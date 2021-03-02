Bloomberg’s Hottest Energy Picks For 2021

Bloomberg Intelligence has announced its 50 companies to watch 2021 and several energy firms from different backgrounds and power sources made the cut.

NextEra, Repsol, Sunpower, Energy Transfer, and Petrobras are the five energy companies highlighted by Bloomberg for their potential over the coming year. The analysis takes into consideration factors such as growth opportunities, management changes, scheduled releases of noteworthy products and services, and the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic in their potential in 2021.

The companies included in the prediction piece include three oil and gas companies, and two firms with a renewable energy focus. This shows the diversity of the energy sector in comparison to previous years where oil and gas remained dominant.

Spanish-based Repsol covers several areas of oil production including upstream – exploration and development, downstream - refining, trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products, commercialization of oil products and petrochemicals, as well as developing its renewable energy segment.

Bloomberg highlighted Repsol, which was hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic, for its forward-thinking focus on sustainability, with an aim of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. Last month, Repsol announced it would hire investment bank JPMorgan to oversee its renewable unit, valued at $4.81 billion, starting in June.

Repsol is also investing heavily in innovative technologies this year, working with the Development Bank of Wales to support blockchain startup Finboot. Finboot announced this week its securing of $3.35 million in funding from various investors.

Energy Transfer has one of the largest energy portfolios in the USA, covering 38 states. The firm’s 10,000 miles of pipelines transport pipelines transport natural gas, natural gas liquids, refined products, crude oil and Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) across the country.

Investments in their facilities in 2020 mean an increase in oil exportation capacity for 2021. Energy Transfer’s Nederland facility expects to export 500,000 bpd. In addition, the construction of the Orbit Ethane Export joint venture with Satellite Petrochemical increased production by 180,000 bpd.

Brazilian, partially state-owned company, Petrobras has been going from strength to strength in recent years under CEO Roberto Castello Blanco, who reduced the company’s debt, pushed for greater independence, and made the company attractive to growing oil markets such as India. However, as President Bolsonaro announced his replacement by Defence Minister Joaquim Silva e Luna in February the next year is somewhat uncertain.

At the beginning of 2021, Petrobras announced a gas and oil production record in 2020, pumping an average of 2.28 million bpd, over its 2.23 million bpd 2015 record. This shows significant promise going into 2021, despite fears over the potential impact of greater intervention at the hand of the Brazilian President.

Renewables have been of particular interest this year as demand continues to increase. As countries from around the world submitted their objectives and strategies in line with the Paris Agreement at the end of 2020, governments are increasingly committed to forming greener policies, pushing firms to adapt their practices to over the next decade.

NextEra, the world’s largest producer of wind and solar energy, based in the USA, has a market cap of over $150 billion that looks set to increase this year. With plans to invest heavily in infrastructure across the U.S. by 2022, between $50 and $55 billion, NextEra is set to remain the world’s biggest solar and wind provider.

The renewables company has also been recognized for its innovation, ranked in the top 25 of fortunes most innovative companies for multiple years. This reflects the company’s powerful aim of “30 by 30”, which plans to install over 30 million solar panels by 2030.

Meanwhile, solar giant Sunpower, based in Silicon Valley and famous worldwide, provides solar panels and solar storage systems to households and commercial projects around the globe. With a market cap of $6.46 billion and a substantial stock price increase, from $5.60 at this point last year to $37.95 today, the potential for Sunpower as demand for solar power increases is clear.

The diversity of some of the leading energy companies going into 2021 show that renewables are vital for the growth and development of the sector. However, oil and gas remain highly important energy sources, which will not lose their market force anytime soon.

By Felicity Bradstock for Oilprice.com

