U.S. Considers Easing Venezuela Sanctions To Boost Oil Supply

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 87.97 +0.21 +0.24%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 93.73 +0.36 +0.39%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 94.73 -0.28 -0.29%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 7.019 +0.089 +1.28%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.666 -0.003 -0.11%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 89.32 +2.82 +3.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 89.32 +2.82 +3.26%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 94.85 +1.49 +1.60%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 94.05 +1.92 +2.08%
Chart Mars US 11 hours 86.81 +1.59 +1.87%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.666 -0.003 -0.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 90.47 +2.48 +2.82%
Graph up Murban 1 day 93.18 +2.01 +2.20%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 90.07 +1.84 +2.09%
Graph down Basra Light 310 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 95.38 +1.43 +1.52%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 94.85 +1.49 +1.60%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 94.85 +1.49 +1.60%
Chart Girassol 1 day 94.92 +1.69 +1.81%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 94.05 +1.92 +2.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 6 days 56.84 -1.70 -2.90%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 hours 66.51 +1.24 +1.90%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 3 hours 89.91 +1.24 +1.40%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 3 hours 88.16 +1.24 +1.43%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 hours 85.31 +1.24 +1.47%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 hours 82.01 +1.24 +1.54%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 82.01 +1.24 +1.54%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 83.31 +1.24 +1.51%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 92.26 +1.24 +1.36%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 81.61 +1.24 +1.54%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 89.32 +2.82 +3.26%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 84.25 +1.25 +1.51%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 78.00 +1.25 +1.63%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 89.26 +0.23 +0.26%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 82.79 +1.24 +1.52%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 84.24 +1.24 +1.49%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 84.24 +1.24 +1.49%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 84.25 +1.25 +1.51%
Chart Kansas Common 44 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 94.53 +5.03 +5.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 12 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 11 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 21 hours "False Flag Planted In Nord Stream Pipeline, GFANZ, Gore, Carney, Net Zero, U.S. Banks, Fake Meat, and more" - NEWS in 28 minutes
  • 21 hours Wind droughts
  • 3 days ""Green" Energy Is a Scam. It Isn't MEANT to Work." - By James Corbett of The Corbett Report
  • 8 days Kazakhstan Is Defying Russia and Has the Support of China. China is Using Russia's Weakness to Expand Its Own Influence.
  • 6 hours Australian power prices go insane
  • 21 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 4 days Xi Is Set To Be Re-Elected As China’s Leader
  • 3 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 23 hours Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 12 days Oil Prices Fall After Fed Raises Rates

Breaking News:

Belgium Calls For A Natural Gas Price Cap To Avoid Deindustrialization

The West’s Rare Earth Rush Is Being Threatened By Ongoing Energy Crisis

The West’s Rare Earth Rush Is Being Threatened By Ongoing Energy Crisis

The West’s rush to reduce…

Indonesia Set To Win Big As European Smelters Shut Down

Indonesia Set To Win Big As European Smelters Shut Down

Smelter shutdowns in Europe and…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

U.S. Considers Easing Venezuela Sanctions To Boost Oil Supply

By Charles Kennedy - Oct 06, 2022, 1:11 AM CDT

The United States is considering an easing of sanctions on Venezuela in order to increase the flow of Venezuelan oil to U.S. and European markets, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing unnamed sources in the know.

The sanction relief is aimed at Chevron, which used to operate in Venezuela but sanctions made it pull out of the country.

According to WSJ sources, the deal with the Maduro government will see the latter resume talks with the opposition to discuss holding fair elections in 2024. In exchange for that, Washington has agreed to free some Venezuelan state assets frozen in U.S. banks. These will be used to pay for food, medicines, and equipment for Venezuela’s electricity grid and water supply network.

“There are no plans to change our sanctions policy without constructive steps from the Maduro regime,” said a spokeswoman for the National Security Council, as quoted by the WSJ.

The softer U.S. course towards Venezuela began earlier this year, after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, when sanctions began to pour on Moscow, targeting, among others, its hydrocarbon industry. The U.S. was the first country to impose a ban on Russian oil imports and found itself needing replacement supplies.

Europe also needs urgent replacement of Russian oil ahead of an embargo entering into effect in December. Reports in March suggested that the U.S. was ready to lift some sanctions on Venezuela to make it easier for Venezuelan crude to start flowing into global markets again but since then there has been little reported progress.

“Venezuela is ready and willing to fulfill its role and supply, in a stable and secure manner, the oil and gas market that the world economy needs,” Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro said last month. In August, Venezuela suspended oil deliveries to Europe under an oil-for-debt program and asked companies to provide it with fuel in exchange for future cargoes.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Russia Officially Claims Ownership Of Ukraine Nuclear Plant

Next Post

GE Slashes Wind Power Workforce

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

The Oil Giant Planning To Make Russian Gas Irrelevant By 2025

The Oil Giant Planning To Make Russian Gas Irrelevant By 2025
Belgium To Shut Nuclear Reactor On Friday Amid Energy Crunch

Belgium To Shut Nuclear Reactor On Friday Amid Energy Crunch
Kazakhstan Closes Trucking Loophole Which Allowed Russia To Dodge Sanctions

Kazakhstan Closes Trucking Loophole Which Allowed Russia To Dodge Sanctions
Surprise Crude Build Weighs On Oil Prices

Surprise Crude Build Weighs On Oil Prices
U.S. Natural Gas Prices Plummet On Rail Deal, Storage Build

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Plummet On Rail Deal, Storage Build


Most Commented

Alt text

The Unintended Consequences Of The EU Energy Emergency Plan

 Alt text

Gasoline Prices Could Return To $5 Per Gallon

 Alt text

Failing To Invest In Oil And Gas Would Be The “Road To Hell For America”

 Alt text

The Global Water Crisis Could Crush The Energy Industry
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com