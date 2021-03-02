Bloomberg’s Hottest Energy Picks For 2021

X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 56 mins 59.75 -0.89 -1.47%
Graph down Brent Crude 26 mins 62.54 -1.15 -1.81%
Graph up Natural Gas 56 mins 2.839 +0.062 +2.23%
Graph down Mars US 13 mins 59.75 -0.29 -0.48%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 64.24 -0.13 -0.20%
Graph down Gasoline 56 mins 1.936 -0.007 -0.33%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 62.94 -1.01 -1.58%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 62.94 -1.01 -1.58%
Chart Bonny Light 17 hours 62.71 -1.25 -1.95%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 59.23 -1.66 -2.73%
Chart Natural Gas 56 mins 2.839 +0.062 +2.23%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 17 hours 61.42 -2.73 -4.26%
Graph down Murban 17 hours 61.70 -2.85 -4.42%
Graph down Iran Heavy 17 hours 60.12 -1.71 -2.77%
Graph down Basra Light 17 hours 63.07 -1.03 -1.61%
Graph down Saharan Blend 17 hours 63.04 -1.58 -2.45%
Graph down Bonny Light 17 hours 62.71 -1.25 -1.95%
Chart Bonny Light 17 hours 62.71 -1.25 -1.95%
Chart Girassol 17 hours 63.29 -1.52 -2.35%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 64.24 -0.13 -0.20%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 49.21 -0.85 -1.70%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 16 hours 49.64 -0.26 -0.52%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 59.64 -0.86 -1.42%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 61.04 -0.86 -1.39%
Graph down Sweet Crude 16 hours 58.39 -0.81 -1.37%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 56.64 +0.64 +1.14%
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 56.64 +0.64 +1.14%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 58.34 +0.09 +0.15%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 61.89 +1.89 +3.15%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 56.64 +0.49 +0.87%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 62.94 -1.01 -1.58%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 56.25 -1.00 -1.75%
Graph down Giddings 17 hours 50.00 -1.00 -1.96%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 64.38 -1.90 -2.87%
Graph down West Texas Sour 17 hours 53.70 -2.06 -3.69%
Graph down Eagle Ford 17 hours 57.65 -2.06 -3.45%
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 57.65 -2.06 -3.45%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 56.25 -1.00 -1.75%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 51.00 -0.75 -1.45%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 67.03 -0.86 -1.27%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Scientists Warn That Filling The Sahara With Solar Panels Is A Bad Idea
  • 11 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 15 minutes Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 6 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 18 mins Texas Supply Chain Massacre
  • 1 day Texas forced to have rolling black outs, primarily because of large declines in output from fossil fuel power plants
  • 14 hours Good Marriage And Bad Divorce: Germany's Merkel Wants Britain and EU To Divorce On Good Terms
  • 8 hours Speaker Pelosi, "Tear Down This Wall" . . around Capital Building
  • 2 days Retired RAF pilot wins legal challenge over a wind farm

Breaking News:

Huge Gasoline, Distillate Draws Outweigh Crude Oil Build

Oil Markets On Edge Ahead Of OPEC+ Meeting

Oil Markets On Edge Ahead Of OPEC+ Meeting

Oil prices pared gains at…

Venezuela Sees Oil Exports Rise Despite U.S. Sanctions

Venezuela Sees Oil Exports Rise Despite U.S. Sanctions

While Venezuela’s oil exports remain…

Trump: Biden’s Policies To Bring ‘Energy Disaster’ To The U.S.

Trump: Biden’s Policies To Bring ‘Energy Disaster’ To The U.S.

In his first public speech…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Bloomberg’s Hottest Energy Picks For 2021

By Felicity Bradstock - Mar 02, 2021, 4:00 PM CST
Join Our Community

Bloomberg Intelligence has announced its 50 companies to watch 2021 and several energy firms from different backgrounds and power sources made the cut. 

NextEra, Repsol, Sunpower, Energy Transfer, and Petrobras are the five energy companies highlighted by Bloomberg for their potential over the coming year. The analysis takes into consideration factors such as growth opportunities, management changes, scheduled releases of noteworthy products and services, and the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic in their potential in 2021. 

