Brent Nears $90 As The U.S. Signals Stricter Sanctions Enforcement

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 86.10 +3.19 +3.85%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 89.10 +3.10 +3.60%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 91.30 +3.22 +3.66%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 3.260 -0.084 -2.51%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.233 +0.068 +3.15%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 86.05 +1.80 +2.14%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 86.05 +1.80 +2.14%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 89.40 +0.96 +1.09%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 89.89 -0.89 -0.98%
Chart Mars US 16 hours 81.21 -0.58 -0.71%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.233 +0.068 +3.15%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 86.74 -0.90 -1.03%
Graph down Murban 1 day 89.01 -0.82 -0.91%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 86.20 +1.54 +1.82%
Graph down Basra Light 682 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 89.75 +1.33 +1.50%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 89.40 +0.96 +1.09%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 89.40 +0.96 +1.09%
Chart Girassol 1 day 90.14 +0.96 +1.08%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 89.89 -0.89 -0.98%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 135 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 6 hours 60.66 -1.48 -2.38%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 8 hours 85.06 -0.58 -0.68%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 8 hours 83.31 -0.58 -0.69%
Graph down Sweet Crude 6 hours 78.86 -0.53 -0.67%
Graph down Peace Sour 6 hours 75.36 -0.68 -0.89%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 6 hours 75.36 -0.68 -0.89%
Chart Light Sour Blend 6 hours 78.21 -0.58 -0.74%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 6 hours 84.51 -0.48 -0.56%
Chart Central Alberta 6 hours 75.66 -0.63 -0.83%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 86.05 +1.80 +2.14%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 79.97 -2.48 -3.01%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 73.72 -2.48 -3.25%
Graph up ANS West Coast 7 days 87.76 +0.33 +0.38%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 79.07 -2.48 -3.04%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 79.97 -2.48 -3.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 79.97 -2.48 -3.01%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 80.00 -2.50 -3.03%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 73.25 -0.50 -0.68%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 88.94 -2.48 -2.71%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 16 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 days Kidnapped by an electric car
  • 14 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

The U.S. Allocates $7 Billion Of Grants To Hydrogen Production Hubs

Desperate And Incompetent: Hamas May Have Acted Alone

Desperate And Incompetent: Hamas May Have Acted Alone

While the connections between Iran…

The Growing Role Of Heat Pumps In Global Decarbonization Efforts

The Growing Role Of Heat Pumps In Global Decarbonization Efforts

The U.S. and France are…

Azerbaijan And Iran Relations Warm As Tensions Ease

Azerbaijan And Iran Relations Warm As Tensions Ease

Tensions between Azerbaijan and Iran…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Brent Nears $90 As The U.S. Signals Stricter Sanctions Enforcement

By Michael Kern - Oct 13, 2023, 8:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community
oil prices

While oil prices had fallen back after soaring at the start of the week, signs that the U.S. is set to step up its sanctions action against both Russia and Iran have boosted prices, with Brent now nearing $90.

oil prices

production

oil

crude

oil

crude

Gasoline

Gasoline

Friday, October 13th, 2023

The sanctions hammer wielded by the Biden administration this week has been inadvertently supporting oil prices, with ICE Brent set to finish this week at 88 per barrel, an unlikely prospect given the huge US inventory builds reported mid-week. However, a pledged ramp-up in Russia’s oil price cap enforcement, kicked off with two sanctioned tankers, and an increasing market expectation that there will be more sanctions on Iran amidst the Israel-Palestine standoff has heightened geopolitical risks and brought the $90 per barrel mark closer again. 

Exxon Merges with Pioneer, Creating US Shale Giant. ExxonMobil’s (NYSE:XOM) purchase of US shale rival Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) in an all-stock deal valued at $59.5 billion propels Exxon to become the largest Permian producer, with the deal expected to close in early 2024. 

EIA Lowers 2024 US Production Outlook. The US Energy Information Administration lowered its output forecast for 2024 to 13.12 million b/d, down 40,000 b/d compared to the previous issue of the STEO, all the while hiking its WTI forecast by almost 8 per barrel to $90.91 per barrel annual average.  

