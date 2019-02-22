Exxon To Use Microsoft Tech To Boost Permian Oil Output, Profitability

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 2 hours 57.26 +0.30 +0.53%
Brent Crude 1 hour 67.25 +0.06 +0.09%
Natural Gas 2 hours 2.739 +0.015 +0.55%
Mars US 1 hour 63.96 +0.05 +0.08%
Opec Basket 2 days 66.50 +0.53 +0.80%
Urals 18 hours 65.59 +1.42 +2.21%
Louisiana Light 2 days 65.45 -0.33 -0.50%
Louisiana Light 2 days 65.45 -0.33 -0.50%
Bonny Light 18 hours 68.20 +0.06 +0.09%
Mexican Basket 2 days 59.67 -0.01 -0.02%
Natural Gas 2 hours 2.739 +0.015 +0.55%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 18 hours 67.23 +0.19 +0.28%
Murban 18 hours 68.29 -0.09 -0.13%
Iran Heavy 18 hours 60.56 -0.05 -0.08%
Basra Light 18 hours 69.57 -0.30 -0.43%
Saharan Blend 18 hours 66.78 -0.06 -0.09%
Bonny Light 18 hours 68.20 +0.06 +0.09%
Bonny Light 18 hours 68.20 +0.06 +0.09%
Girassol 18 hours 67.98 +0.03 +0.04%
Opec Basket 2 days 66.50 +0.53 +0.80%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 44.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 hours 44.61 -1.90 -4.09%
Canadian Condensate 2 hours 53.71 -0.20 -0.37%
Premium Synthetic 2 hours 56.61 -0.20 -0.35%
Sweet Crude 2 hours 51.96 -0.20 -0.38%
Peace Sour 2 hours 49.96 -1.20 -2.35%
Peace Sour 2 hours 49.96 -1.20 -2.35%
Light Sour Blend 2 hours 53.21 -0.20 -0.37%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 53.96 -3.40 -5.93%
Central Alberta 2 hours 49.96 -2.05 -3.94%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 65.45 -0.33 -0.50%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 53.75 +0.25 +0.47%
Giddings 18 hours 47.50 +0.25 +0.53%
ANS West Coast 3 days 68.26 +0.99 +1.47%
West Texas Sour 18 hours 51.21 +0.34 +0.67%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 55.16 +0.34 +0.62%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 55.16 +0.34 +0.62%
Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 53.71 +0.34 +0.64%
Kansas Common 2 days 47.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 2 days 67.96 +0.14 +0.21%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes US-backed coup in Venezuela not so smooth
  • 7 minutes Why Trump will win the wall fight
  • 11 minutes Oil imports by countries
  • 13 minutes Maduro Asks OPEC For Help Against U.S. Sanctions
  • 2 hours Climate Change: A Summer of Storms and Smog Is Coming
  • 3 hours Venezuela: Nicolas Maduro closes border with Brazil
  • 1 hour The Quick Read On MBS's Tour of Pakistan, India And China
  • 23 mins Tension On The Edge: Pakistan Urges U.N. To Intervene Over Kashmir Tension With India
  • 2 hours Iran Starts Gulf War Games, To Test Submarine-Launched Missiles
  • 2 mins Teens For Climate: Swedish Student Leader Wins EU Pledge To Spend Billions On Climate
  • 49 mins BMW to add 2,000 more jobs at Dingolfing plant
  • 20 hours Amazon’s Exit Could Scare Off Tech Companies From New York
  • 18 hours Itt looks like natural gas may be at its lowest price ever.
  • 3 hours Saudi A to Splash $100 Bln on India
  • 5 hours Washington Eyes Crackdown On OPEC
  • 11 hours NEW FERUKA REFINERY

Breaking News:

U.S. Crude Oil Production Hits Record 12 Million Bpd

Oil Majors Double Down On Battery Investment

Oil Majors Double Down On Battery Investment

Oil majors are increasingly interested…

Bank Of America: Oil ‘Anchored’ Until 2024

Bank Of America: Oil ‘Anchored’ Until 2024

A new report from Bank…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Exxon To Use Microsoft Tech To Boost Permian Oil Output, Profitability

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 22, 2019, 4:00 PM CST ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil has forged a digital partnership with Microsoft to use cloud technology to increase oil production and profitability in its key growth area, the Permian, the U.S. oil supermajor said on Friday.

Under the deal with Microsoft, Exxon will use an integrated cloud environment that securely and reliably collects real-time data from oil field assets spanning hundreds of miles. The data will enable ExxonMobil to make faster and better decisions on drilling optimization, well completions, and prioritization of personnel deployment, the oil giant said.

According to Exxon, the partnership will make its Permian operations the largest-ever oil and gas acreage to use cloud technology. The application of the cloud technology is expected to generate billions of U.S. dollars in net cash flow for Exxon over the next decade, as data analysis and operational efficiencies improve.   

The partnership has the potential to expand Exxon’s production in the Permian by 50,000 oil-equivalent barrels a day by 2025.

“Through our partnership with Microsoft, we’re combining our technical and engineering expertise with cloud and data analytics capabilities to develop the Permian resource in the most capital-efficient manner,” said Staale Gjervik, senior vice president, Permian Integrated Development for Exxon.

“Collaboration with Microsoft is key to our future development efforts, which include predictive maintenance capacities, innovative tools for employees, and artificial intelligence and machine learning integration,” Gjervik noted. 

Exxon’s unconventional production in the Permian continued to ramp up in the fourth quarter of 2018, the supermajor said earlier this month, noting that production surged by more than 90 percent from the same quarter of 2017.

Exxon’s total global liquids production in Q4 rose by 4 percent from prior-year quarter, driven by growth in the Permian. Oil-equivalent production was 4.010 million bpd in Q4, exceeding 4 million bpd for the first time in nearly two years. A major growth driver of production came from the Permian, where Exxon plans to triple its production by 2025 to more than 600,000 oil-equivalent barrels.   

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Tullow Oil: Water Deal Key To Kenya Project Could Slip To Q3

Next Post

Tullow Oil: Water Deal Key To Kenya Project Could Slip To Q3

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Tesla’s “Secret Weapon” Disappears From Website And Fans Are Panicking

Tesla’s “Secret Weapon” Disappears From Website And Fans Are Panicking
Saudi Oil Tanker “Accidentally” Heads To Venezuela

Saudi Oil Tanker “Accidentally” Heads To Venezuela

 API Reports Smaller Crude Oil Build Than Expected

API Reports Smaller Crude Oil Build Than Expected

 Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

 Russia’s Lukoil Halts Oil Swaps In Venezuela After U.S. Sanctions

Russia’s Lukoil Halts Oil Swaps In Venezuela After U.S. Sanctions

Most Commented

Alt text

Bank Of America: Oil Demand Growth To Hit Zero Within A Decade

 Alt text

Are Automakers Overestimating EV Demand?

 Alt text

Trump Looks To Neutralize Pipeline Opponents

 Alt text

The ‘Shocking Details’ Of The Green New Deal
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com