BP: Oil Demand Growth is Dead

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 37.28 +0.02 +0.05%
Graph up Brent Crude 11 mins 39.62 +0.01 +0.03%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.289 -0.021 -0.91%
Graph down Mars US 3 hours 38.06 -0.17 -0.44%
Graph up Opec Basket 5 days 39.83 +0.01 +0.03%
Graph down Urals 21 hours 40.15 -0.45 -1.11%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 38.83 +0.03 +0.08%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 38.83 +0.03 +0.08%
Chart Bonny Light 21 hours 38.52 -0.46 -1.18%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 35.46 -0.20 -0.56%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.289 -0.021 -0.91%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 21 hours 38.71 -0.44 -1.12%
Graph down Murban 21 hours 39.04 -0.47 -1.19%
Graph down Iran Heavy 21 hours 37.25 -0.45 -1.19%
Graph up Basra Light 21 hours 41.48 +0.13 +0.31%
Graph down Saharan Blend 21 hours 38.32 -0.52 -1.34%
Graph down Bonny Light 21 hours 38.52 -0.46 -1.18%
Chart Bonny Light 21 hours 38.52 -0.46 -1.18%
Chart Girassol 21 hours 39.11 -0.44 -1.11%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 39.83 +0.01 +0.03%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 hours 25.33 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 20 hours 29.23 -0.62 -2.08%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 20 hours 36.33 +0.03 +0.08%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 20 hours 37.73 +0.03 +0.08%
Graph up Sweet Crude 20 hours 34.48 +0.28 +0.82%
Graph up Peace Sour 20 hours 33.33 +0.18 +0.54%
Chart Peace Sour 20 hours 33.33 +0.18 +0.54%
Chart Light Sour Blend 20 hours 34.48 +0.03 +0.09%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 20 hours 36.08 -0.47 -1.29%
Chart Central Alberta 20 hours 33.38 +0.03 +0.09%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 38.83 +0.03 +0.08%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 21 hours 33.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 21 hours 27.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 38.52 -0.31 -0.80%
Graph down West Texas Sour 21 hours 31.21 -0.07 -0.22%
Graph down Eagle Ford 21 hours 35.16 -0.07 -0.20%
Chart Eagle Ford 21 hours 35.16 -0.07 -0.20%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 21 hours 33.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 27.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 42.07 +0.03 +0.07%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Nord Stream 2 Halt Possible Over Navalny Poisoning
  • 8 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 11 minutes Portuguese government confirms world record solar price of $0.01316/kWh
  • 14 minutes JP Morgan says investors should prepare for rising odds of Trump win
  • 2 hours Interconnection queues across the US are loaded with gigawatts of solar, wind and storage
  • 3 hours Trump's Drilling Ban Bombshell Rocks Oil Industry
  • 7 hours The storming of the Reichstag
  • 2 days Up to 90% of people who test positive for Covid barely carry any virus & are not contagious. Every stat about the disease is bogus
  • 15 hours China Must Prepare for War Says State Media
  • 22 hours “COVID-911: From Homeland Security to Biosecurity” 33 minutes by Corbett Report
  • 4 hours FNV – One company with Gold, Silver, Oil, and Gas “Royalty and Streaming” Investments
  • 1 day TX NATGAS flaring
  • 1 day 10 Chinese in top 20 longest metro systems. 1 is from US (New York).
  • 2 days Surviving without coal is a challenge!!
  • 3 days Ban on Drilling Would Cost One Million Jobs
  • 3 days Hunter Biden's Chinese Firm helps China buy Michigan precision machining company with military applications and moves jobs overseas.

Breaking News:

Colombia’s Oil Major Plans To Drill 100 Wells In The Permian

The High Cost Of Decommissioning Oil Platforms In The North Sea

The High Cost Of Decommissioning Oil Platforms In The North Sea

Platforms may be similar in…

This Small Nation Is Building The World’s Next Major Energy Hub

This Small Nation Is Building The World’s Next Major Energy Hub

Sultanate Oman may only have…

Saudi Aramco Is Now Suffering The Consequences Of A Failed Oil Price War

Saudi Aramco Is Now Suffering The Consequences Of A Failed Oil Price War

Saudi Arabia’s failed oil price…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

BP: Oil Demand Growth is Dead

By Irina Slav - Sep 14, 2020, 11:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

The world is past the era of growing crude oil demand, BP said in its annual energy outlook report, which was released today. The message of the outlook, according to media reports, is that oil consumption may never recover to pre-pandemic levels, and not just because of the pandemic itself but because of factors that have been at play long before the coronavirus made the jump from bats to humans.

“Demand for oil falls over the next 30 years,” the company said in the report. “The scale and pace of this decline is driven by the increasing efficiency and electrification of road transportation.”

In the report, BP looks at three scenarios for the future of oil demand: Business-as-usual, Rapid, and Net Zero. None of them envisage growth in oil demand over the long term. The most optimistic one—from the oil industry’s perspective—is the business-as-usual scenario, which sees demand recover from the pandemic’s effects but plateaus in the next few years before beginning to decline.

Yet this scenario, which envisages government policies being adopted at the rate they have been in the recent past, may not be the most likely one. Many governments have pledged increasingly aggressive environmentalist agendas that will see policies applied much more quickly. If these scenarios play out, oil demand will never return to pre-pandemic levels, according to BP. This means demand will have peaked in 2019, at a level of about 100 million barrels daily.

Under BP’s Rapid scenario, demand for liquid fuels will drop to 55 million bpd by 2050, with the scenario also factoring in a 70-percent reduction in emissions from energy use by that year. Under the Net Zero scenario, emissions will be reduced by 95 percent by 2050, which would result in liquid fuel demand shrinking to 30 million bpd.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Where Is Future Oil Demand Going To Come From?

Next Post

Oil Market Sentiment Shifts As Supply Concerns Mount
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Trump's Drilling Ban Bombshell Rocks Oil Industry

Trump's Drilling Ban Bombshell Rocks Oil Industry
Saudi Aramco Is Now Suffering The Consequences Of A Failed Oil Price War

Saudi Aramco Is Now Suffering The Consequences Of A Failed Oil Price War
$65 Oil And $5000 Gold: Traders Expect Volatility In Key Commodities

$65 Oil And $5000 Gold: Traders Expect Volatility In Key Commodities
The Start Of A New Oil Market Supercycle

The Start Of A New Oil Market Supercycle
Where Is Future Oil Demand Going To Come From?

Where Is Future Oil Demand Going To Come From?



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com