Dutch Senate Puts Off Vote to Shut Groningen Gas Field for Good

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 85.83 +0.68 +0.80%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 89.69 +0.77 +0.87%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 90.15 +0.62 +0.69%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.857 -0.005 -0.27%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.782 +0.023 +0.82%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 85.95 -2.09 -2.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 85.95 -2.09 -2.37%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 91.37 +2.40 +2.70%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 88.97 +1.64 +1.88%
Chart Mars US 152 days 77.67 -1.57 -1.98%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.782 +0.023 +0.82%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 88.68 +1.46 +1.67%
Graph up Murban 1 day 89.13 +1.26 +1.43%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 85.34 +2.21 +2.66%
Graph down Basra Light 855 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 90.48 +2.66 +3.03%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 91.37 +2.40 +2.70%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 91.37 +2.40 +2.70%
Chart Girassol 1 day 91.47 +2.57 +2.89%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 88.97 +1.64 +1.88%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 308 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 9 hours 70.40 +1.44 +2.09%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 9 hours 87.30 +1.44 +1.68%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 9 hours 85.55 +1.44 +1.71%
Graph up Sweet Crude 9 hours 80.15 +1.44 +1.83%
Graph up Peace Sour 9 hours 77.90 +1.44 +1.88%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 77.90 +1.44 +1.88%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 77.40 +1.44 +1.90%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 86.15 +1.44 +1.70%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 77.80 +1.44 +1.89%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 85.95 -2.09 -2.37%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 81.63 +1.44 +1.80%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 75.38 +1.44 +1.95%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 87.05 +1.43 +1.67%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 80.73 +1.44 +1.82%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 81.63 +1.44 +1.80%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 81.63 +1.44 +1.80%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 81.75 +1.50 +1.87%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 73.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 86.12 +1.57 +1.86%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 7 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 2 hours Bankruptcy in the Industry
  • 2 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

Dutch Senate Puts Off Vote to Shut Groningen Gas Field for Good

Who Is Behind Iran-Backed Houthi Threats To Attack Saudi Arabia?

Who Is Behind Iran-Backed Houthi Threats To Attack Saudi Arabia?

Yemen's Houthis have threatened to…

Big Oil Criticized for Falling Short of Net-Zero Goals

Big Oil Criticized for Falling Short of Net-Zero Goals

Climate Action 100+ criticizes Big…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Dutch Senate Puts Off Vote to Shut Groningen Gas Field for Good

By Charles Kennedy - Apr 03, 2024, 9:30 AM CDT

The Dutch Senate has delayed a vote on the permanent closure of the Groningen gas field, which is set for October 1 due to earthquakes in the area, as several parties have asked for guarantees that the shutdown would not threaten the country’s energy security.   

The Groningen gas field was planned to be turned off on October 1, 2023, and permanently closed this coming October, the government of the Netherlands said last summer. The fields were expected to remain in operational status for another year just in case the country finds itself on the energy backfoot with an exceptionally cold winter 2023/2024.

For some time in January 2024, the field was indeed needed and the Netherlands turned on two sites at Groningen to extract minimal amounts of natural gas, as a deep freeze was moving into northwest Europe at the start of the year, boosting demand for space heating and electricity. At the time, the government told the Parliament that two gas sites at the Groningen fields would be turned on a so-called “pilot light” – minimal gas production – for around two weeks.

Now the government is looking to keep the October 1, 2024 deadline to shut down the field permanently, but the Senate is delaying a vote on a proposed law to do so. This could potentially delay the official permanent closure of the Groningen gas field by around a year and a half.

“This could delay the final decision by a year and a half, which makes me angry,” Hans Vijlbrief, mining state secretary, told a parliamentary hearing on Wednesday, as carried by Reuters.

Vijlbrief said that the security of supply in the Netherlands would only be threatened in case of two consecutive very cold winters, the chances of which are slim and estimated at around 1 to 80,000.

“I trust there is a misunderstanding and that we will see a final Senate decision soon,” Vijlbrief told Parliament.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

OPEC+ Committee Calls on Members to Compensate for Overproduction

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Russia Demands Oil Producers Slash Output for OPEC+

Russia Demands Oil Producers Slash Output for OPEC+
Ukrainian Drones Hit Russia’s Third-Largest Oil Refinery

Ukrainian Drones Hit Russia’s Third-Largest Oil Refinery
World’s Top Oilfield Services Provider Not Leaving Russia

World’s Top Oilfield Services Provider Not Leaving Russia
Ukraine Drone Attacks Knock Out 600,000 Bpd of Russian Refining Capacity

Ukraine Drone Attacks Knock Out 600,000 Bpd of Russian Refining Capacity
Oil Prices Under Pressure As U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Climb

Oil Prices Under Pressure As U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Climb

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

EPA’s New Car Emission Standards Doom the Gasoline Car

 Alt text

Is It Time To Abandon the Idea of Phasing Out Oil and Gas?

 Alt text

Gartner Research: EVs Will Be Cheaper To Produce Than ICE Vehicles In 3 Years

 Alt text

Biden Charges Forward With Historic Auto Emission Crackdown
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com