Biden’s $2 Trillion Green Plan Could Send This Stock Soaring

Over 85 years ago, America undertook one of the most ambitious projects in our nation’s history, and it helped launch the creation of $30 trillion in ESG assets.

At the time, they planned to build a dam to help deal with massive flooding issues…

But this ended up providing green electricity to millions of people across 3 states in the process.

And today, Biden could be set to take a page from this American success story, creating the next crown jewel of American infrastructure.

It could provide thousands of jobs and fundamentally alter the energy sector as we know it.

And while the Hoover Dam created electricity for hard-working folks across 3 states, Biden’s new plan could provide clean energy to Americans across the country.

The plan to build 550,000 electric vehicle charging stations is the biggest clean energy investment since the Great Depression.

And that’s after the EV markets have already been on a tear.

Tesla, the electric vehicle kingpin, soared 740% in 2020...

And companies like Blink Charging and Plug Power have jumped over 1,000% during that time...

All during the darkest period our economy has seen in over a decade.

But the industry that Tesla took to the mainstage in 2020 could see even greater gains in the days ahead.

Yahoo Finance says, “Biden’s green vehicle initiative lifts EV makers.”

CNET touted, “Biden administration promises an EV era, new world for the auto industry.”

And the National Geographic reported, “We may one day look back at the Biden presidency as the beginning of the end of gasoline-powered cars and trucks in the United States.”

In the coming months and years, it could lead to the biggest transformation in our energy infrastructure since the Hoover Dam.

And one little-known company has been paving a path for its own green energy future in 2021: Facedrive (TSXV:FD; OTC:FDVRF).

In 2020 alone, they managed to ink major agreements with A-list celebrities like Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith… the Canadian government… and even Big Tech juggernauts like Amazon.

This is probably why shares have soared an incredible 834% over the last year.

But with a market cap of just $3.5 billion...

They still have plenty of potential to grow as this major mega-trend could be a huge catalyst for EV related companies.

Here are 3 reasons to keep an eye on Facedrive right now:

1 - The Right Place At The Right Time

While the Biden administration is coming in with major plans for green energy, it’s coming at a time when seemingly everyone is jumping into electric vehicles.

Legacy automakers like Ford and GM have been making headlines for their new EV programs…

But now, even Big Tech giants like Apple are reportedly trying to throw their hat in the ring.

This follows the broader push that’s being made across the markets for companies to reduce their carbon footprint and make more eco-friendly decisions.

But Facedrive made their position clear when they established their “people and planet first” philosophy years before others jumped on the bandwagon.

That’s because the truth behind ridesharing’s environmental effects has put this corner of the market directly in the crosshairs of this clean energy push.

While rideshares like Uber and Lyft were expected to lower carbon emissions, recent studies show ridesharing actually produced nearly 70% more pollution.

But through next-gen technology and partnerships, Facedrive is giving riders the option to make a more eco-friendly choice.

With Facedrive, users can hail a ride from an electric, hybrid, or gas-powered vehicle, all without paying an extra premium for the option.

Once they get to their destination, the in-app algorithm kicks in, calculating how much CO2 was created during the journey.

Then it sets aside a portion of the fare to plant trees, offsetting the carbon footprint from the ride.

In other words, you ride, they plant a tree.

Drivers have some added incentive to make the switch too.

The big names in ridesharing have been accused of price-gouging and taking over 50% of the cut for themselves at times.

Facedrive (TSXV:FD; OTC:FDVRF), on the other hand, lets their drivers keep -80-85% of the fare and 100% of their tips.

With riders and drivers both winning in Facedrive’s new ridesharing model, it’s in a perfect position to benefit from the clean energy push set to unfold in Biden’s administration.

But they aren’t just involved with the estimated $5.7 trillion global transportation service industry.

2 - Adding More and More Revenue Streams

2020 proved to be a difficult year for many in the ridesharing industry with all the government shutdowns and folks staying at home.

But Facedrive found creative ways to grow their business by thinking beyond just ridesharing - building on the success of the technology boom.

And it’s bringing in new customers through unexpected angles that are then exposed to their eco-friendly vision.

That’s because they’ve developed what they call “Facedrive Verticals.”

In addition to their bread-and-butter ridesharing services, they’ve added several other services that fit into this “people and planet first” ecosystem.

For their Facedrive Social and Facedrive Food verticals, they’ve developed popular apps that are already taking off.

