Big Oil’s Digital Pivot Marks The Beginning Of A New Era For The Industry

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 73.50 +0.52 +0.71%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 hours SellBuy 75.13 +0.37 +0.49%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 3.742 +0.112 +3.09%
Graph up Heating Oil 2 hours SellBuy 2.126 +0.004 +0.19%
Graph down Gasoline 2 hours 2.239 0.000 -0.01%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 73.74 +0.01 +0.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 73.74 +0.01 +0.01%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 74.61 +0.37 +0.50%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 73.34 -0.50 -0.68%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 71.13 -0.13 -0.18%
Chart Gasoline 2 hours 2.239 0.000 -0.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 72.75 -0.82 -1.11%
Graph down Murban 2 days 73.59 -1.05 -1.41%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 69.80 +0.38 +0.55%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 75.06 +0.41 +0.55%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 74.36 +0.54 +0.73%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 74.61 +0.37 +0.50%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 74.61 +0.37 +0.50%
Chart Girassol 2 days 74.77 +0.25 +0.34%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 73.34 -0.50 -0.68%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 58.15 +0.06 +0.10%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 58.08 +0.07 +0.12%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 71.98 +0.07 +0.10%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 73.38 +0.07 +0.10%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 68.48 +0.07 +0.10%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 65.98 +0.07 +0.11%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 65.98 +0.07 +0.11%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 68.33 +0.07 +0.10%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 72.08 +0.67 +0.94%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 66.23 +0.42 +0.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 73.74 +0.01 +0.01%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 16 hours 69.75 +0.50 +0.72%
Graph up Giddings 16 hours 63.50 +0.50 +0.79%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 74.59 -1.29 -1.70%
Graph up West Texas Sour 16 hours 67.42 +0.49 +0.73%
Graph up Eagle Ford 16 hours 71.37 +0.49 +0.69%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 16 hours 71.37 +0.49 +0.69%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 16 hours 69.75 +0.50 +0.72%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 63.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 77.00 -1.14 -1.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes Texas Power Outage Danger Until June 18th. Texans told to conserve energy!
  • 5 minutes Electric cars may make driving too expensive for middle classes, warns Vauxhall chief
  • 8 minutes Colonial pipeline hack
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 23 hours Survival of Oil and Gas industry.
  • 1 hour U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 1 day Is the Republican Party going to perpetuate lies about the 2020 election and attempt to whitewash what happened on January 6th?
  • 14 mins CCS: Carbon capturing and storage - the ground realities do not look promising
  • 19 hours ?Short Squeeze in Natural Gas? $3.40 could see shorts unloading massively- FXEmpire Christopher Lewis
  • 3 days Texas forced to have rolling black outs, primarily because of large declines in output from fossil fuel power plants

Breaking News:

Biden Administration Backs Maine Town To Ban Oil Pipeline From Canada

Europe Aims For EV Battery Dominance

Europe Aims For EV Battery Dominance

Europe, thanks to its booming…

Number Of U.S. Drilled But Uncompleted Wells Drops 27% In A Year

Number Of U.S. Drilled But Uncompleted Wells Drops 27% In A Year

The number of drilled but…

U.S. Shale Eyes A $60 Billion Year

U.S. Shale Eyes A $60 Billion Year

With oil prices rising to…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Big Oil’s Digital Pivot Marks The Beginning Of A New Era For The Industry

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 30, 2021, 1:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

The oil and gas industry is embracing new technologies to save time and costs and, most recently, to reduce the carbon footprint of its supply chain as the energy sector is under increased pressure to reward shareholders while helping to fight climate change.  Along with artificial intelligence, machine learning, digital twins, and robotics, the world’s biggest oil and gas firms and oilfield services providers are betting on 3D printing, also known as additive manufacturing, to streamline operations, cut costs and save time, and reduce emissions from spare parts manufacturing. 

Over the past decade, some of the biggest oil and gas firms in the world have turned to 3D printing to procure parts and create digital warehouses to procure and manage the supply of necessary equipment. 

One such example is supermajor Shell, which believes that additive manufacturing technology can reduce the costs, delivery time, and the carbon footprint of spare parts. Shell has ongoing projects with other industry players, including Baker Hughes, to push the innovation of 3D printing for the energy sector, say Nick van Keulen, Supply Chain Digitalisation Manager and Angeline Goh, 3D Printing Technology Manager at Shell.  

The energy giant launched its in-house 3D printing processes in 2011 with a metal laser-printing machine to fabricate unique testing equipment for laboratory experiments at the Shell Technology Centre Amsterdam (STCA). Ten years later, Shell now has 15 polymer, ceramic, and metal printers working at its technology centers in Amsterdam in the Netherlands and in Bangalore, India. 

Thanks to 3D printing of spare parts, Shell managed to achieve “substantial savings” in it offshore Nigeria operations in 2020, van Keulen and Goh said earlier this month. 

In Nigeria’s case, the ‘business-as-usual’ replacement of a small component within a large piece of equipment for which replacement parts are no longer produced would have taken around 16 weeks. Shell modeled the component with a 3D scanner and had it printed. The 3D printing technology slashed the final cost of the maintenance by 90 percent compared to a conventional replacement, and it took just 2 weeks to produce the parts, Shell says. 

The supermajor is working with suppliers to develop a digital warehouse of the parts it may need custom-3D printed. Baker Hughes is one of Shell’s partners. 

Related: Solar Has An Unlikely New Enemy

“With Shell, we apply 3D printing to mitigate supply chain risks when lead time is critical. All actors in this value chain must now come together to develop the right framework where 3D printing brings enhanced value to the energy sector,” says Alessandro Bresciani, Vice President, Services for Baker Hughes’ Turbomachinery & Process Solutions business. 

“Additive manufacturing is a tool that allows ideas to become reality in a very short time,” says Edoardo Gonfiotti, Project Engineer at Baker Hughes based in Florence, Italy. 

At the end of last year, Baker Hughes and Würth Industry North America (WINA) announced a customized 3D printing services offering to customers in the oil and gas, renewables, power generation, maritime, automotive, and aerospace industrial sectors. 

“Now more than ever, industrial companies are looking for innovative manufacturing solutions to reduce lead times and eliminate physical inventories, while reducing the carbon footprint of operations, and we believe additive manufacturing plays an important role,” said Scott Parent, chief technology officer for Digital Solutions at Baker Hughes.

Companies in the energy sector are also taking 3D printing underwater. 

Earlier this year, Norway’s Kongsberg Ferrotech said it was developing—in collaboration with Norwegian research organizations and energy giant Equinor—technology that would allow 3D printing underwater. If successful, the subsea 3D printing project implementation could be a game-changer for maintenance and repair of subsea components, Kongsberg Ferrotech says.

This would be another significant step towards “taking the workshop to the damaged pipe,” the Norwegian company notes.  

From cost and time saving to the lower carbon footprint of spare part manufacturing, 3D printing could revolutionize the energy industry. 

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Goldman Sachs: Oil Markets To See Deficit Of 5 Million Bpd By End 2021

Next Post

Russia Is Ready To Open The Taps
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Dawn Of A New Era For U.S. Shale

The Dawn Of A New Era For U.S. Shale
Why Namibia Could Become The Biggest Oil Story of the Decade

Why Namibia Could Become The Biggest Oil Story of the Decade
Oil Prices Set To Head Even Higher As Market Tightens

Oil Prices Set To Head Even Higher As Market Tightens
Is This The Most Exciting Gold Play of 2021?

Is This The Most Exciting Gold Play of 2021?
The EV Boom Is Coming Much Earlier Than Expected

The EV Boom Is Coming Much Earlier Than Expected



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com