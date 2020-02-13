Big Oil Warned Trump That China Trade Deal Wouldn't Work

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 30 mins 51.42 +0.25 +0.49%
Graph up Brent Crude 12 mins 56.34 +0.55 +0.99%
Graph down Natural Gas 30 mins 1.826 -0.018 -0.98%
Graph up Mars US 15 mins 51.92 +0.20 +0.39%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 55.54 +1.38 +2.55%
Graph up Urals 17 hours 52.65 +1.45 +2.83%
Graph down Louisiana Light 8 days 54.44 -0.13 -0.24%
Chart Louisiana Light 8 days 54.44 -0.13 -0.24%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 56.67 +1.58 +2.87%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 45.90 +1.63 +3.68%
Chart Natural Gas 30 mins 1.826 -0.018 -0.98%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 54.39 +0.86 +1.61%
Graph up Murban 2 days 56.17 +1.07 +1.94%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 48.69 +1.72 +3.66%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 58.27 +1.48 +2.61%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 58.10 +1.72 +3.05%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 56.67 +1.58 +2.87%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 56.67 +1.58 +2.87%
Chart Girassol 2 days 55.92 +1.32 +2.42%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 55.54 +1.38 +2.55%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 35.08 -0.07 -0.20%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 28.67 +1.23 +4.48%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 49.57 +1.23 +2.54%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 51.57 +1.23 +2.44%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 43.77 +1.23 +2.89%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 39.17 +1.23 +3.24%
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 39.17 +1.23 +3.24%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 43.17 +1.23 +2.93%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 47.67 +1.23 +2.65%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 39.17 +1.23 +3.24%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 8 days 54.44 -0.13 -0.24%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 48.00 +0.25 +0.52%
Graph up Giddings 17 hours 41.75 +0.25 +0.60%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 53.14 +0.48 +0.91%
Graph up West Texas Sour 17 hours 45.37 +0.25 +0.55%
Graph up Eagle Ford 17 hours 49.32 +0.25 +0.51%
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 49.32 +0.25 +0.51%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 48.00 +0.25 +0.52%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 41.50 +1.25 +3.11%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 58.90 +1.23 +2.13%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes IEA Sees First Global Oil Demand Drop in a Decade on Coronavirus
  • 5 minutes Question: Why are oil futures so low through 2020?
  • 8 minutes China's Dreams of World Leadership are Fading
  • 11 mintues Don't sneeze. Coronavirus is a threat to oil markets and global economies
  • 2 hours Has Trump put the USA at the service of Israel?
  • 59 mins Trump reinvented tariffs and it worked
  • 5 hours Europe’s Green Deal: Same Hysteria, Same Destruction
  • 38 mins CoV-19: China, WHO, myth vs fact
  • 1 day “The era of cheap & abundant energy is long gone. Money supply & debt have grown faster than real economy. Debt saturation is now a real risk, requiring a global scale reset.”"We are now in new era of expensive unconventional energy
  • 21 hours Canadian Pipelines finally getting built
  • 13 hours Can You Corner a Market by Shorting it?
  • 8 hours Peak Shale Will Send Oil Prices Sky High
  • 11 hours An inside look at the lifestyle of a Climate Change Activist
  • 19 hours To Survive, Maduro Gives up Control of Oil
  • 2 hours Biden said, "China is not competition for US". A Biden Presidency would be COMPROMISED from the start. CHINA OWNS THE BIDENS
  • 1 day OPEC and Russia could discuss emergency cuts

Breaking News:

The UK Needs To Invest $62 Billion In Wind Turbines To Reach Energy Target

Alt Text

Peak Shale Could Spark An Offshore Drilling Boom

One major U.S. shale CEO…

Alt Text

Oil Falls Again As OPEC+ Struggles To Strike A Deal

Oil prices fell again on…

Alt Text

Africa’s Largest Oil Nation Could See Production Drop 35%

Africa’s largest oil producer could…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Big Oil Warned Trump That China Trade Deal Wouldn't Work

By Irina Slav - Feb 13, 2020, 9:30 AM CST
Join Our Community
White House

The American Petroleum Institute warned the Trump administration that the U.S. oil industry would be hard pressed to produce all the oil China has committed to buy under the Phase 1 trade deal signed at the end of last year, Bloomberg reports, citing a closed door meeting between API officials and the Department of Energy last month.

“The United States’ ability to expand its exports of crude oil and other liquids would likely become a binding constraint,” the API said. “Even if production is available, logistical challenges remain with marine shipping and the Panama Canal.”

China committed to buying some $18.5 billion in additional energy supplies from the United States this year and another $33.9 billion next year. The supplies range from crude oil and LNG to coal and oil products.

According to the API, the total for 2020 and 2021 translates into an additional 1 million bpd of crude oil daily, half a million bpd of oil products and 100 cargoes of liquefied natural gas. Yet U.S. oil production is projected to grow by less than 1 million bpd, the API told the DoE.

However, in its latest Short-Term Energy Outlook, the Energy Information Administration said it expected U.S. oil production to rise by 1 million bpd this year from 2019 and by another 400,000 bpd in 2021. That could be enough to meet higher Chinese demand thanks to its trade deal commitment, but it bears remembering that these are production forecasts that can change just as much as oil prices change. In short, the 1.4-million-bpd production increase is not a certainty.

Even if the oil is produced, the deal would strain the shipping industry as well, the API told the Department of Energy.

Yet there are already doubts that China will be able to make good on its commitments. For one thing, LNG imports from the U.S. are not very competitive since China has left a 25-percent tariff on these. There is also more gas going into China from Russia via the Power of Siberia pipeline. In oil, the situation is being complicated by the coronavirus outbreak that has already pressured demand and may continue to pressure it for months to come.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage




Previous Post

The Real Reason The Saudis Are Desperate To Restart This Giant Oilfield

Next Post

Global Oil Inventories Set To Soar As OPEC Fails To Take Action
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Peak Shale Will Send Oil Prices Sky High

Peak Shale Will Send Oil Prices Sky High
The Ticking Time Bomb That Could Crush Oil Markets

The Ticking Time Bomb That Could Crush Oil Markets

 OPEC’s Oil Production Plunges, But It May Not Be Enough

OPEC’s Oil Production Plunges, But It May Not Be Enough

 Resurrecting A World War II Fuel To Fight Flight Shaming

Resurrecting A World War II Fuel To Fight Flight Shaming

 Oil Could Drop To Mid-$40s As Demand Crumbles

Oil Could Drop To Mid-$40s As Demand Crumbles



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com