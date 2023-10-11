Putin Says OPEC+ Output Cuts ‘Likely’ To Continue Into 2024

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 84.35 -1.62 -1.88%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 86.47 -1.18 -1.35%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 88.49 -1.22 -1.36%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 3.312 -0.070 -2.07%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.217 -0.042 -1.84%
Graph down Louisiana Light 7 days 84.25 -2.02 -2.34%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 7 days 84.25 -2.02 -2.34%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 90.41 -0.46 -0.51%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 90.78 +0.79 +0.88%
Chart Mars US 20 hours 84.47 -0.41 -0.48%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.217 -0.042 -1.84%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 87.82 +1.29 +1.49%
Graph up Murban 2 days 90.04 +1.26 +1.42%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 86.83 -0.26 -0.30%
Graph down Basra Light 680 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 90.89 -0.58 -0.63%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 90.41 -0.46 -0.51%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 90.41 -0.46 -0.51%
Chart Girassol 2 days 91.08 -0.70 -0.76%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 90.78 +0.79 +0.88%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 134 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 5 hours 64.62 -0.41 -0.63%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 12 hours 88.12 -0.41 -0.46%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 12 hours 86.37 -0.41 -0.47%
Graph down Sweet Crude 5 hours 81.97 -0.41 -0.50%
Graph down Peace Sour 5 hours 78.52 -0.41 -0.52%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 5 hours 78.52 -0.41 -0.52%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 hours 81.47 -0.41 -0.50%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 hours 87.47 -0.41 -0.47%
Chart Central Alberta 5 hours 78.92 -0.41 -0.52%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 7 days 84.25 -2.02 -2.34%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 82.45 -0.41 -0.49%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 76.20 -0.41 -0.54%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 87.76 +0.33 +0.38%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 81.55 -0.41 -0.50%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 82.45 -0.41 -0.49%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 82.45 -0.41 -0.49%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 82.50 +3.25 +4.10%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 76.75 +3.75 +5.14%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 91.83 +3.59 +4.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 22 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days Kidnapped by an electric car

Breaking News:

Putin Says OPEC+ Output Cuts ‘Likely’ To Continue Into 2024

Russia Escalates War With Nuclear Tests And Civilian Killings

Russia Escalates War With Nuclear Tests And Civilian Killings

Russia is escalating the war…

Biden To Slash Offshore Oil And Gas Leasing In New Plan

Biden To Slash Offshore Oil And Gas Leasing In New Plan

President Biden's decision to reduce…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Putin Says OPEC+ Output Cuts ‘Likely’ To Continue Into 2024

By Charles Kennedy - Oct 11, 2023, 12:00 PM CDT

Russian President Vladimir Putin told an energy conference in Moscow on Wednesday that Russia and Saudi Arabia would “most likely” extend output cuts into 2024 and warned that clashes in the Middle East could impact oil exports with higher shipping and insurance costs. 

"I am sure that the coordination of the OPEC+ partners' actions will continue," Putin told the conference. 

"This is important for the predictability of the oil market, and ultimately for the well-being of all mankind," Putin added, noting that while Russia and Saudi Arabia would likely “continue [their] cooperation”, “we need to consult with colleagues - our decisions are made by consensus”. 

In the last days of September, OPEC+ decided to keep current oil production cuts in effect until the end of the year, extending 1-million-barrel-per-day supply cuts that began in July through December 31, 2023. Russia also extended its 300,000 barrels per day export cut until the end of the year.

After Brent crude’s brief flirtation with up to $97 per barrel in late September, oil prices have pared gains, again rallying briefly with the Hamas missile attack on Israel over the weekend, which has led to a declaration of war by Israel. 

On Wednesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and opposition leader Benny Gantz formed an emergency unity government for conflict decision-making as Israel places the Gaza Strip under siege, stripping it and its 2 million people of all power and electricity. 

That second rally on the potential for a Middle East conflict to threaten supplies was short-lived. On Wednesday at 12:34 p.m. ET, Brent crude was trading at $86.61, down 1.19% on the day. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was trading at $84.46, down 1.76% on the day. 

At the Moscow conference, Putin was standing beside Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, who has asked the Russian leader to “mediate” in the Israel-Hamas conflict. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Putin is calling for the creation of a Palestinian state to resolve the conflict, and is using this as a platform to bring attention to what he calls the “failure” of Washington’s Middle East policy, The Moscow Times Reports

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

EIA: Population Growth Means High-Rising Energy Consumption

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Saudi Arabia May Start Unwinding Its Production Cuts Sooner Than Expected

Saudi Arabia May Start Unwinding Its Production Cuts Sooner Than Expected
JPMorgan Analyst Sees Energy Supercycle With Oil As High As $150

JPMorgan Analyst Sees Energy Supercycle With Oil As High As $150
Surprise Crude Build Ends Gains For Oil

Surprise Crude Build Ends Gains For Oil
Trans Mountain Pipeline Capacity Set To Triple

Trans Mountain Pipeline Capacity Set To Triple
Russia Mulls Ban On Oil Product Exports To Stabilize Prices

Russia Mulls Ban On Oil Product Exports To Stabilize Prices

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

ThinkTank: U.S. Should Focus On Lowering Oil Demand, Not Production

 Alt text

$100 Oil Is Bad For The Economy (And For OPEC+)

 Alt text

Michael Bloomberg Pledges Another $500 Million To “Finish The Job On Coal”

 Alt text

IEA Claims Global Oil Demand Will Peak Before 2030
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com