Their social app, HiQ, has been downloaded over 2 million times over just 6 months.

They’ve also done their part to help with the coronavirus pandemic through their vertical, Facedrive Health.

They partnered up to create TraceSCAN, a wearable technology used to help alert users when they’ve been in contact with someone testing positive for COVID-19.

It’s an innovative approach that can benefit anyone without a cell phone, including children, seniors, or low-income individuals…

But it’s the corporate and government applications that have led to growth in recent months.

Facedrive has signed major partnerships and agreements with both the government of Ontario and Canada’s largest airline, Air Canada, to use this breakthrough technology.

Each of these new verticals has added to an incredible 2020 for Facedrive, bringing in revenue from more angles than anyone saw coming.

And it’s all helping feed more customers into the ecosystem that’s built around green energy and eco-friendly solutions.

3 - The Snowball Effect is Growing

Facedrive’s already seen inked deals with government agencies and multi-billion dollar companies throughout the last year.

And this has had a snowball effect in recent months, bringing additional diversity to this small company.

They recently acquired electric vehicle subscription company, Steer, from the largest clean energy producer in the United States for example.

With Steer’s subscription model, customers no longer have to put tens of thousands of dollars down to get behind the wheel of an electric vehicle.

Instead, you can pay a simple monthly subscription fee like with Netflix…

And it gives you access to your own virtual showroom, letting you take your pick between countless top EV models to drive.

This is helping Facedrive grow their green energy ecosystem by opening the door to customers who don’t necessarily just need a ride for the night, but may need a set of EV wheels for the month.

And TraceSCAN’s success is helping them expand with major partners as well.

In addition to Facedrive providing TraceSCAN tech to some of its drivers, Air Canada announced that in 2021, they would be expanding their pilot program to include a TraceSCAN rollout.

Their initial test of the technology showed a 99% adoption rate and over 30,000 interactions with positive results.

And now, they’re set to build on these results and provide this innovative tech for more Air Canada employees.

Plus, Facedrive (TSXV:FD; OTC:FDVRF) is helping bring more people under this massive green umbrella with the help of celebrities and athletes carrying big-name recognition.

After growing their social app, HiQ, to more than 2 million downloads they’ve partnered with a bona fide NFL superstar.

Late last year, they signed a partnership with sports prediction platform, Tally, founded by Super Bowl-winning quarterback, Russell Wilson.

It seems that Facedrive is landing major partnerships and acquisitions just about every month, which has helped them grow exponentially over the last year...

Consider this: in the last year alone, they’ve accomplished all of the following:

Made at least 4 acquisitions to grow their verticals worldwide

Created apps and technology being used by over 2 million people

And signed major agreements and partnerships with government agencies, A-list celebrities, sports superstars, and multi-billion dollar corporations.

That’s why, with the Biden administration expected to make the biggest changes to energy infrastructure in over 85 years, many are looking to Facedrive to become the next big winner in 2021.

Here are just a few other companies hopping on the ESG trend:

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) is another shining star in the renewable world. NextEra is the world’s leading producer of wind and solar energy, so it’s no surprise that it has received some love from the ‘millennial dollar.’

In 2018, the company was the number one capital investor in green energy infrastructure, and fifth largest capital investor across all sectors. No other company has been more active in reducing carbon emissions. And they’re just getting started. By 2025, the company aims to reduce their own emissions by 67 percent while doubling their electricity production from a 2005 benchmark.

To put this into perspective, if all of America’s utilities were able to achieve NextEra Energy’s projected 2025 emissions rate, absolute CO2 emissions for the power sector would be approximately 75% lower than they were in 2005.

Though its price movement hasn’t been as exciting as some of its competitors, it has remained on a consistent upward trajectory. In fact, long-term investors who bought in just 5 years ago would be sitting pretty on 300% returns. And the icing on the cake? It pays dividends.

Bloom Energy Corp. (NYSE:BE), for its part, designs, manufactures and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems. And, yes, there’s been a ton of cash burn up to this point, but it’s heralding massive innovation--and that’s what tech startups are all about. Growth runways, not immediate profit.

That’s why we are willing to throw tons of money at our innovative future. Eventually, the narrative changes and for the successful companies, the cash burn stops and there starts to be payback for investors. Anyone who didn’t get in on time got left in the innovation dust.

