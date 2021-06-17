Big Oil Used Instagram And Gen Z Lost It

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 1 hour SellBuy 71.04 -1.11 -1.54%
Graph down Brent Crude 11 mins SellBuy 73.01 -1.38 -1.86%
Graph up Natural Gas 1 hour SellBuy 3.253 +0.002 +0.06%
Graph down Heating Oil 1 hour SellBuy 2.067 -0.037 -1.74%
Graph down Gasoline 1 hour 2.134 -0.022 -1.02%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 73.78 +0.94 +1.29%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 73.78 +0.94 +1.29%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 74.68 +1.42 +1.94%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 73.16 +1.17 +1.63%
Chart Mars US 41 mins 70.34 -1.26 -1.76%
Chart Gasoline 1 hour 2.134 -0.022 -1.02%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 72.87 +1.01 +1.41%
Graph up Murban 2 days 73.70 +1.04 +1.43%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 70.21 +1.06 +1.53%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 74.25 +0.22 +0.30%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 74.10 +1.15 +1.58%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 74.68 +1.42 +1.94%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 74.68 +1.42 +1.94%
Chart Girassol 2 days 74.54 +1.15 +1.57%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 73.16 +1.17 +1.63%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 57.71 +0.29 +0.51%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 1 hour 58.65 +0.03 +0.05%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 71.15 +0.03 +0.04%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 72.55 +0.03 +0.04%
Graph up Sweet Crude 1 hour 67.60 +0.03 +0.04%
Graph up Peace Sour 1 hour 65.15 +0.03 +0.05%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 1 hour 65.15 +0.03 +0.05%
Chart Light Sour Blend 1 hour 67.50 +0.03 +0.04%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 hour 70.40 +0.03 +0.04%
Chart Central Alberta 1 hour 65.05 +0.03 +0.05%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 73.78 +0.94 +1.29%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 67.50 -1.25 -1.82%
Graph down Giddings 17 hours 61.25 -1.25 -2.00%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 72.84 -1.08 -1.46%
Graph down West Texas Sour 17 hours 65.00 -1.10 -1.66%
Graph down Eagle Ford 17 hours 68.95 -1.10 -1.57%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 68.95 -1.10 -1.57%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 67.50 -1.25 -1.82%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 62.50 +1.25 +2.04%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 77.59 +1.27 +1.66%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Electric cars may make driving too expensive for middle classes, warns Vauxhall chief
  • 6 minutes Natural gas mobility for heavy duty trucks
  • 12 minutes Colonial pipeline hack
  • 1 hour U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 45 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 50 mins Texas Power Outage Danger Until June 18th. Texans told to conserve energy!
  • 13 hours Succession Planning in Human Resources for Vaccinated Individuals in the Oil & Gas Industry
  • 18 hours Federal Judge Says Biden Probably Wrong for Halting Drilling on Federal Land
  • 1 day And now, hybrid electric locomotives...

Breaking News:

U.S. Shale Set For Record $30 Billion Free Cash Flow In 2021

G7 Shies Away From EV Sales Targets

G7 Shies Away From EV Sales Targets

The G7 nations failed to…

Colombia Reboots Oil Industry Despite Deadly Protests

Colombia Reboots Oil Industry Despite Deadly Protests

Colombia has restarted its economically…

The Renewable Boom Faces A Major Hurdle Despite Record Investments

The Renewable Boom Faces A Major Hurdle Despite Record Investments

A new supply chain squeeze…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Big Oil Used Instagram And Gen Z Lost It

By Irina Slav - Jun 17, 2021, 3:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

To say that Big Oil has had some reputation management problems would be the understatement of the decade. Pressure from environmentalist organizations, regulators—and most recently, investors—has combined to make life quite difficult for the industry that is being singled out as virtually the only culprit behind anthropogenic climate change.  But now it’s fighting back.

A recent article published in Gizmodo details the Instagram foray of Shell and Phillips 66 as sponsors of influencers on the social network. Some of these sponsored posts, the author writes, are clearly advertising material. Others, however, are more difficult to recognize as such. If it was any other industry doing this, it would have been called native advertising and left alone. 

But when Big Oil does it, it is clearly evil.

Carbon and particulate matter emissions from the production, processing and use of fossil fuels are unquestionably the largest single source of air pollution. So it’s no surprise that everyone is blaming Big Oil—and oil of any size, really—for the planet’s emission problems and the changing climate.

Related: High Oil Prices Set Supermajors Up For A Promising Earnings Season

The fact that billions of people use the products of Big Oil willingly on a daily basis, including the most radical environmentalists, remains outside the spotlight because it’s not as comfortable to admit that we are all taking part in the pollution of the planet by using fossil fuel products.

It is a special kind of treatment that Big Oil gets from the media, as the Gizmodo article shows. While the industry is acknowledged as the originator of most modern advertising techniques, it is then blamed for using these techniques for decades to mislead the public about the environmental danger inherent in their business.

What the argument omits is the fact that it is not the purpose of advertising to state objective truth, whether it’s about the environmental footprint of crude oil production or the effects of consuming large quantities of high-sugar soft drinks on a daily basis. The purpose of advertising is to sell a product, be it gasoline or Coca-Cola. Or, amid the public backlash to their business, to sell their transformation.

BP was the most vocal in its PR efforts to present itself as a company very different from the BP of the past when BP meant British Petroleum. Now, the company says the abbreviation that is its name means Beyond Petroleum, and it is positioning itself as an energy company rather than an oil and gas company. Other Big Oil majors are launching similar campaigns and are changing their names to distance themselves from what, as the Gizmodo accurately notes, is their core business.

Social media marketing appears to be an indispensable part of this quest for hearts and minds in the era of Big Oil hate. According to Gizmodo’s Molly Taft and her interviewees for the article who include the director of Climate Accountability Communication at the Climate Social Science Network at Brown University, regulators must step in and cut off Big Oil from “online greenwashing.” Perhaps the idea could be taken further: industries could be vetted before being allowed to use social networks for advertising.

It’s clear that whatever Big Oil does, even genuine attempts to clean up its act, it will be called greenwashing and condemned by climate crusaders. There is no scenario where the oil industry could do anything positive for what is now commonly called the energy revolution - except fuel it with its oil and gas, that is. A recent study from an environmental organization showed that it’s been doing just that over the past ten years, with the share of fossil fuels in the global energy mix as large now as it was in 2010.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Musk: Tesla May Accept Bitcoin As Payment If Crypto Goes Green
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

China Delivers Crushing Blow To Wind, Solar Power

China Delivers Crushing Blow To Wind, Solar Power
Is This The Most Exciting Oil Play Of The Last 20 Years?

Is This The Most Exciting Oil Play Of The Last 20 Years?
Oil Markets Baffled As The IEA Calls For More Production

Oil Markets Baffled As The IEA Calls For More Production
IEA Tells OPEC To “Open The Taps”

IEA Tells OPEC To “Open The Taps”
Goldman Sachs Doubles Down On $80 Oil Prediction

Goldman Sachs Doubles Down On $80 Oil Prediction



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com