India Courts Saudi Arabia to Boost Its SPR. India wants Saudi Arabia’s national oil company Saudi Aramco (TADAWUL:2222) to participate in its upcoming 6.5 million tonnes buildout of strategic petroleum reserves, eyeing the construction of two new storage tank farms across India.  

Japan Launches Its Own Carbon Trading Scheme. The Tokyo Stock Exchange started trading Japanese carbon credits this week, combining emissions trading starting next year and a carbon levy starting in 2029, with the world’s fifth-largest carbon emitter seeking to achieve net zero by 2050.   

Qatar Inks Multi-Billion LNG Deal with France. QatarEnergy signed a 27-year term deal with French major TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) to supply up to 3.5 million tonnes per year of LNG from its North Field East and North Field South expansion projects, delivered on an ex-ship basis to the Fos terminal.

US Sanctions Russia Cap-Defying Tankers. The Biden administration slapped sanctions on two tanker owners that allegedly carried Russian oil above the G7 price cap of $60 per barrel, one based in Turkey and the other in the UAE, seeking to close loopholes in its sanctions mechanisms. 

Egypt LNG Export Suffer as Israeli Flows Halted. US oil major Chevron (NYSE:CVX) has halted natural gas exports through the East Mediterranean Gas pipeline to Egypt where production from the Tamar gas field was routinely exported as LNG, jeopardizing the seasonal restart of Egyptian LNG flows.  

Diesel Stock Increases Soften Shortage Fears. Distillate inventories in the US, Europe, and Singapore have increased month-on-month in September, although the U.S. is  21 million barrels below the seasonal average and Europe is 25 million barrels below the seasonal average as diesel cracks outperform all other products.  

Finland Gas Leak Raises the NordStream Specter. Finland’s Gasgrid confirmed that external marks were found along a gas pipeline and a data cable connecting Finland and Estonia, with the operator expected to take at least five months for repairs, sending TTF gas prices to €53 per MWh.  

ADVERTISEMENT

Saudi Aramco Eyes Another Chinese Farm-In. Saudi national oil company Saudi Aramco (TADAWUL:2222) is reportedly in talks to purchase a 10% stake in Shandong Yulong Petrochemical, a 400,000 b/d refinery that is currently being built and could lock in a term supply agreement.  

Mozambique LNG Nears Final Investment Decision. Italian oil major ENI (BIT:ENI) plans to reach a FID on its second floating LNG project in Mozambique by mid-2024, with the additional ship assumed to produce 3.5 mtpa of liquefied gas and to be operational within four years.  

Canada Confronts TMX Headache. Canada’s government might not fully recoup the $26 billion that it invested into the soon-to-be 890,000 b/d Trans Mountain Pipeline connecting Alberta to the country’s Pacific Coast, as its plans to sell its stake after the pipeline’s launch have seen very limited interest from pipeline operators.  

Iraq Prepares Turkmenistan-Iran Gas Swap. Iraq might be buying up to 10 bcm per year of natural gas from Turkmenistan despite not having a shared border, with Turkmen gas flows administered under a swap arrangement through neighboring Iran.

By Michael Kern for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Prices Rally As The U.S. Enforces Sanctions On Russian Exports

Next Post

Desperate And Incompetent: Hamas May Have Acted Alone
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

NATO On Alert After Baltic Pipeline Incident

NATO On Alert After Baltic Pipeline Incident
$100 Oil Is Now Firmly Out Of Reach

$100 Oil Is Now Firmly Out Of Reach
Russia Escalates War With Nuclear Tests And Civilian Killings

Russia Escalates War With Nuclear Tests And Civilian Killings
Fuel Production Sees Unprecedented Efficiency With New Discovery

Fuel Production Sees Unprecedented Efficiency With New Discovery
Rio Tinto Bets Big On World's Largest Untapped Iron Ore Mine

Rio Tinto Bets Big On World's Largest Untapped Iron Ore Mine

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com