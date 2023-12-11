COP28 Summit Approves Proposal to Hold COP29 in Azerbaijan

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 71.35 +0.12 +0.17%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 76.11 +0.27 +0.36%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 76.25 -0.13 -0.17%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.401 -0.180 -6.97%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.046 -0.004 -0.18%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 73.72 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 73.72 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 76.66 +1.57 +2.09%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 77.47 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 38 days 79.71 -2.05 -2.51%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.046 -0.004 -0.18%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 75.45 +1.01 +1.36%
Graph up Murban 4 days 76.20 +1.02 +1.36%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 75.86 +1.34 +1.80%
Graph down Basra Light 742 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 76.19 +1.48 +1.98%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 76.66 +1.57 +2.09%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 76.66 +1.57 +2.09%
Chart Girassol 4 days 76.37 +1.23 +1.64%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 77.47 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 195 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 hours 51.23 +1.39 +2.79%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 73.38 +1.89 +2.64%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 71.63 +1.89 +2.71%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 hours 62.93 +1.84 +3.01%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 hours 56.98 +0.64 +1.14%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 56.98 +0.64 +1.14%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 60.88 +1.54 +2.60%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 64.08 +1.89 +3.04%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 57.23 +0.14 +0.25%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 73.72 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 67.71 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 61.46 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down ANS West Coast 11 days 80.30 -2.83 -3.40%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 65.31 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 67.71 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 67.71 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 68.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days 59.75 -2.75 -4.40%
Chart Buena Vista 7 days 78.44 -0.72 -0.91%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 5 days e-cars not selling
  • 6 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 6 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 6 days CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population

Breaking News:

Russia, Iran To Benefit as Venezuelan Crude Discount Narrows

U.S. Cements Position as Energy Superpower with Soaring Oil Exports

U.S. Cements Position as Energy Superpower with Soaring Oil Exports

America is on track to…

Have Reports of Oil’s Death Been Greatly Exaggerated?

Have Reports of Oil’s Death Been Greatly Exaggerated?

Despite claims of the imminent…

U.S. Natural Gas Production Soars

U.S. Natural Gas Production Soars

U.S. natural gas production from…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is Oilprice.com's Head of Operations

More Info

Share

Premium Content

COP28 Summit Approves Proposal to Hold COP29 in Azerbaijan

By Tom Kool - Dec 11, 2023, 11:00 AM CST
  • COP28: The next COP climate summit will be held in Azerbaijan.
  • COP28: the fossil fuel debate takes center stage.
  • The final statement of COP28 is unlikely to explicitly state a phase-out of fossil fuels.
Join Our Community
Baku

As the COP28 conference draws to an end, the climate summit in Dubai has not only chosen its next host but also stirred heated discussions on fossil fuels in its final declaration.

The spotlight is now on the South Caucasus nation of Azerbaijan, as COP28 approved the proposal for the next summit to be hosted there. This decision came after Azerbaijan secured the support of Eastern European nations on December 9. The breakthrough followed a crucial agreement with Armenia, Azerbaijan's neighbor and historical adversary, ensuring no veto would be imposed on the move.

As leaders and negotiators sprint to finalize the COP28 summit's declaration, the fossil fuel debate takes center stage. The latest draft, circulating on Monday, introduces language addressing the "reduction of both consumption and production of fossil fuels." Notably, it falls short of advocating for a complete phase-out.

The draft, spearheaded by COP28 President Sultan Al Jaber, who also heads the national oil company ADNOC, remains unapproved. Al Jaber, alongside the UAE presidency of the climate summit, is pushing for an unprecedented commitment to curtail fossil fuel usage to be included in the final statement.

While the draft retains previously agreed-upon objectives, such as tripling global renewable energy capacity by 2030, it introduces a groundbreaking call for Parties to take actions that may involve reducing both fossil fuel consumption and production. The emphasis is on achieving net-zero emissions by, before, or around 2050, aligning with scientific recommendations.

As the COP28 conference hurtles toward its conclusion, all eyes are on the final statement which is unlikely to explicitly state a phase-out of fossil fuels.

By Tom Kool for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Is China Undermining Putin's Plan for Higher Oil Prices?

Next Post

The Battle for Australia’s Lithium Reserves 
Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is Oilprice.com's Head of Operations

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The World’s Second-Biggest Coal Company Is Looking to Exit the Industry

The World’s Second-Biggest Coal Company Is Looking to Exit the Industry
China Launches World's First Fourth-Generation Nuclear Reactor

China Launches World's First Fourth-Generation Nuclear Reactor
Oil Demand Will Take a Hit from Yet Another Decline in U.S. Manufacturing

Oil Demand Will Take a Hit from Yet Another Decline in U.S. Manufacturing
U.S. Cements Position as Energy Superpower with Soaring Oil Exports

U.S. Cements Position as Energy Superpower with Soaring Oil Exports
Latest Cuts Leave OPEC with Fewer Options

Latest Cuts Leave OPEC with Fewer Options

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com