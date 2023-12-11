Chinese Demand for Saudi Crude Slumps to 5-Month Low

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 70.85 -0.38 -0.53%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 75.50 -0.34 -0.45%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 75.60 -0.78 -1.02%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.381 -0.200 -7.75%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.045 -0.005 -0.22%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 71.80 -0.18 -0.25%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 71.80 -0.18 -0.25%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 76.66 +1.57 +2.09%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 78.31 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 38 days 79.71 -2.05 -2.51%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.045 -0.005 -0.22%

Graph up Marine 3 days 75.45 +1.01 +1.36%
Graph up Murban 3 days 76.20 +1.02 +1.36%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 75.86 +1.34 +1.80%
Graph down Basra Light 741 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 76.19 +1.48 +1.98%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 76.66 +1.57 +2.09%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 76.66 +1.57 +2.09%
Chart Girassol 3 days 76.37 +1.23 +1.64%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 78.31 +0.00 +0.00%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 194 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 6 hours 51.73 +1.89 +3.79%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 6 hours 73.38 +1.89 +2.64%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 6 hours 71.63 +1.89 +2.71%
Graph up Sweet Crude 6 hours 62.98 +1.89 +3.09%
Graph up Peace Sour 6 hours 58.23 +1.89 +3.35%
Chart Peace Sour 6 hours 58.23 +1.89 +3.35%
Chart Light Sour Blend 6 hours 61.23 +1.89 +3.19%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 6 hours 64.08 +1.89 +3.04%
Chart Central Alberta 6 hours 58.98 +1.89 +3.31%

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 71.80 -0.18 -0.25%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 65.82 -0.04 -0.06%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 59.57 -0.04 -0.07%
Graph down ANS West Coast 10 days 80.30 -2.83 -3.40%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 63.42 -0.04 -0.06%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 65.82 -0.04 -0.06%
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 65.82 -0.04 -0.06%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 66.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 59.75 -2.75 -4.40%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 78.44 -0.72 -0.91%

India to Boost Oil Refining Capacity by 1 Million Bpd a Year Until 2028

Putin Makes Rare Trip Abroad With Visit To Saudi Arabia, UAE

Putin Makes Rare Trip Abroad With Visit To Saudi Arabia, UAE

In a rare trip abroad…

Ofgem Responds to UK Federation of Small Business: Expect Fair Prices

Ofgem Responds to UK Federation of Small Business: Expect Fair Prices

Ofgem and the Department for…

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

Related News

Chinese Demand for Saudi Crude Slumps to 5-Month Low

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Dec 11, 2023, 5:52 AM CST

Demand for Saudi crude at Chinese refiners is at its lowest since August after the world's top crude exporter set the price of its oil for January at levels higher than the market was expecting, trading sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Monday.    

China's refiners are estimated to have nominated 40 million barrels of Saudi crude for loading in January, compared with around 46 million barrels for December—the lowest total nominations from Chinese buyers since August this year, according to Reuters' sources.  

The higher-than-expected Saudi prices for their crude going to Asia next month played a big role in the lower nominations, according to traders and analysts.  

Asian buyers could reduce intake of term supplies from Saudi Arabia in January and look to buy more spot crude cargoes after the Kingdom reduced the price of its oil to Asia by less than expected, traders and refiners told Bloomberg last week.

Earlier last week, Saudi Arabia cut the price of its flagship crude, Arab Light, loading in January for Asia by $0.50 per barrel over the Oman/Dubai average, the benchmark off which Middle Eastern crude exports to Asia are priced. While the cut was widely expected by the market and was the first reduction in the official selling price (OSP) of Arab Light for Asia in seven months, it was half of what market participants were anticipating.  

Despite the price reduction, traders and buyers at refineries in Asia see the Saudi price as high.

"Saudi set the price too high. That could prompt some buyers to nominate less cargoes and turn to buy cheaper crude from other suppliers from the spot market," a purchase manager with a refinery in Asia told Reuters.

However, reducing nominations for Saudi crude under term supply is easier said than done.

"I believe many are thinking about reducing supply volumes. But it's not easy for us to do that," a trader at a Japanese refiner told Reuters today.

"We need to maintain good relations with Saudi due to energy security concerns."

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



