Bigger Than Exxon: Elon Musk's Net Worth Tops Exxon Market Value

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 84.64 +0.88 +1.05%
Graph up Brent Crude 11 mins 86.39 +0.40 +0.47%
Graph down Natural Gas 11 mins 5.859 -0.039 -0.66%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 2.575 +0.010 +0.39%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.517 +0.000 +0.01%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 84.94 +0.31 +0.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 84.94 +0.31 +0.37%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 85.84 +1.47 +1.74%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 83.42 +0.06 +0.07%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 80.91 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.517 +0.000 +0.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 84.14 +1.86 +2.26%
Graph up Murban 2 days 85.69 +1.68 +2.00%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 80.34 +1.58 +2.01%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 85.11 +0.52 +0.61%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 86.64 +1.39 +1.63%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 85.84 +1.47 +1.74%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 85.84 +1.47 +1.74%
Chart Girassol 2 days 85.73 +1.25 +1.48%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 83.42 +0.06 +0.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 66.79 +0.08 +0.12%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 68.36 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 82.76 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 84.16 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 81.66 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 77.61 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 77.61 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 78.51 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 82.01 -0.10 -0.12%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 77.76 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 84.94 +0.31 +0.37%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 80.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 74.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 86.47 +0.92 +1.08%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 77.71 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 81.66 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 81.66 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 80.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 74.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 87.95 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes California to ban gasoline for lawn mowers, chain saws, leaf blowers, off road equipment, etc.
  • 6 minutes China and India are both needing more coal and prices are now extremely high. They need maximum fossil fuel.
  • 11 minutes Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 30 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days The Climate Scare Stories Began With Far Left Ideology Per GreenPeace Co-Founder
  • 1 hour Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 3 hours NordStream2
  • 2 days Putin and Xi have decided not to attend the Climate Summit in Glasgow
  • 3 hours Biden Sets Target Of 50% EV Share In U.S. Car Sales In 2030
  • 3 hours US intel warns China could dominate advanced technologies By NOMAAN MERCHANT October 22, 2021
  • 2 days "The Hidden Story About California's Container Ship Backlog" via Corbett Report
  • 2 days Storage of gas cylinders

Breaking News:

Major Cost Increase Threatens Solar Power In 2022

The Days Of Cheap Solar Are Fading Fast

The Days Of Cheap Solar Are Fading Fast

The cost of going green…

What ADNOC’s IPO Successes Mean For Middle East Oil

What ADNOC’s IPO Successes Mean For Middle East Oil

ADNOC’s recent drilling unit IPO…

Exxon Expected To Hike Salaries To Keep Talent On Board

Exxon Expected To Hike Salaries To Keep Talent On Board

Oil major ExxonMobil is in…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Bigger Than Exxon: Elon Musk's Net Worth Tops Exxon Market Value

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 26, 2021, 3:00 PM CDT
  • Elon Musk, the world's richest person, saw his net worth jump by $36.2 billion on Monday to a total of $288.6 billion
  • Musk's net-worth now exceeds the market cap of oil supermajor ExxonMobil
Join Our Community

As Tesla's market capitalization shot past the $1-trillion mark on Monday, its chief executive Elon Musk added another $36 billion and change to his net worth, which now exceeds the market cap of oil supermajor ExxonMobil.

Elon Musk, the world's richest person in the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, a daily ranking of the world's richest people, saw his net worth jump by $36.2 billion on Monday to a total of $288.6 billion.

To compare, as of closing on Monday, Exxon's (NYSE: XOM) market capitalization was $272.4 billion.

Musk has added $119 billion to his net worth so far this year to October 26, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, staying comfortably in the lead ahead of Jeff Bezos, whose net worth as of Tuesday was "just" $193 billion.

Musk acknowledged Tesla's $1-trillion market cap on Monday with a "Wild $T1mes!" tweet

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) topped the $1-trillion threshold yesterday after receiving the single largest order for electric vehicles in the world. Car rental giant Hertz said on Monday it had placed an order for 100,000 Teslas by the end of 2022.

Tesla's shares were also boosted by new data showing that that Model 3 became Europe's best-selling car in September, outselling gasoline-powered cars. In September, Tesla's Model 3 became the first EV to top the general model rankings, outselling established brands including Fiat, Nissan, and Seat, automotive business intelligence provider JATO Dynamics said on Monday.

"This is both first time that an EV has led the market and the first time that a vehicle manufactured outside of Europe has occupied the top spot," JATO Dynamics said, noting that the strong performance of the Model 3 "is in part explained by Tesla's intensive end-of-quarter sales push."

Tesla's stock has gained 40.44 percent so far this year. Exxon, although now worth less than Elon Musk, has seen its shares jump by 55.06 percent year to date amid a rally in oil prices. 

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The Oil Bulls Are Running Riot
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Forget $100, Options Traders Now Betting On Oil Prices Hitting $200

Forget $100, Options Traders Now Betting On Oil Prices Hitting $200
Peak Oil Demand Forecasts Turn Sour As Demand Keeps Growing

Peak Oil Demand Forecasts Turn Sour As Demand Keeps Growing
The 2021 Oil Price Rally Is Far From Over

The 2021 Oil Price Rally Is Far From Over
Why Tesla’s Latest Battery Decision Is A Gamechanger

Why Tesla’s Latest Battery Decision Is A Gamechanger
Oil Prices Will Remain High For Years To Come

Oil Prices Will Remain High For Years To Come



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com