The companies included in the prediction piece include three oil and gas companies, and two firms with a renewable energy focus. This shows the diversity of the energy sector in comparison to previous years where oil and gas remained dominant. 

Spanish-based Repsol covers several areas of oil production including upstream – exploration and development, downstream - refining, trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products, commercialization of oil products and petrochemicals, as well as developing its renewable energy segment.  

Bloomberg highlighted Repsol, which was hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic, for its forward-thinking focus on sustainability, with an aim of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. Last month, Repsol announced it would hire investment bank JPMorgan to oversee its renewable unit, valued at $4.81 billion, starting in June. 

Repsol is also investing heavily in innovative technologies this year, working with the Development Bank of Wales to support blockchain startup Finboot. Finboot announced this week its securing of $3.35 million in funding from various investors. 

Start Trading On OPC Markets Today

Energy Transfer has one of the largest energy portfolios in the USA, covering 38 states. The firm’s 10,000 miles of pipelines transport pipelines transport natural gas, natural gas liquids, refined products, crude oil and Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) across the country. 

Investments in their facilities in 2020 mean an increase in oil exportation capacity for 2021. Energy Transfer’s Nederland facility expects to export 500,000 bpd. In addition, the construction of the Orbit Ethane Export joint venture with Satellite Petrochemical increased production by 180,000 bpd. 

Brazilian, partially state-owned company, Petrobras has been going from strength to strength in recent years under CEO Roberto Castello Blanco, who reduced the company’s debt, pushed for greater independence, and made the company attractive to growing oil markets such as India. However, as President Bolsonaro announced his replacement by Defence Minister Joaquim Silva e Luna in February the next year is somewhat uncertain. 

At the beginning of 2021, Petrobras announced a gas and oil production record in 2020, pumping an average of 2.28 million bpd, over its 2.23 million bpd 2015 record. This shows significant promise going into 2021, despite fears over the potential impact of greater intervention at the hand of the Brazilian President.

Renewables have been of particular interest this year as demand continues to increase. As countries from around the world submitted their objectives and strategies in line with the Paris Agreement at the end of 2020, governments are increasingly committed to forming greener policies, pushing firms to adapt their practices to over the next decade. 

NextEra, the world’s largest producer of wind and solar energy, based in the USA, has a market cap of over $150 billion that looks set to increase this year. With plans to invest heavily in infrastructure across the U.S. by 2022, between $50 and $55 billion, NextEra is set to remain the world’s biggest solar and wind provider.

The renewables company has also been recognized for its innovation, ranked in the top 25 of fortunes most innovative companies for multiple years. This reflects the company’s powerful aim of “30 by 30”, which plans to install over 30 million solar panels by 2030.  

Meanwhile, solar giant Sunpower, based in Silicon Valley and famous worldwide, provides solar panels and solar storage systems to households and commercial projects around the globe. With a market cap of $6.46 billion and a substantial stock price increase, from $5.60 at this point last year to $37.95 today, the potential for Sunpower as demand for solar power increases is clear. 

The diversity of some of the leading energy companies going into 2021 show that renewables are vital for the growth and development of the sector. However, oil and gas remain highly important energy sources, which will not lose their market force anytime soon.

By Felicity Bradstock for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Markets On Edge Ahead Of OPEC+ Meeting
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Bank Of America Expects Fastest Oil Price Rise In 30 Years

Bank Of America Expects Fastest Oil Price Rise In 30 Years
Exxon Shocks As Oil Reserves Drop By A Third

Exxon Shocks As Oil Reserves Drop By A Third
Why Big Oil Expects Record Cash Flow In 2021

Why Big Oil Expects Record Cash Flow In 2021
Scientists Warn That Filling The Sahara With Solar Panels Is A Bad Idea

Scientists Warn That Filling The Sahara With Solar Panels Is A Bad Idea
New Battery Tech Could Make Solar Energy Storage Even Cheaper

New Battery Tech Could Make Solar Energy Storage Even Cheaper



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com