That’s what’s already happening with Bloom. Savvy investor patience is paying off. Bloom is now on track to be the first fuel cell maker to become cash-flow positive.

And this could all be about to get even bigger. Why? Because this relatively small company is thinking in huge terms: We’re not just talking about fuel cells for construction vehicles or to power remote electricity generation … Bloom is thinking far bigger than that. It’s targeting utility-scale applications of fuel cells and industrial-scale applications, and drawing in some very big names in the process.

Thanks to Bloom’s forward-thinking approach to this burgeoning market, it has seen its share price soar from $7.88 at the start of 2020 to $32.97 at the time of writing. In the stock world, a more-than 300% return is never a bad thing. But as this sector grows, so to could Bloom’s market cap.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) is another alternative fuel stock that has turned heads on Wall Street. Up nearly 1000% since February 2020, FuelCell has been one of the biggest winners over the election season, with President Biden campaigning for a carbon-free America.

In fact, analysts even estimate the U.S. could spend as much as $1.7 trillion on clean energy initiatives over the next 10 years. And that’s great news for companies like Blink, Plug and FuelCell.

Though many expect FuelCell to return to earth in the short-term, its long-term trajectory is solid. It has spent years building a patent moat and developing solutions that will tie into the energy transition perfectly.

FuelCell may be expected to see a hit due to its looming Q4 earnings report, which is expected to go poorly, but the company has managed to take advantage in its earlier rally, raising net proceeds of over $150 million in a public offering of 25 million shares.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) is somewhat of an outlier in the electric vehicle explosion. Because of its delivery-vehicle focus, it’s not necessarily a consumer-focused brand, but more of a business-to-business manufacturer. And that’s not a bad thing. Especially considering the future of this budding industry.

Though one of its recent but headline-grabbing deals with the United States Postal Service has been delayed, it’s still pulling a lot of high-value retail deals. And shareholders see that value, and more importantly its potential for long-term growth. Since January of this year, Workhorse has seen its stock price skyrocket from just $3.29 to today’s price of $32, representing a near 600% increase. The USPS delay on its orders aside, that’s still a pretty hefty return and sure to keep shareholders at bay for the time being. And analysts seem to agree.

Oppenheimer analyst Colin Rusch notes, "“As the only US-based full EV supplier remaining in the bid, we believe the company remains well positioned to win a sizable portion of the contract. At the same time, we believe activity among buyers of last-mile delivery vehicles is accelerating and that WKHS could see additional customer wins before year-end.”

Ford (NYSE:F) is a Detroit legend looking to jump on the electric vehicle boom. And while it suffered a major downturn last year, Ford is already bouncing back, with its stock price more than doubling since March 2020. They recently announced they’ll be boosting their spending on EVs to $27 billion through mid-decade.

This major investment includes plans of their own to create an electric cargo van and a plug-in version of their bestseller F-150 pickup truck. And this is just the beginning for the heavyweight automaker.

The most head-turning car in its arsenal, however, may just be its new take on its muscle car classic, the Mach-E Mustang. The affordable electric twist on the company’s iconic sportscar lives up to its name. The eye-popping nu-classic can go from 0-60 in just 3.5 seconds, with a range of approximately 300 miles per charge. It even has new tech including Active Drive Assist allowing drivers to operate the Mustang Mach-E hands-free.

In addition to its all-electric array of vehicles, Ford, like GM, is also looking to get in on the autonomous car boom. For its part, Ford has recently revealed plans to launch its self-driving business in 2022. The new vehicles, in partnership with Argo AI, a Philadelphia-based autonomous vehicle startup, will include major upgrades from advanced Lidar technology and high resolution cameras. Ford plans to test these vehicles in Austin, Texas; Detroit; Miami; Palo Alto, California; Pittsburgh and Washington, D.C. as early as this month.

Canadian companies are jumping on board, as well:

Shopify Inc (TSX:SH) is playing a pivotal role in the e-commerce boom. Not only does it help anyone and everyone who wants to have a try at launching their own business, it gives them the tools and resources to do so. And it’s not without its ethical grounding, either. Shopify is pushing towards sustainability in a major way. It has started its own sustainability fund, which it adds $5 million to each year to help tackle the looming climate crisis.

Polaris Infrastructure (TSX:PIF) Is a Toronto-based renewable energy giant with a global footprint. The company’s biggest projects are in Latin America. It’s Nicaragua geothermal project, for example, is already producing over 77 MW of renewable electricity. And in Peru, its El Carmen and 8 de Augusto power plants, is set to produce a combined 17MW of electricity in the near future.

