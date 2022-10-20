Blackout Halts 955,000 Bpd Refining Complex In Venezuela

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 86.44 +0.89 +1.04%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 92.68 +0.27 +0.29%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 93.46 +2.48 +2.73%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 5.477 +0.015 +0.27%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.671 +0.019 +0.71%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 89.50 +2.71 +3.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 89.50 +2.71 +3.12%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 91.00 +1.62 +1.81%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 89.29 -1.53 -1.68%
Chart Mars US 19 hours 82.05 +4.23 +5.44%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.671 +0.019 +0.71%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 85.35 -2.97 -3.36%
Graph down Murban 1 day 88.56 -2.94 -3.21%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 84.63 +1.11 +1.33%
Graph down Basra Light 324 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 91.15 +1.60 +1.79%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 91.00 +1.62 +1.81%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 91.00 +1.62 +1.81%
Chart Girassol 1 day 91.54 +1.66 +1.85%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 89.29 -1.53 -1.68%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 13 days 66.72 +2.74 +4.28%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 11 hours 63.27 +2.45 +4.03%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 86.67 +2.45 +2.91%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 84.92 +2.45 +2.97%
Graph up Sweet Crude 11 hours 82.07 +2.45 +3.08%
Graph up Peace Sour 11 hours 78.77 +2.45 +3.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 78.77 +2.45 +3.21%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 80.07 +2.45 +3.16%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 89.02 +2.45 +2.83%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 78.37 +2.45 +3.23%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 89.50 +2.71 +3.12%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 82.25 +2.75 +3.46%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 76.00 +2.75 +3.75%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 91.70 +0.22 +0.24%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 80.58 +2.73 +3.51%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 82.03 +2.73 +3.44%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 82.03 +2.73 +3.44%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 82.25 +2.75 +3.46%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 77.50 -6.50 -7.74%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 92.66 +0.08 +0.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 7 minutes Oil production cut: Are the US and Saudi Arabia on a damaging collision course?
  • 9 minutes OPEC+ Cuts Risk Oil-Price Spike and World Recession, IEA Warns
  • 9 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 19 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 1 hour Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 4 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 59 mins "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 9 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 12 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani
  • 2 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 2 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 15 days Australian power prices go insane
  • 15 days Wind droughts
  • 14 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 15 days "False Flag Planted In Nord Stream Pipeline, GFANZ, Gore, Carney, Net Zero, U.S. Banks, Fake Meat, and more" - NEWS in 28 minutes

Breaking News:

Ukraine Facing Nationwide Power Outages After Russian Strikes

Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground

Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground

By selling off a large…

U.S. Oil Rig Count Jumps Amid Selloff In Crude

U.S. Oil Rig Count Jumps Amid Selloff In Crude

The U.S. rig count saw…

Russia Will Terminate Natural Gas Supplies If A Price Cap Is Implemented

Russia Will Terminate Natural Gas Supplies If A Price Cap Is Implemented

The CEO of Gazprom has…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Blackout Halts 955,000 Bpd Refining Complex In Venezuela

By Charles Kennedy - Oct 20, 2022, 11:00 AM CDT
  • Venezuela's largest refinery center stopped all operations on Tuesday following a fire and a blackout at the site.
  • A small fire erupted at a vacuum tower at the Amuay oil refinery on Thursday morning.
  • Reduced oil processing rates in Venezuela will exacerbate an already precarious situation with fuel supply in the country.
Join Our Community

The 955,000-barrels-per-day Paraguaná Refinery Complex, Venezuela’s largest refinery center, stopped all operations early on Thursday after a fire and a blackout at the site, multiple sources close to the facility’s operations told Reuters.  

A small fire erupted at a vacuum tower at the Amuay oil refinery, which, together with the Cardon refinery, makes up the huge refinery complex. The blackout is widespread in the complex, and all operations are halted, Reuters’ sources said. Venezuela’s state oil firm PDVSA, the operator of the large refining complex, was trying to restore power in the refineries early on Thursday, according to the sources.  

Reduced oil processing rates in Venezuela will exacerbate an already precarious situation with fuel supply in the country, which is home to the world’s largest crude oil reserves.   

Over the past decade, Venezuela’s oil industry has crumbled due to mismanagement, corruption, and a lack of investment in maintenance. Additionally, the U.S. sanctions on Venezuela’s oil industry and exports, enacted by former President Donald Trump, have also crippled the industry and discouraged foreign operators from working in the country.

Earlier this month, reports emerged that the United States was considering an easing of sanctions on Venezuela in order to increase the flow of Venezuelan oil to U.S. and European markets, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing unnamed sources in the know. The sanction relief is aimed at Chevron, which used to operate in Venezuela, but sanctions made it pull out of the country.

Thursday’s blackout at the Paraguaná Refinery Complex was not the only incident at the site this year. In July, the Amuay refinery, with a capacity to process 645,000 bpd, was again halted due to a blackout. At the time, Amuay was actually the only refinery that was producing gasoline at the complex after the Cardon refinery was out until a reformer fault was being fixed.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

83% Of Americans Are Concerned About High Gasoline And Energy Prices
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Chinese Steel Manufacturers On The Brink Of Bankruptcy

Chinese Steel Manufacturers On The Brink Of Bankruptcy
Oil Prices Are Set For A Big Move

Oil Prices Are Set For A Big Move
China To Stop Reselling LNG To Europe

China To Stop Reselling LNG To Europe
Oil Industry Execs Lash Out At Botched Energy Transition

Oil Industry Execs Lash Out At Botched Energy Transition
Diesel Crisis Deepens As Inventories Fall To Dangerous Levels

Diesel Crisis Deepens As Inventories Fall To Dangerous Levels



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com