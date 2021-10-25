Tesla Receives World's Single Largest EV Order Of 100,000 Cars

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 15 mins 83.76 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Brent Crude 15 mins 85.98 +0.45 +0.53%
Graph up Natural Gas 16 mins 5.898 +0.618 +11.70%
Graph up Heating Oil 16 mins 2.565 +0.026 +1.02%
Graph up Gasoline 16 mins 2.516 +0.034 +1.37%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 84.63 -0.52 -0.61%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 84.63 -0.52 -0.61%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 84.37 +1.33 +1.60%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 83.42 +0.06 +0.07%
Chart Mars US 15 mins 80.91 +0.86 +1.07%
Chart Gasoline 16 mins 2.516 +0.034 +1.37%

Graph down Marine 4 days 82.28 -0.53 -0.64%
Graph down Murban 4 days 84.01 -0.41 -0.49%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 78.76 +1.13 +1.46%
Graph up Basra Light 4 days 84.59 +0.70 +0.83%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 85.25 +1.40 +1.67%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 84.37 +1.33 +1.60%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 84.37 +1.33 +1.60%
Chart Girassol 4 days 84.48 +1.33 +1.60%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 83.42 +0.06 +0.07%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 66.71 +0.46 +0.69%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 68.36 +1.26 +1.88%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 82.76 +1.26 +1.55%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 84.16 +1.26 +1.52%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 81.66 +1.26 +1.57%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 77.61 +1.26 +1.65%
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 77.61 +1.26 +1.65%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 78.51 +1.26 +1.63%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 82.11 +1.26 +1.56%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 77.76 +1.26 +1.65%

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 84.63 -0.52 -0.61%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 80.25 +1.25 +1.58%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 74.00 +1.25 +1.72%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 85.55 -1.23 -1.42%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 77.71 +1.26 +1.65%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 81.66 +1.26 +1.57%
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 81.66 +1.26 +1.57%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 80.25 +1.25 +1.58%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 74.00 -9.12 -10.97%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 87.95 +1.01 +1.16%

  • 2 minutes California to ban gasoline for lawn mowers, chain saws, leaf blowers, off road equipment, etc.
  • 6 minutes China and India are both needing more coal and prices are now extremely high. They need maximum fossil fuel.
  • 11 minutes Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 20 hours The Climate Scare Stories Began With Far Left Ideology Per GreenPeace Co-Founder
  • 5 hours Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 20 hours Putin and Xi have decided not to attend the Climate Summit in Glasgow
  • 1 day Biden Sets Target Of 50% EV Share In U.S. Car Sales In 2030
  • 6 hours US intel warns China could dominate advanced technologies By NOMAAN MERCHANT October 22, 2021
  • 24 hours "The Hidden Story About California's Container Ship Backlog" via Corbett Report
  • 16 hours Storage of gas cylinders
  • 3 days Two Good and Plausible Ideas about Saving Water and Redirecting it to Where it is Needed.

Grid Operator: France Needs Nuclear Power For Net-Zero

The Commercial Case For Green Hydrogen

The Commercial Case For Green Hydrogen

Hydrogen, especially green hydrogen, has…

What’s Holding Nuclear Energy Back In The U.S.?

What’s Holding Nuclear Energy Back In The U.S.?

On paper, nuclear power appears…

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

Tesla Receives World's Single Largest EV Order Of 100,000 Cars

By Charles Kennedy - Oct 25, 2021, 1:30 PM CDT

Tesla has just received the single largest order for electric vehicles in the world, after car rental giant Hertz said on Monday it had placed an order for 100,000 Teslas by the end of 2022, which, according to Bloomberg, would be worth $4.2 billion in revenues for the U.S. EV manufacturer.

"As consumer interest in electric vehicles (EV) skyrockets, Hertz today is announcing a significant investment to offer the largest EV rental fleet in North America and one of the largest in the world. This includes an initial order of 100,000 Teslas by the end of 2022 and new EV charging infrastructure across the company's global operations," Hertz said in a statement.

"Electric vehicles are now mainstream, and we've only just begun to see rising global demand and interest," said Mark Fields, interim CEO at Hertz, which emerged from bankruptcy a few months ago.

With the current order, EVs will account for more than 20 percent of Hertz global fleet, the company said.

Following news of the order, Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock soared by 4.5% pre-market on the NASDAQ and was set to open at a record high at over $950.  

Shares were also boosted by new data showing that that Tesla's Model 3 became Europe's best-selling car in September, outselling gasoline-powered cars.

In September, Tesla's Model 3 became the first EV to top the general model rankings, outselling established brands including Fiat, Nissan, and Seat, automotive business intelligence provider JATO Dynamics said on Monday.

"This is both first time that an EV has led the market and the first time that a vehicle manufactured outside of Europe has occupied the top spot," JATO Dynamics said, noting that the strong performance of the Model 3 "is in part explained by Tesla's intensive end-of-quarter sales push."

In addition, Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas raised his price target on Tesla to $1,200 and made a "bull case" for $1,600 Tesla stock.

"The next 12 months can demonstrate Tesla's manufacturing leadership, a step change in costs/complexity and higher growth in the vehicle user base. Our $1,200 price target implies roughly 1⁄2 the company's growth target, a 'constrained' China and virtually no autonomy," Jonas wrote in a note carried by ZeroHedge.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