Telus Corporation’s (TSE:T) long-standing commitment to putting its customers first fuels every aspect of its business, has had it a definitive leader in Canada. In fact, Telus Health is one of the country’s biggest healthcare IT providers. And it’s done so with sustainability in focus.

Driven by its goal to connect all Canadians for good, it has contributed over $55 in community giving, reduced emissions by 31% and has four consecutive years on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index.

Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) is one of Canada’s leading telecom infrastructure and cloud service providers. Its dominance in Canada’s telecom sector means that if any internet-based services want to operate, they’ll likely be utilizing the company’s infrastructure. After all, without telecoms, these TaaS companies would not be able to operate. And that’s not necessarily a bad thing when you consider Shaw’s sustainability goals. In fact, it is one of the biggest customers of Bullfrog Power which sources its electricity from a blend of wind energy and hydropower. It is also building its own portfolio of clean energy investments.

Magna International (TSX:MG) is a great way to gain exposure to the EV - and by extension ESG - market without betting big on one of the new hot automaker stocks tearing up Robinhood right now. The 63 year old Canadian manufacturing giant provides mobility technology for automakers of all types. From GM and Ford to luxury brands like BMW and Tesla, Magna is a master at striking deals. And it’s clear to see why. The company has the experience and reputation that automakers are looking for.

By. Polly Danes

**IMPORTANT! BY READING OUR CONTENT YOU EXPLICITLY AGREE TO THE FOLLOWING. PLEASE READ CAREFULLY**

Forward-Looking Statements

This publication contains forward-looking information which is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements in this publication include that the demand for ride sharing services will grow; that Steer can help change car ownership in favor of subscription services; that new tech deals will be signed by Facedrive and deals signed already will increase company revenues; that Facedrive will be able to expand to the US and globally; that Facedrive will be able to fund its capital requirements in the near term and long term; and that Facedrive will be able to carry out its business plans. These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Risks that could change or prevent these statements from coming to fruition include that riders are not as attracted to EV rides as expected; that competitors may offer better or cheaper alternatives to the Facedrive businesses; changing governmental laws and policies; the company’s ability to obtain and retain necessary licensing in each geographical area in which it operates; the success of the company’s expansion activities and whether markets justify additional expansion; the ability of the company to attract drivers who have electric vehicles and hybrid cars; and that the products co-branded by Facedrive may not be as merchantable as expected. The forward-looking information contained herein is given as of the date hereof and we assume no responsibility to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

DISCLAIMERS

This communication is not a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Oilprice.com, Advanced Media Solutions Ltd, and their owners, managers, employees, and assigns (collectively “the Company”) owns a considerable number of shares of FaceDrive (TSX:FD.V) for investment, however the views reflected herein do not represent Facedrive nor has Facedrive authored or sponsored this article. This share position in FD.V is a major conflict with our ability to be unbiased, more specifically:

This communication is for entertainment purposes only. Never invest purely based on our communication. Therefore, this communication should be viewed as a commercial advertisement only. We have not investigated the background of the featured company. Frequently companies profiled in our alerts experience a large increase in volume and share price during the course of investor awareness marketing, which often end as soon as the investor awareness marketing ceases. The information in our communications and on our website has not been independently verified and is not guaranteed to be correct.

SHARE OWNERSHIP. The owner of Oilprice.com owns a substantial number of shares of this featured company and therefore has a substantial incentive to see the featured company’s stock perform well. The owner of Oilprice.com will not notify the market when it decides to buy more or sell shares of this issuer in the market. The owner of Oilprice.com will be buying and selling shares of this issuer for its own profit. This is why we stress that you conduct extensive due diligence as well as seek the advice of your financial advisor or a registered broker-dealer before investing in any securities.

NOT AN INVESTMENT ADVISOR. The Company is not registered or licensed by any governing body in any jurisdiction to give investing advice or provide investment recommendation. ALWAYS DO YOUR OWN RESEARCH and consult with a licensed investment professional before making an investment. This communication should not be used as a basis for making any investment.

RISK OF INVESTING. Investing is inherently risky. Don't trade with money you can't afford to lose. This is neither a solicitation nor an offer to Buy/Sell securities. No representation is being made that any stock acquisition will or is likely to achieve profits.