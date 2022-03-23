TotalEnergies: Oil Majors' Exit From Russia Easier Said Than Done

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 114.4 -0.56 -0.49%
Graph up Brent Crude 1 hour 121.6 +6.12 +5.30%
Graph down Natural Gas 13 mins 5.126 -0.106 -2.03%
Graph down Heating Oil 12 mins 4.068 -0.047 -1.15%
Graph down Gasoline 43 mins 3.433 -0.005 -0.15%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 113.3 -0.96 -0.84%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 113.3 -0.96 -0.84%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 115.6 -0.50 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 114.6 +0.76 +0.67%
Chart Mars US 1 hour 112.1 +5.21 +4.87%
Chart Gasoline 43 mins 3.433 -0.005 -0.15%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 111.1 +1.24 +1.13%
Graph up Murban 2 days 112.3 +0.71 +0.64%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 110.2 -0.48 -0.43%
Graph down Basra Light 114 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 118.3 -0.23 -0.19%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 115.6 -0.50 -0.43%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 115.6 -0.50 -0.43%
Chart Girassol 2 days 115.4 -0.66 -0.57%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 114.6 +0.76 +0.67%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 95.55 -0.54 -0.56%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 17 hours 95.17 -0.70 -0.73%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 17 hours 111.4 -0.70 -0.62%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 17 hours 109.7 -0.70 -0.63%
Graph down Sweet Crude 17 hours 107.6 -0.70 -0.65%
Graph down Peace Sour 17 hours 104.7 -0.70 -0.66%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 104.7 -0.70 -0.66%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 106.8 -0.70 -0.65%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 110.4 -0.70 -0.63%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 105.0 -0.70 -0.66%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 113.3 -0.96 -0.84%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 108.3 -0.50 -0.46%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 102.0 -0.50 -0.49%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 114.0 +7.07 +6.61%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 105.7 -0.36 -0.34%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 109.7 -0.36 -0.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 109.7 -0.36 -0.33%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 108.3 -0.50 -0.46%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 102.0 -0.25 -0.24%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 117.8 -0.16 -0.14%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 5 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 8 minutes Putin wants Ukraine Natural Gas ?
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 19 mins "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 16 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 7 hours "Leaders and Influencers who have trained under The World Economic Forum" - Climate Change Agenda and Build Back Better...slogans by World Economic Forum
  • 1 day China Declared Its Russia Friendship Had ‘No Limits.’ It’s Having Second Thoughts.
  • 10 hours "John Kerry fears Russia-Ukraine war will distract from climate change"
  • 2 days U.S. : Employers Can Buy Retirement Security for $2.64 an Hour
  • 4 hours Apple to Bypass Internet and Beam Directly to Phones
  • 1 day OILPRICE.COM VIDEO - 2 1/2 minutes - "Large-Scale Oil Supply Disruptions Ahead"

Breaking News:

EU Considers $100 Billion Energy Relief Package For Companies

Lithium Prices Have Nearly Doubled In 2022 Amid Insane Commodity Rally

Lithium Prices Have Nearly Doubled In 2022 Amid Insane Commodity Rally

After more than quadrupling in…

UAE Fast-Tracks Goal To Reach 5 Million Bpd Production Capacity

UAE Fast-Tracks Goal To Reach 5 Million Bpd Production Capacity

Boosting its crude oil production…

Russia’s War Is Intensifying The Auto Industry’s Supply Worries

Russia’s War Is Intensifying The Auto Industry’s Supply Worries

The already-struggling auto industry is…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

TotalEnergies: Oil Majors' Exit From Russia Easier Said Than Done

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 23, 2022, 1:00 PM CDT
  • Oil majors were quick to announce their withdrawal from Russia during the first days of the war in Ukraine.
  • TotalEnergies CEO Pouyanne said that there are a lot of practical complications in selling Russian energy assets.
  • TotalEnergies has drawn a lot of criticism for not announcing an immediate withdrawal from Russia.
Join Our Community

Despite pledges from numerous international oil majors to leave Russia, this is easier said than done, and companies from the U.S. and the UK are still stuck with their Russian assets, Patrick Pouyanne, CEO at TotalEnergies, said on Wednesday.

In the days after the Russian invasion of Ukraine began, UK's BP and Shell said they would divest their Russian assets and stop trading with Russian oil.  

The war in Ukraine "has caused us to fundamentally rethink bp's position with Rosneft. I am convinced that the decisions we have taken as a board are not only the right thing to do, but are also in the long-term interests of bp," BP's chief executive Bernard Looney said just days after the invasion.  

U.S. supermajor ExxonMobil said it would discontinue operations at Sakhalin-1 and will make no new investments in Russia, deploring "Russia's military action."  

Only TotalEnergies has not announced an immediate withdrawal from Russia, drawing a lot of criticism from investors and campaigners.

"Everybody's telling me that my Anglo-Saxon competitors are leaving," TotalEnergies's CEO Pouyanne told France's RTL radio today. "None of my competitors has left Russia, and knows how to leave Russia," he added.

"Do you want me to abandon assets in Russia to enrich Russians whom we have placed under sanctions? I won't give in to it, because that's demagogy," said Pouyanne, as quoted by Bloomberg.

On Tuesday, TotalEnergies shared its view and steps it had taken regarding its business in Russia "after the serious and unfounded accusations of "complicity in war crimes" leveled against TotalEnergies."

Condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine once again, the company said it would not provide further capital for the development of projects in Russia, and it would no longer enter into or renew contracts to purchase Russian oil and petroleum products, "in order to halt all its purchases of Russian oil and petroleum products as soon as possible and by the end of 2022 at the latest."

TotalEnergies said it does not operate any oil and gas fields or any liquefied natural gas (LNG) plants in Russia.

Moreover, the company said that "The current environment of European sanctions and Russian laws controlling foreign investments in Russia would prevent TotalEnergies to find a non-Russian buyer for its minority interests in Russia. Abandoning these interests without consideration would enrich Russian investors, in contradiction with the sanctions' purpose."  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Will Hydrogen Power The Trains Of The Future?

Next Post

A New Era Has Dawned For Nuclear Power
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Rebounds As Market Fears Russian Supply Shock

Oil Rebounds As Market Fears Russian Supply Shock
Oilfield Service Majors Aren’t Pulling Out Of Russia

Oilfield Service Majors Aren’t Pulling Out Of Russia
Russia Oil Exports To India Soar On Sanctions

Russia Oil Exports To India Soar On Sanctions
Russia’s Proposed Ban On Uranium Exports Sends Stocks Soaring

Russia’s Proposed Ban On Uranium Exports Sends Stocks Soaring
The World Could See A Record-Breaking Oil Supply Shock

The World Could See A Record-Breaking Oil Supply Shock



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com