new shares in the market, as there is no real risk to the owner of the company, PIF. By pushing another 5-10% of shares to the market, Aramco could not only reap a possible $180 billion (at current market value) but could also enter Western financial markets and exchanges. Even with a Biden Administration in the U.S., a Johnson government in the UK, and Merkel 2.0 in Germany, Saudi money and politics remains a powerful influencing factor in global politics.

By Cyril Widdershoven for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Can Big Oil Surprise This Earnings Season?

Next Post

Electric Car Wars: Who Will Come Out on Top?
Cyril Widdershoven

Cyril Widdershoven

Dr. Cyril Widdershoven is a long-time observer of the global energy market. Presently, he holds several advisory positions with international think tanks in the Middle…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Goldman Sachs: Biden’s Federal Land Drilling Ban Is Bullish For Oil

Goldman Sachs: Biden’s Federal Land Drilling Ban Is Bullish For Oil
Biden's Green Energy Boom Could Send These Electric Vehicle Stocks Soaring

Biden's Green Energy Boom Could Send These Electric Vehicle Stocks Soaring
Game-changing Iranian Pipeline Set To Launch In March

Game-changing Iranian Pipeline Set To Launch In March
An Oil Boom Hidden Within One Of America’s Biggest Cities

An Oil Boom Hidden Within One Of America’s Biggest Cities
Saudi Arabia Is On The Brink Of Losing Control Of Oil Markets

Saudi Arabia Is On The Brink Of Losing Control Of Oil Markets



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com