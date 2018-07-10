Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 73.40 -0.71 -0.96%
Brent Crude 10 mins 77.77 -1.09 -1.38%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.785 -0.003 -0.11%
Mars US 3 hours 71.61 +0.26 +0.36%
Opec Basket 2 days 75.23 +0.73 +0.98%
Urals 21 hours 75.23 +0.00 +0.00%
Bonny Light 21 hours 78.83 +0.79 +1.01%
Mexican Basket 2 days 69.02 +0.48 +0.70%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.785 -0.003 -0.11%
Marine 21 hours 75.48 +1.30 +1.75%
Murban 21 hours 78.83 +1.30 +1.68%
Iran Heavy 21 hours 73.83 +0.02 +0.03%
Basra Light 21 hours 76.45 +0.68 +0.90%
Saharan Blend 21 hours 78.18 +0.82 +1.06%
Girassol 21 hours 77.88 +0.74 +0.96%
Opec Basket 2 days 75.23 +0.73 +0.98%
OPEC Members Monthly
Canadian Crude Index 2 hours 47.40 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 50.10 -0.15 -0.30%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 69.35 +0.55 +0.80%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 75.05 +0.05 +0.07%
Sweet Crude 2 days 69.85 +0.80 +1.16%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 67.85 +0.05 +0.07%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 75.85 +0.05 +0.07%
Central Alberta 2 days 65.85 +0.05 +0.08%
Louisiana Light 2 days 75.68 -0.80 -1.05%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 21 hours 70.50 +0.25 +0.36%
Giddings 21 hours 64.25 +0.25 +0.39%
ANS West Coast 5 days 79.34 +0.50 +0.63%
West Texas Sour 21 hours 68.06 +0.26 +0.38%
Oklahoma Sweet 21 hours 70.56 +0.26 +0.37%
Kansas Common 2 days 64.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 2 days 80.86 +0.05 +0.06%
Barclays: WTI To Average $65 Next Year

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 10, 2018, 6:00 PM CDT rigs

Barclays raised on Tuesday its oil price forecasts for Brent Crude and WTI Crude for 2018 and 2019, and sees the U.S. benchmark averaging $65 a barrel next year, as it expects lower supply from Iran and Libya to further tighten the oil market.

“Due to new outages and a quicker Iran supply reduction, we see Brent and WTI prices averaging $71 per barrel and $65 per barrel next year,” said Barclays, as carried by Reuters.

The British bank’s previous forecast for Brent was an average $65 a barrel in 2019. For the second half of this year, Barclays now sees Brent Crude averaging $73 per barrel, up from a previous projection of $70.

According to the bank, OPEC and Russia’s decision to reverse some of the production cuts would deplete the global spare capacity cushion and push prices up, but OPEC’s leader Saudi Arabia, as well as Russia, would be making efforts to cap a big upside in oil prices because much higher prices would destroy oil demand growth.

“Indeed, OPEC’s decision and disruptions elsewhere will deplete the market’s spare capacity cushion, raising prices,” Barclays’ analysts said, but warned that “As prices rise to higher levels, the air is growing thin and oil demand is already faltering.”

In the middle of April, Barclays expected oil prices to collapse in the second half of this year, as it saw a new supply surplus looming because of an “overstated” impact of Iran and Venezuela on the oil market. Related: Asia Is Leading The Renewable Energy Race

A lot of things have changed since mid-April, however. The U.S. slapped sanctions on Iran and is looking to cut off as many Iranian oil exports as possible. Venezuela’s production continues to plunge every month, while renewed civil strife in Libya chokes its oil production as oil export ports are closed. In addition, an outage at Syncrude in Canada’s oil sands is depleting stockpiles at Cushing, Oklahoma. It is expected that Syncrude will ramp up to full production in early to mid-September, one of the operators of the project, Suncor, said on Monday.

Also due to the Syncrude outage, the WTI discount to Brent has narrowed in recent weeks to $4-5 a barrel, but Barclays expects that it could widen in the fourth quarter 2018 again, to around $7.50.

At 12:39 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, WTI Crude was up 0.09 percent at $73.92, and Brent Crude was up 0.88 percent at $78.76.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




